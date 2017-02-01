₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by CastedDude: 6:05pm
Read this important notice shared by Malik Nasir, to warn Nigerians about the danger of buying unverified fairly used phones and gadgets which could land them in prison.
Any time you buy that fairly or London used phone, you could be buying your way to prison. Stolen phones are now packaged or disguised as London or fairly used phones. Most of the phones were collected at gun-point or by robbers, stolen in traffic, snatched vehicles and bags, pickpocketed etc.
Some of the disguised London or fairly used phones carry murder cases, particularly, where the true owners were murdered.
Several of such reported cases of stolen phones come from Oshodi, Mile 2, Mile 12, Mushin e.tc.
These phones are mostly without packs and chargers.
Each time you buy used phone, insist on the source and get your receipt. Please, keep it. That could be your saviour when the law enforcement agents tracked the phone to you because it might be difficult getting those that sold it to you.
Note that, each time you buy that unverified fairly or London used phone, you are helping to keep robbers and criminals in business.
As soon as the robbers and criminals get their victims' phones, they are moved to Computer Village, Mushin and other markets where they are made to look like London or Fairly Used Phones.
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by CastedDude: 6:05pm
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by subtlemee(f): 6:07pm
This is an eye opener..if I don't have money to buy a new phone I'll use rubber band to hold the old one together till when I can get a brand new one
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by SalamRushdie: 6:07pm
Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard?
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by CastedDude: 6:08pm
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by obynocute: 6:08pm
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by PrettyCrystal: 6:10pm
because they are robbers
SalamRushdie:
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by HateU2(f): 6:12pm
I never see handsome armed robbers sha.
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by subtlemee(f): 6:13pm
SalamRushdie:
The photos are usually taken after they've spent days or weeks in detention without food and bath and or when investigations has been completed and proven that they are really the criminals
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Rilwayne001: 6:13pm
An old friend dash me iphone7 last week, can i use it?
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by jejemanito: 6:14pm
Nigga prolly started from these baby steps
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by jejemanito: 6:15pm
PrettyCrystal:Wrong answer
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Jabioro: 6:16pm
May God take way whatever we will buy that would put us in trouble.. OP thanks a lot, this information needed to be at front roll..
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Iphone5: 6:19pm
We are no longer in the era of blackberry
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by IpobExposed: 6:22pm
Mynd44 I respect u in few secs u do your job
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by khalidjnr(m): 6:34pm
Nice info
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by waxxydude: 6:38pm
SalamRushdie:Abi? The robbers that robbed me last in coventry-UK where in blazers i wasn't scared, i was intimidated by their flashy swag, then dispossessed. I respected them, i even asked one for his IG handle, though i blackout after 5secs.
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by adorablepepple(f): 6:51pm
Very true,that's why I buy new phone when I need one
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Cutehector(m): 6:56pm
Am not a phone freak
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Defaramade(m): 6:56pm
HateU2:Eyan ti o da lo n ba ilu je fa
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by psucc(m): 6:57pm
Na only Nokia 3310 or touch I fid buy used one.
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by HateU2(f): 7:22pm
Defaramade:lol
O sun mi o
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Defaramade(m): 7:30pm
HateU2:Lol
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by hardbody: 7:39pm
SalamRushdie:
They don't find enough to rob, even their victims are wretched. There was a story about when a gang of robbers went to one community in Ogun state to rob and they left with about N39.00 . As they were leaving, they were raining abuses on the occupants asking them what work they were doing if in some households they could only get N5.00, while threatening that when next they come blood will flow. How do you then expect the boys to pay for the hired metals and still find money to eat, drink, smoke and fok that night.
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by crotonite(m): 7:40pm
Thanks for the info. lalasticlacla, come and see london used snake phone...
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by hardbody: 7:42pm
Rilwayne001:
Haaaaa don't oooo.
Give it to me to avoid stories that touch
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by SalamRushdie: 7:44pm
hardbody:
LMAO..because I always wonder what they rob for if can't even look healthy small
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by BlackBaron: 7:58pm
Easier to blacklist the phones across all networks. Surely that's common sense. Only Nigeria just defies belief with some non existent policies.
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by NCP: 8:10pm
Some London Used Phones and Criminals are like...
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by GOLDENWOLF(m): 8:27pm
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by davidica(m): 8:51pm
SalamRushdie:Nt All,some Are Handsome And Good Looking But After Been Arrested They Look Rough And Unkept Bcus Nigerian Police Doesnt Investigate And Interrogate,they Only Use Force And Torture,even If Were Just A Suspect.
To Them A Suspect Is Also A Criminal
Re: "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS by Fabulocity(f): 8:55pm
Abi. After all their thiefing
SalamRushdie:
