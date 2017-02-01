Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / "Anytime You Buy Fairly Used Phone, You Could Be Buying Your Way To Prison".PICS (13094 Views)

What's The Favorite App In Your Phone You Can't Do Without / The type of phone you use is a reflection of who you are. / This May Be The Most Expensive Phone You Will Ever See **pix** (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Any time you buy that fairly or London used phone, you could be buying your way to prison. Stolen phones are now packaged or disguised as London or fairly used phones. Most of the phones were collected at gun-point or by robbers, stolen in traffic, snatched vehicles and bags, pickpocketed etc.



Some of the disguised London or fairly used phones carry murder cases, particularly, where the true owners were murdered.



Several of such reported cases of stolen phones come from Oshodi, Mile 2, Mile 12, Mushin e.tc.



These phones are mostly without packs and chargers.



Each time you buy used phone, insist on the source and get your receipt. Please, keep it. That could be your saviour when the law enforcement agents tracked the phone to you because it might be difficult getting those that sold it to you.



Note that, each time you buy that unverified fairly or London used phone, you are helping to keep robbers and criminals in business.



As soon as the robbers and criminals get their victims' phones, they are moved to Computer Village, Mushin and other markets where they are made to look like London or Fairly Used Phones.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/anytime-you-buy-fairly-used-phone-you.html Read this important notice shared by Malik Nasir, to warn Nigerians about the danger of buying unverified fairly used phones and gadgets which could land them in prison.Any time you buy that fairly or London used phone, you could be buying your way to prison. Stolen phones are now packaged or disguised as London or fairly used phones. Most of the phones were collected at gun-point or by robbers, stolen in traffic, snatched vehicles and bags, pickpocketed etc.Some of the disguised London or fairly used phones carry murder cases, particularly, where the true owners were murdered.Several of such reported cases of stolen phones come from Oshodi, Mile 2, Mile 12, Mushin e.tc.These phones are mostly without packs and chargers.Each time you buy used phone, insist on the source and get your receipt. Please, keep it. That could be your saviour when the law enforcement agents tracked the phone to you because it might be difficult getting those that sold it to you.Note that, each time you buy that unverified fairly or London used phone, you are helping to keep robbers and criminals in business.As soon as the robbers and criminals get their victims' phones, they are moved to Computer Village, Mushin and other markets where they are made to look like London or Fairly Used Phones. 2 Likes 2 Shares

This is an eye opener..if I don't have money to buy a new phone I'll use rubber band to hold the old one together till when I can get a brand new one 19 Likes

Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard? 13 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Na Real wah ooo...

SalamRushdie:

Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard? because they are robbers 1 Like

I never see handsome armed robbers sha.

4 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard?

The photos are usually taken after they've spent days or weeks in detention without food and bath and or when investigations has been completed and proven that they are really the criminals The photos are usually taken after they've spent days or weeks in detention without food and bath and or when investigations has been completed and proven that they are really the criminals 13 Likes 2 Shares

An old friend dash me iphone7 last week, can i use it? 1 Like

Nigga prolly started from these baby steps 11 Likes 1 Share

PrettyCrystal:

because they are robbers Wrong answer

May God take way whatever we will buy that would put us in trouble.. OP thanks a lot, this information needed to be at front roll..

We are no longer in the era of blackberry

Mynd44 I respect u in few secs u do your job

Nice info

SalamRushdie:

Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard? Abi? The robbers that robbed me last in coventry-UK where in blazers i wasn't scared, i was intimidated by their flashy swag, then dispossessed. I respected them, i even asked one for his IG handle, though i blackout after 5secs. Abi? The robbers that robbed me last in coventry-UK where in blazers i wasn't scared, i was intimidated by their flashy swag, then dispossessed. I respected them, i even asked one for his IG handle, though i blackout after 5secs. 1 Like

Very true,that's why I buy new phone when I need one

Am not a phone freak

HateU2:

I never see handsome armed robbers sha. Eyan ti o da lo n ba ilu je fa Eyan ti o da lo n ba ilu je fa

Na only Nokia 3310 or touch I fid buy used one.

Defaramade:

Eyan ti o da lo n ba ilu je fa lol

O sun mi o lolO sun mi o

HateU2:

lol O sun mi o Lol Lol

SalamRushdie:

Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard?

They don't find enough to rob, even their victims are wretched. There was a story about when a gang of robbers went to one community in Ogun state to rob and they left with about N39.00 . As they were leaving, they were raining abuses on the occupants asking them what work they were doing if in some households they could only get N5.00, while threatening that when next they come blood will flow. How do you then expect the boys to pay for the hired metals and still find money to eat, drink, smoke and fok that night. They don't find enough to rob, even their victims are wretched. There was a story about when a gang of robbers went to one community in Ogun state to rob and they left with about N39.00 . As they were leaving, they were raining abuses on the occupants asking them what work they were doing if in some households they could only get N5.00, while threatening that when next they come blood will flow. How do you then expect the boys to pay for the hired metals and still find money to eat, drink, smoke and fok that night. 1 Like

Thanks for the info. lalasticlacla, come and see london used snake phone...

Rilwayne001:

An old friend dash me iphone7 last week, can i use it?



Haaaaa don't oooo.



Give it to me to avoid stories that touch Haaaaa don't oooo.Give it to me to avoid stories that touch

hardbody:





They don't find enough to rob, even their victims are wretched. There was a story about when a gang of robbers went to one community in Ogun state to rob and they left with about N39.00 . As they were leaving, they were raining abuses on the occupants asking them what work they were doing if in some households they could only get N5.00, while threatening that when next they come blood will flow. How do you then expect the boys to pay for the hired metals and still find money to eat, drink, smoke and fok that night.

LMAO..because I always wonder what they rob for if can't even look healthy small LMAO..because I always wonder what they rob for if can't even look healthy small

Easier to blacklist the phones across all networks. Surely that's common sense. Only Nigeria just defies belief with some non existent policies.

Some London Used Phones and Criminals are like...

Ok....

SalamRushdie:

Please why do Nigerian robbers always look so Haggard? Nt All,some Are Handsome And Good Looking But After Been Arrested They Look Rough And Unkept Bcus Nigerian Police Doesnt Investigate And Interrogate,they Only Use Force And Torture,even If Were Just A Suspect.

To Them A Suspect Is Also A Criminal Nt All,some Are Handsome And Good Looking But After Been Arrested They Look Rough And Unkept Bcus Nigerian Police Doesnt Investigate And Interrogate,they Only Use Force And Torture,even If Were Just A Suspect.To Them A Suspect Is Also A Criminal