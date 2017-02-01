₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by AdoraAmadi: 7:12pm
Mavins boss, Donjazzy has welcomed three new artists to his record label.
The first is Johnny Drille, an Edo State born artist, Next is the DNA twins of 'The Voice Nigeria'.
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by softwerk(f): 7:17pm
Wow! Happy for the DNA twins
At least a duo to correct the seasonal craze of Psquare that drives them to separate and come back together after small quarrel
But where is Chike Sef or are his village witches stronger than his God-given talent?!
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Sammypope4all(m): 7:22pm
Congrats to the DNA twins....remember when I saw them perform at Tivoli lounge Gwarinpa way back in 2013 as if it was last week Friday.
The hustle is real
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Ladycloud(f): 7:30pm
Hard work pays... Congrats to them
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by grayht(m): 7:41pm
Don jazzy leads... Other artist follows
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by LesbianBoy(m): 7:53pm
Don jazzy na thief I swear! That johnny drille get voice o!
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by nuelzy: 7:56pm
Nice one
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Swaggzkid: 8:10pm
Another word for BOSS is DON JAZZY.
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by iamsea(m): 8:24pm
That drille guy sabi die.... All of his songs I have of my phone mostly sound foreign..
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Azeequeen(f): 8:28pm
Reekado,Di'ja,Korede...Put more efforts
These ones are real gurus
Btw,what of Dr. Sid n D'prince?
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Fmartin(m): 8:47pm
waiting for their group song..
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by veekid(m): 9:05pm
Don Jazzy should pls sign Soma and Jon Ogah now.... Aaiiiiisssssshhhhhhh
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Gistedge(f): 9:06pm
lovely@ team dna
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Chuzzyblog2: 9:06pm
Cool
Don Jazzy is a Music Genius!
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by jamex93(m): 9:07pm
nice
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Sanchez01: 9:07pm
softwerk:Chike is good. In short, VERY GOOD. Problem with people like him is that they're used to singing other people's songs, in the guise of talent hunts that they don't know how to write theirs.
We are still looking Olawale till tomorrow.
Jonny reminds me of Taylor Swift with his type of music. So proud he made it at last.
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by AlexCk: 9:08pm
Don jazzy building his own 'EMPIRE'
Hehehe,
Don 'Lucius Lyon' Jazzy
I wonder who his 'cookie' is.
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by martineverest(m): 9:09pm
Am I the only one who isn't happy with this? Marvin record is fond of the exchanging talent/quality music and with popularity /kpagolo music.... Johnny drille, brymo etc are the only reason I listen to naija music
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by richommie(m): 9:09pm
Don jazzy should sign JON Ogah too.
Dude got voice
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Dexter247(m): 9:10pm
Okay
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by SolexxBarry(m): 9:10pm
Johny drille is a born talent
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Kronical(m): 9:10pm
Azeequeen:
Dr sid wants to operate a bet9ja shop..
D prince wants to open a beer parlor in Elegushi..
Is there a word like Untalentless.?? That's the real definition of those two flop-grammy-winners..
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Omobolaji19: 9:10pm
Why do i sense that those two guys would start forming d naija version of rae sremmurd
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Doctorfitz(m): 9:10pm
veekid:...
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by Destinylink(m): 9:12pm
Nice one!
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by nabegibeg: 9:13pm
Where is dbanj and his koko people
Lol
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by nabegibeg: 9:14pm
Omobolaji19:
Drummers ear backward
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by 1shortblackboy: 9:14pm
AlexCk:dem try
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by spayor(m): 9:14pm
Nice one....we officially have junior psquare....
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by nabegibeg: 9:14pm
Dbanj and his hype
Has gone under the bridge sank and drowned
|Re: Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records by rasazee(m): 9:15pm
can johnny drille fit in to all dis don jazzy tugbagba beats? D guy is like Asa;Good music
