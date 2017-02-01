Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Don Jazzy Signs Johnny Drille And DNA Twins To Mavins Records (10914 Views)

Mavins boss, Donjazzy has welcomed three new artists to his record label. The first is Johnny Drille, an Edo State born artist, Next is the DNA twins of 'The Voice Nigeria'.





At least a duo to correct the seasonal craze of Psquare that drives them to separate and come back together after small quarrel



Wow! Happy for the DNA twins

At least a duo to correct the seasonal craze of Psquare that drives them to separate and come back together after small quarrel

But where is Chike Sef or are his village witches stronger than his God-given talent?!

Congrats to the DNA twins....remember when I saw them perform at Tivoli lounge Gwarinpa way back in 2013 as if it was last week Friday.



The hustle is real

Hard work pays... Congrats to them

Don jazzy leads... Other artist follows

Don jazzy na thief I swear! That johnny drille get voice o!

Another word for BOSS is DON JAZZY.

That drille guy sabi die.... All of his songs I have of my phone mostly sound foreign..

Reekado,Di'ja,Korede...Put more efforts

These ones are real gurus

Btw,what of Dr. Sid n D'prince? 3 Likes

waiting for their group song..

Don Jazzy should pls sign Soma and Jon Ogah now.... Aaiiiiisssssshhhhhhh

lovely@ team dna

Don Jazzy is a Music Genius!

softwerk:

But where is Chike Sef or are his village witches stronger than his God-given talent?! Chike is good. In short, VERY GOOD. Problem with people like him is that they're used to singing other people's songs, in the guise of talent hunts that they don't know how to write theirs.



We are still looking Olawale till tomorrow.



Chike is good. In short, VERY GOOD. Problem with people like him is that they're used to singing other people's songs, in the guise of talent hunts that they don't know how to write theirs.

We are still looking Olawale till tomorrow.

Jonny reminds me of Taylor Swift with his type of music. So proud he made it at last.



Hehehe,



Don 'Lucius Lyon' Jazzy



I wonder who his 'cookie' is.

Don jazzy building his own 'EMPIRE'

Hehehe,

Don 'Lucius Lyon' Jazzy

I wonder who his 'cookie' is.

Am I the only one who isn't happy with this? Marvin record is fond of the exchanging talent/quality music and with popularity /kpagolo music.... Johnny drille, brymo etc are the only reason I listen to naija music





Don jazzy should sign JON Ogah too. Dude got voice





Dude got voice





Don jazzy should sign JON Ogah too. Dude got voice

Johny drille is a born talent

Azeequeen:

Dr sid wants to operate a bet9ja shop..



D prince wants to open a beer parlor in Elegushi..



Dr sid wants to operate a bet9ja shop..

D prince wants to open a beer parlor in Elegushi..

Is there a word like Untalentless.?? That's the real definition of those two flop-grammy-winners..

Why do i sense that those two guys would start forming d naija version of rae sremmurd

veekid:

Don Jazzy should pls sign Soma and Jon Ogah now.... Aaiiiiisssssshhhhhhh

Where is dbanj and his koko people





Omobolaji19:

Why do i sense that those two guys would start forming d naija version of rae sremmurd

Drummers ear backward

AlexCk:

Don jazzy building his own 'EMPIRE'

dem try dem try

Nice one....we officially have junior psquare....

Dbanj and his hype



Dbanj and his hype

Has gone under the bridge sank and drowned