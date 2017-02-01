Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? (14693 Views)

WHO REMEMBERS THE IDENTICAL TWINS FROM THE VOICE?



oh well, it seems they finally got their big break, a lifetime opportunity that could change their life, and musical career.



The duo won the hearts of many Nigerians when they participated in the first season of a reality singing competition +The Voice Nigeria who had A'rese as winner.







The talented identical singers have just been signed on to the Supreme Mavin Dynasty. And this could be a big break for them. we all know P-square are getting old in the game. Will this two be the new P-Square? are they going to steal their spotlight of being Nigerian's favorite duo?



I guess time will tell.



Don-Jazzy, The Mavin boss welcomed them to the family on his Instagram page - Guys pls also meet and welcome the dangerous dynamic duo #DNA @itz_dna (@blairisdna & @clintisdna) to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY.



He also showed off and welcomed two other musicians that had been signed.



It's their time to shine..but they won't and can't steal psquare's spot light 41 Likes

Well is ok. Buh dnt 4get dat d sky is so wide dat evry bird can fly wit their feathers nt touching one anoda.. They shld just keep their game tight dts all... 10 Likes

Well I don't care.

But I don't know why I find their hairstyle funny. 16 Likes

See as dem package them.



They look cool sha 3 Likes 1 Share

can pogba outshine xavi or iniesta? 12 Likes

P ssqure who ke? Abi ori OP yi daru ni 7 Likes







I think they need to work on their image (looks and acts) the hairstyle... Well, only time would tell.I think they need to work on their image (looks and acts) the hairstyle... 4 Likes

Op c urself ooooo...oju orun to eye meji lati fo lai fiyekanra......buh anytym anyday P square nah boss ooo 1 Like

easy abeg.they should just make their own name first before eclipsing a household name 1 Like

Let them release a song first before we conclude whether they will replace P-square. 6 Likes 1 Share

I doubt it

Which kind yeye kweshion be this? 1 Like 1 Share

Don't compare the Okoye brothers to this newbie.



The Okoye brothers have been consistent over the years, all their albums sold massively and they are still relevant.



It is not about the initial gragra, its about how long you can remain at the top.



I wish the DNA twins all the best and I'm looking forward to listening to what they have to offer. 11 Likes 1 Share

They should sha open a shop for D'Prince in Ladipo for him to sell fanbelt. 10 Likes

No they won't.

DNA twins RNA triplets...

They look like south Somalians 1 Like

The acts are different. They should do their thing and not try to measure up to the Okoye brothers. There's beauty in being original.



I pray they have music running in their DNA, PSquare have been on the music scene for long despite the ups and downs. 2 Likes

Steal P-Square's what? 2 Likes 1 Share

DNA are good but Psquare has something none other has, and as long as they are together united no one can take their place, my only fear is Paul stoping them from dancing which is their selling point, if Peter returns to dancing then its settled. DNA are good but Psquare has something none other has, and as long as they are together united no one can take their place, my only fear is Paul stoping them from dancing which is their selling point, if Peter returns to dancing then its settled. 2 Likes

DNA abi NDA wahever,will only try their best in the industry,they can never reach P & P level,no be even Nigeria music industry of today wey u no dey get chance to reign for long before anoda artiste show face, last last dz DNA boys no fit reign pass five years cos I know say don baba J. go try for their matter,u no since when dem okoye don dey??dem skuki,bracket and co sef still dey try ni.

they look different at the second picture.+

my people 1 Like

I love identical twins

Sleep and Dead no go ever fit be mate.

are they competing?







Anything Don Jazzy touches turns to Gold.



They are already on their way to stardom







After a year they are gone







subtlemee:

It's their time to shine..but they won't and can't steal psquare's spot light exactly exactly