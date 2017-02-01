₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by SleekM: 9:43pm On Feb 28
WHO REMEMBERS THE IDENTICAL TWINS FROM THE VOICE?
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by subtlemee(f): 9:50pm On Feb 28
It's their time to shine..but they won't and can't steal psquare's spot light
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by olayinks007(m): 9:54pm On Feb 28
Well is ok. Buh dnt 4get dat d sky is so wide dat evry bird can fly wit their feathers nt touching one anoda.. They shld just keep their game tight dts all...
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Nne5(f): 9:56pm On Feb 28
Well I don't care.
But I don't know why I find their hairstyle funny.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Jobia(f): 10:02pm On Feb 28
See as dem package them.
They look cool sha
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:05pm On Feb 28
can pogba outshine xavi or iniesta?
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by TITOBIGZ(m): 10:07pm On Feb 28
P ssqure who ke? Abi ori OP yi daru ni
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by decatalyst(m): 10:24pm On Feb 28
Well, only time would tell.
I think they need to work on their image (looks and acts) the hairstyle...
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by PhilAmadeus: 10:33pm On Feb 28
Op c urself ooooo...oju orun to eye meji lati fo lai fiyekanra......buh anytym anyday P square nah boss ooo
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by boss1310(m): 3:35am
easy abeg.they should just make their own name first before eclipsing a household name
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by ToriBlue(f): 6:12am
Let them release a song first before we conclude whether they will replace P-square.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by thunderfiremods(m): 7:14am
I doubt it
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by apcmustwin: 2:18pm
Which kind yeye kweshion be this?
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by kennygee(f): 2:18pm
Don't compare the Okoye brothers to this newbie.
The Okoye brothers have been consistent over the years, all their albums sold massively and they are still relevant.
It is not about the initial gragra, its about how long you can remain at the top.
I wish the DNA twins all the best and I'm looking forward to listening to what they have to offer.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by OkoYiboz: 2:18pm
They should sha open a shop for D'Prince in Ladipo for him to sell fanbelt.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by PERFECT2(m): 2:18pm
No they won't.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Movingcoil(m): 2:18pm
DNA twins RNA triplets...
They look like south Somalians
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Dextology: 2:18pm
The acts are different. They should do their thing and not try to measure up to the Okoye brothers. There's beauty in being original.
I pray they have music running in their DNA, PSquare have been on the music scene for long despite the ups and downs.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Vickiweezy(m): 2:19pm
Steal P-Square's what?
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by shumuel(m): 2:19pm
SleekM:
DNA are good but Psquare has something none other has, and as long as they are together united no one can take their place, my only fear is Paul stoping them from dancing which is their selling point, if Peter returns to dancing then its settled.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by banjeezay(m): 2:19pm
DNA abi NDA wahever,will only try their best in the industry,they can never reach P & P level,no be even Nigeria music industry of today wey u no dey get chance to reign for long before anoda artiste show face, last last dz DNA boys no fit reign pass five years cos I know say don baba J. go try for their matter,u no since when dem okoye don dey??dem skuki,bracket and co sef still dey try ni.
P.S today MAC 213 exam no be beans o buh I know say e sure for me
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by FTBOY: 2:20pm
they look different at the second picture.+
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by kidman96(m): 2:21pm
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Monalisa185(f): 2:21pm
my people
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by fpeter(f): 2:21pm
I love identical twins
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by donem: 2:21pm
Sleep and Dead no go ever fit be mate.
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by viexcey(f): 2:22pm
are they competing?
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Icecomrade: 2:22pm
Anything Don Jazzy touches turns to Gold.
They are already on their way to stardom
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by Iseoluwani: 2:22pm
After a year they are gone
Lobatan
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by jordinsparkles(f): 2:22pm
subtlemee:exactly
|Re: Will The DNA Twins Steal The Okoye Brothers' Spotlight As Don Jazzy Signs Them? by iamtewwy(m): 2:22pm
i dnt understand oo...as done baba sign them so..would dey be singing in one track or they would b singing seperately ?
but how can u compare them with psquare wen we have not heared a single song from them? even if dey outshined psquare the okoye brothers are legends...dy have create thier mark on the music industries and are made for life
