|How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by AutoJoshNG: 9:31pm
Winter tyres? In Nigeria??
I am sure you are currently battling with these questions at the moment.
Sure, some of us drive with winter tyres in Nigeria.. knowingly or unknowingly. The problem is, these winter tyres damage our roads as they become soft and sticky in hot weather thereby peeling the road surface quicker. Some of them even have metal studs/spikes which cause further damage to our roads. You would even hear the noise of the studs grinding on the road or the tyres sticking to the ground when the cars are driving close to you.
How many of us ever did a thorough inspection of the tyres that came with our cars from USA, Canada and Europe? Go check your car tyres right away.. ensure it does not have the M+S symbol which stands for MUD & SNOW and/or the three-peaked mountain with snowflake symbol as seen in the attached picture.
Several accidented cars are shipped to Nigeria and a reasonable chunk of those accidents are caused by snow... which means those cars may have been running on winter tyres.
By law, you are not meant to use these tyres during summer because they are bad for hot and dry pavement. Only summer tyres can give you the safety and performance you need in warm weather.
With their special compounds and tread patterns, winter tyres are designed to stay soft and flexible in cold conditions, providing traction and grip in low temperatures on wet and icy surfaces. But with the hot weather in Nigeria, they lose this advantage, grip declines and the tread starts to wear faster as the tyres become soft and sticks to the hot roads.
https://autojosh.com/how-nigerian-drivers-damage-nigerian-roads-with-winter-tyres/
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by bigtt76(f): 9:37pm
Hmmm
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by Kingsasian(m): 10:01pm
Thanks for the info
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by GAZZUZZ(m): 10:06pm
Very interesting angle.
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by KingRex1: 10:11pm
More pics, lets get ur points better
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by casttlebarbz(m): 10:22pm
this post will surely make fp
make i learn sha, cos i never get ride yet
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:22pm
That's a lie
Stop blaming Nigerian drivers who are the best drivers in the world
The first mistake you made is by saying that M+S tyres are snow tires, You're a big joke
Dude, are you serious ?? M+S tyres are all season tyres, you can use them in spring, autumn, winter and summer
Snow tyres do not damage asphalt
Go to Maine where it snows all year round or Alaska where it snows 7 months in a year, their roads are in good condition
How do you think that an ordinary snow tyres would cause road damage ?? What then would 18 Wheeler truck tyres do to those roads ?? Use your brain
Road damages occur because of cheap materials used in road construction and poor maintenance
No one in the USA changes their snow tyres and they have good roads
Stop putting your blame on tyres
I would have proved you wrong by going around in the summer and taking pictures of cars that has snow tyres on them and then show you the road they drive it on but i don't have that time to waste on some BS
I will delete my Nairaland account because of this ignorance
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by Oyind17: 10:23pm
Good to know
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by AK6464(m): 10:23pm
Tire na Tire
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by banjeezay(m): 10:24pm
Eze nwanta 1 of space booker was here 10:25/10:26am
Let me know when u discover Summer tyres,chiooo.
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nabegibeg: 10:24pm
You are right
When will Nigeria make tires that is afford so that cheap tyres and snow tyres don't infiltrate the market
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nepapole(m): 10:25pm
I never even buy bicycle tyre not to talk of car tyre.
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nabegibeg: 10:25pm
SweetBoyFriend:
Prove it and stop shouting
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by jidebond: 10:25pm
How people can afford new tyres
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by Omagago(m): 10:26pm
Wow, nice info
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by 0b10010011: 10:26pm
Make I go check my Bicycle tires
Nice safety tip
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nabegibeg: 10:26pm
AK6464:
People like you don't have car so no expectation of something sensible
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by weyab: 10:26pm
Na to buy tyre first then start thinkin about car... Tyre case tire jor
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by AngryNigerian(m): 10:26pm
Very good post...
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nabegibeg: 10:27pm
How did winter tyre come into nigeria
If not for failure of govt and the system
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by icemann(m): 10:27pm
You don't have a clue how winter tires work. actually winter tires in the summer wear a lot faster then summer and all season tires. So its the car owner that suffer more losses.
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by Solution21(m): 10:28pm
We have heard @OP thanks for the info. Gud night...
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nabegibeg: 10:28pm
weyab:
You want to buy tire before you buy car ?
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:28pm
nabegibeg:
I don't need to prove shiit to you
You live where it doesn't snow, how would you know about snow tyres ??
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by mummyson26(m): 10:28pm
Let me check my bike own
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by Lanceslot(m): 10:29pm
Nice info... Thumb up AutoJosh.
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by AlexCk: 10:30pm
Very informative,
Nice1 op
Ehen, check ur shoes o, if na m+s u berra change it too .
Hehehe
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:30pm
A thread 4 those that owns a car. But Op u sud ave knw that Nigerians like to get thier value for any thing they buy we sabi use thing till dat particular thing bcum an eye sour....
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by nabegibeg: 10:30pm
SweetBoyFriend:
If no one in the US changes their snow tyres how come we have snow tyres pelnty plenty at ladipo
|Re: How Nigerian Drivers Damage Nigerian Roads With Winter Tyres by ALAYORMII: 10:33pm
Which one be winter tyre again
