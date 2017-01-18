Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp (3010 Views)

My Brother's Girlfriend Has Finally Charmed Him, Help Me Ooo / My Brother Will Make Me Cry To My Dead Parents Against Him / My Brother's Fiancee Is An Ex-prostitute Have Slept With. Should I Tell

My brother blocked me on WhatsApp just because i asked him to send me money jockingly (because i know he would never send it) .I've never disturb him with anything before or have any quarrel with him.

He is living abroad and he has never send me money or anything before.He always ignored my messages on bbm, whatsapp and facebook. So I asked him money jokingly today, then He replied with just 'lol' then blocked me afterward. Like i have nothing to offer like i can't add any value to his life. Though he is an half-brother, same father different mother. After he blocked me i feel very sad, like i am nobody.

I can't keep it to myself anymore so i decided to share it on Nairaland. 7 Likes

get over it and move on with your life

Call his number. Don't just contact people when you are in need.

If you have been in close contact with him, he would not have shunned you.

Always try to call even if you don't need anything. Just ask about his welfare. He will definitely be drawn towards you. It's just natural. 14 Likes

Don't make any one feel less of yourself. Block him too and he will know you don't even care if he exist. Just forget him and let that also motivate you to work and strive hard to become very great tomorrow so that he will be the one begging you to send money to him. 10 Likes 1 Share

Bad adviser..would u do desame with ur brother?

She's right....block him too

Maybe he used his last cash to buy data, that's why your joke made him lol. cos perhaps you don chop nkwobi already this evening. 2 Likes

Maybe dats how things re done in ur family..

Yes my dear, if he treat me like I mean nothing to him and beside he's even half brother (same father but not mother). If it were to be same mother, that would have been very easy because I will report him to my mum

Call his number. Don't just contact people when you are in need.

If you have been in close contact with him, he would not have shunned you.

We used to discuss a lot of things before he started avoiding my messages... Even before i would not sleep to call him in the night because of the time-zone different. I was only showing love then. But he thinks i have nothing to offer

u can report him to ur father as well

Guy 4get d mata, work hard and pray to God to bless ur hustle 5 Likes

u don dey give am advise now. Shebi na u go give am garri drink when hunger go slap him left sense.

You know it is a polygamous family so father won't listen

Don't worry my guy.. Focus on your life.. Now you know your place or how he feels about you, alteast he didn't tell you Trump is owing him or he sent 20 containers at once , so he doesn't have money. He went straight to block you.



But please dont bear any grudges.



Don't worry my guy.. Focus on your life.. Now you know your place or how he feels about you, alteast he didn't tell you Trump is owing him or he sent 20 containers at once , so he doesn't have money. He went straight to block you.

But please dont bear any grudges.

Just focus on your self... Cheers man!

forget he ever existed, he wasn't meant to be in you life. Move on, hustle hard. May God crown ur effort

So sorry dear.

It seems you guys were never close as siblings before...So I do not see the reason why u should ask for money even if it was a joke..



But listen, time will heal your anger...but as the anger is healing, put him at the bottom of all your list in life on what to achieve.he is not the priority.... face the topmost ....when ever you like, you can revisit the bottom list to mend your broken relationship with him....it's just your choice 2 Likes

Eya....It's a pity. Anyway, let hope be your best friend: power and riches shifts hands someday....you never when it is your turn



Kpele...and laugh about it



He probably doesn't have and feels ashamed to tell you so that you'd stop asking.....or........



He mistakingly did it......or......



......or......



..you've been disbrothered

because of ordinary 'BLOCK' u create topic? So wetin u want make we tell u now?

Theres always a good side to every bad situation, maybe his behavior is supposed to teach you a lesson, that you should man up and be your own person, he's not supposed to be a part of your success story, just forget and move on, besides you're not his responsibility 1 Like

sorry

Learn from my guy below 8 Likes

Are you sure he blocked you?. Somebody recently accused me of blocking him on whatsapp when I don't know even know where that function is.

ur brother block u nd u carry am come nairaland

Na real wa oo.... U wan make we kill am

get over it and move on Bro, after all Kain killed Abel own to the fact their shared same foetus. honestly this is the kind a motivation I need, let this gingers you to hustle hard don't depend on any poo and become your own hero. trust me Bro, I have 5 older brothers and I don't depend on them for poo, I hustle hard and I earn my respect,

get over it and move on Bro, after all Kain killed Abel own to the fact their shared same foetus. honestly this is the kind a motivation I need, let this gingers you to hustle hard don't depend on any poo and become your own hero. trust me Bro, I have 5 older brothers and I don't depend on them for poo, I hustle hard and I earn my respect,

p.s. If u no send me, me too no send u, period

Maybe this period, hin eyes dey RED