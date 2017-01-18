₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Pluto16(m): 11:09pm On Feb 28
My brother blocked me on WhatsApp just because i asked him to send me money jockingly (because i know he would never send it) .I've never disturb him with anything before or have any quarrel with him.
He is living abroad and he has never send me money or anything before.He always ignored my messages on bbm, whatsapp and facebook. So I asked him money jokingly today, then He replied with just 'lol' then blocked me afterward. Like i have nothing to offer like i can't add any value to his life. Though he is an half-brother, same father different mother. After he blocked me i feel very sad, like i am nobody.
I can't keep it to myself anymore so i decided to share it on Nairaland.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by coollabman(m): 11:12pm On Feb 28
Pluto16:
get over it and move on with your life
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by darol4real(m): 11:12pm On Feb 28
Sorry
Pluto16:
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by coolesmile: 11:12pm On Feb 28
Call his number. Don't just contact people when you are in need.
If you have been in close contact with him, he would not have shunned you.
Always try to call even if you don't need anything. Just ask about his welfare. He will definitely be drawn towards you. It's just natural.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:13pm On Feb 28
Don't make any one feel less of yourself. Block him too and he will know you don't even care if he exist. Just forget him and let that also motivate you to work and strive hard to become very great tomorrow so that he will be the one begging you to send money to him.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Ighoga898(m): 11:16pm On Feb 28
Xcelinteriors:Bad adviser..would u do desame with ur brother?
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by darol4real(m): 11:17pm On Feb 28
She's right....block him too
Ighoga898:
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Chanchit: 11:18pm On Feb 28
Maybe he used his last cash to buy data, that's why your joke made him lol. cos perhaps you don chop nkwobi already this evening.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Ighoga898(m): 11:20pm On Feb 28
darol4real:Maybe dats how things re done in ur family..
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:20pm On Feb 28
Ighoga898:Yes my dear, if he treat me like I mean nothing to him and beside he's even half brother (same father but not mother). If it were to be same mother, that would have been very easy because I will report him to my mum
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Pluto16(m): 11:20pm On Feb 28
coolesmile:We used to discuss a lot of things before he started avoiding my messages... Even before i would not sleep to call him in the night because of the time-zone different. I was only showing love then. But he thinks i have nothing to offer
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Ighoga898(m): 11:25pm On Feb 28
Xcelinteriors:u can report him to ur father as well
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Solowande(m): 11:26pm On Feb 28
Guy 4get d mata, work hard and pray to God to bless ur hustle
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by sleeknick(m): 11:30pm On Feb 28
Xcelinteriors:u don dey give am advise now. Shebi na u go give am garri drink when hunger go slap him left sense.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:31pm On Feb 28
Ighoga898:You know it is a polygamous family so father won't listen
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Badgers14: 12:07am
Pluto16:
Don't worry my guy.. Focus on your life.. Now you know your place or how he feels about you, alteast he didn't tell you Trump is owing him or he sent 20 containers at once , so he doesn't have money. He went straight to block you.
But please dont bear any grudges.
Just focus on your self... Cheers man!
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by ayourbamie: 12:47am
forget he ever existed, he wasn't meant to be in you life. Move on, hustle hard. May God crown ur effort
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Gaborone(f): 6:59am
So sorry dear.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Richy4(m): 10:06am
It seems you guys were never close as siblings before...So I do not see the reason why u should ask for money even if it was a joke..
But listen, time will heal your anger...but as the anger is healing, put him at the bottom of all your list in life on what to achieve.he is not the priority.... face the topmost ....when ever you like, you can revisit the bottom list to mend your broken relationship with him....it's just your choice
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by saxwizard(m): 11:02am
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by ItalianWine(f): 11:02am
Eya....It's a pity. Anyway, let hope be your best friend: power and riches shifts hands someday....you never when it is your turn
Kpele...and laugh about it
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Tazmode(m): 11:03am
He probably doesn't have and feels ashamed to tell you so that you'd stop asking.....or........
He mistakingly did it......or......
......or......
..you've been disbrothered
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by FuckBuhari: 11:04am
because of ordinary 'BLOCK' u create topic? So wetin u want make we tell u now?
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Misypee(f): 11:04am
Theres always a good side to every bad situation, maybe his behavior is supposed to teach you a lesson, that you should man up and be your own person, he's not supposed to be a part of your success story, just forget and move on, besides you're not his responsibility
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by miqos02(m): 11:05am
sorry
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by wolesmile(m): 11:05am
Learn from my guy below
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Region(m): 11:06am
Are you sure he blocked you?. Somebody recently accused me of blocking him on whatsapp when I don't know even know where that function is.
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by sod09(m): 11:07am
Pluto16:ur brother block u nd u carry am come nairaland
Na real wa oo.... U wan make we kill am
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by tochivitus(m): 11:07am
Pluto16:
get over it and move on Bro, after all Kain killed Abel own to the fact their shared same foetus. honestly this is the kind a motivation I need, let this gingers you to hustle hard don't depend on any poo and become your own hero. trust me Bro, I have 5 older brothers and I don't depend on them for poo, I hustle hard and I earn my respect,
p.s. If u no send me, me too no send u, period
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by johnsmart02: 11:08am
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by Lexusgs430: 11:08am
Maybe this period, hin eyes dey RED
|Re: My Brother Blocked Me On Whatsapp by last35: 11:08am
What do you expect from "same father, different mothers"... Certainly he dislikes you which is not strange in a polygamous family
