₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,569 members, 3,392,932 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group (8228 Views)
Checkout The Entry Requirements Of OAU Ladies Group 'omega Chicks Circle' / For OAU And Unilag Students(esp. Medical Students) / Help Help Eksu "Ekiti State University" Direct Entry Requirements (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by ObiOmaMu: 5:51am
An alleged 'Ladies Only' group at the Obafemi Awolowo University called the 'Omega Chicks Circle' has gone viral after their entry requirements hit the net.
Peep their motto below - We stay in Wealth!
Members are not allowed to have anything less than N50,000 in their bank accounts, they are not allowed to wear flat shoes, not allowed to drink sachet water, annual due is N100,000; membership forms cost N25,000 amongst other bizarre rules.
Read and be amazed!
After the cut are photos of the supposed group's President Oye-Oyin and Vice President Asuquo Peace.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/check-out-bizarre-entry-requirements.html
3 Shares
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by kenonze(f): 5:56am
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by ObiOmaMu: 6:05am
lalasticlala
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by phemsie(m): 6:14am
Flaunting or flouting any rules, even the so called "omega chicks" need some English language training.
Mtscheeeeewwww!!! Rubbish!!!!
25 Likes
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Oliviaxx(f): 6:20am
what kind of joke is this
2 Likes
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by okunfemm(m): 6:58am
what....... EFCC must hear dis
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Michellla(f): 7:49am
And this "posh" group couldn't afford more than a piece of paper
14 Likes
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by tinuJakes(f): 8:16am
seems like a joke to me... I could make that up with my friend just to laugh
1 Like
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Chinny5(f): 10:06am
[/quote]
But madamu is wearing flats.....
4 Likes
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by LAFO(f): 10:27am
Anybody can write this and look for an instagram handle to generate clicks and traffic.
Expect a disclaimer.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by veekid(m): 10:28am
no be small thing o
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by zicoraads(m): 10:28am
They still look broke They should come to UniAbuja and see what it takes. These ones don't even have cars
1 Like
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by MARKone(m): 10:28am
Funny people. Upon all their sophistication, Na pen and paper them use write their rules and requirements, them no even get letter head, no logo, nothing.
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by shamecurls(m): 10:28am
Poo!
And you expect me to believe this fake news!
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by sod09(m): 10:29am
olosho dan get club too
1 Like
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Janetessy(f): 10:29am
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Daslim180(m): 10:29am
Daughters of ajepako forming Mega Chicks Circle......
3 Likes
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by idu1(m): 10:29am
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by slimpoppa(m): 10:29am
WHAT KIND OF THIS THING IS THIS THING?
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by olaolulazio(m): 10:29am
phemsie:when are u starting your PhD? I think they can hire you for English language.
2 Likes
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by unclezuma: 10:29am
1 Like
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Evaberry(f): 10:29am
Nigerian girls tho
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by JOYOSITA(f): 10:30am
Very funny! The handwriting is fyn though.
1 Like
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by AreaFada2: 10:30am
Na so dem dey take start am.
Soon you will hear that they are using hired killers to kill each other over boyfriend/sugar daddy snatching or because of "being disrespected".
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by divicoded: 10:30am
And they cannot afford to print their ethics and rules, the handwriting used is not even good on top
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by kings09(m): 10:31am
Yet they could Nt type the so-called requirements n their president de wear flat slippers already
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Viccur(m): 10:31am
E ti ya were... But how come i never hear about it on camp
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by badassProdigy(m): 10:31am
it is finished
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by dedons: 10:31am
olosho group
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by dinocy(m): 10:31am
na so. shey dem nor go marry?
1 Like
|Re: Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:31am
no association with recession stolen guys. Bastard children, maybe their fathers dey oshodi dey do d usual self
"Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife" My Dream Institution / Solve These CHEVRON Interview Questions / Law Students Fight Over Tinubu's "Settlement"
Viewing this topic: morgang(m), SB2020, Promise06, Monzuur(m), justianoo(m), shark003, walexsy(m), tohchee96(m), jossy874(m), naturalhealth7, SteveTyla, wkelekun, diegwu01, priceless21, teejay4CHRIST, slimderek(m), djeneba, pavy(m), Donopsiano, meKdollz(m), Shynaboy1, slimiyke(m), Screwface(m), dopedealer(m), OrientalDuke, drestoneokuta(m), jangola08(m), Belvinho(m), beinstein(m), MaziOmenuko, lalaponcus(m), Obinnau(m), jaephoenix(m), Nationalfairy(f), oyelove(m), kayceerilyn(f), pastormellanby, Mementoes(m), iphie17, CuteStalWart(m), grosebiz(m), Ifeconwaba(m), Handsomeemmy(m), egariyi(f), Rotentina(m), hcupid(m), surrogatesng, purpledrop(f), daewoorazer(m), Sparkle777(f), caslord(m), Dapricha(m), vascey(m), Mrfabz, Ugoochukwu(m), choo, Roughfyzay(m), opegold11, Gassa007, DanPolice(m), Jayzdiouf, FELIX30(m), mailingdgreat, bossman2017(m), okunfemm(m), Eazybay(m), Benz4pimp(m), thowbie7ven(m), CuteMorriz, Trendsoulmate, LiberaDeus, agabaI23(m), AngelEbi(f), WorldRichest, regieboc and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16