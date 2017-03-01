Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Entry Requirements For OAU "Omega Chicks Circle", Ladies-Only Group (8228 Views)

Peep their motto below - We stay in Wealth!



Members are not allowed to have anything less than N50,000 in their bank accounts, they are not allowed to wear flat shoes, not allowed to drink sachet water, annual due is N100,000; membership forms cost N25,000 amongst other bizarre rules.



Read and be amazed!



After the cut are photos of the supposed group's President Oye-Oyin and Vice President Asuquo Peace.



lalasticlala

Flaunting or flouting any rules, even the so called "omega chicks" need some English language training.



what....... EFCC must hear dis

And this "posh" group couldn't afford more than a piece of paper 14 Likes

But madamu is wearing flats.....

Anybody can write this and look for an instagram handle to generate clicks and traffic.







no be small thing o

Funny people. Upon all their sophistication, Na pen and paper them use write their rules and requirements, them no even get letter head, no logo, nothing.

And you expect me to believe this fake news!

olosho dan get club too 1 Like

Daughters of ajepako forming Mega Chicks Circle...... 3 Likes

WHAT KIND OF THIS THING IS THIS THING?

phemsie:

Flaunting or flouting any rules, even the so called "omega chicks" need somhn e English language training.

Mtscheeeeewwww!!! Rubbish!!!! when are u starting your PhD? I think they can hire you for English language. when are u starting your PhD? I think they can hire you for English language. 2 Likes

Nigerian girls tho

Na so dem dey take start am.



Soon you will hear that they are using hired killers to kill each other over boyfriend/sugar daddy snatching or because of "being disrespected".

And they cannot afford to print their ethics and rules, the handwriting used is not even good on top

Yet they could Nt type the so-called requirements n their president de wear flat slippers already

E ti ya were... But how come i never hear about it on camp

it is finished

olosho group

