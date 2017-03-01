₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The headless body of an unidentified young woman believed to be in her early 20s, was found along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road, Obesity local government area of Imo State on Saturday morning.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by HungerBAD: 6:35am
Evil people.
Imo State?was that not where the infamous Otokoto Ritual happened some years ago?
This Ritual thing is spreading like a wildfire in Nigeria now, and it is not restricted to any particular tribe.
Two weeks ago in Benin,a hunchback was killed for ritual purposes. Same two weeks ago,a young guy beheaded a 12 yr old boy in Ekiti for Ritual,and this morning we woke up to the one in Imo too.
This is a time,we need to call our loved ones indoors and educate them on the need to be very careful. Girls,especially the undergraduates who I think love earthly possessions,seems to be easy picking by these marauding ritualists.
Biko girls,no follow who you no know enter motor go overnight because of I-Phone7. Your head is worth more than the phone you want to WOW your friends with.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by henryanna36: 6:38am
Plz cover/blur her private part
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Cutehector(m): 6:42am
This beheading thing is getting rampant and females have to be 100 percent security conscious .....
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Hadar4328(m): 6:42am
This is friggin' outrageous and saddening.... I am so welled right now
************************************************************
An eye opener for Packaged/Refined Oloshos, this is just one of the many devilish and diabolic thoughts of so-called Clients... She must be someone's daughter oooo.. I just weak!
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Hadar4328(m): 6:44am
henryanna36:You can still discern the private part of the low resolution picture of a lifeless body... Broda, Fear God na!
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by chidiebere2020(m): 6:58am
I such is life, vanity
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by rusher14: 6:58am
I can tell you no money would be made from the diabolic act.
Africans should understand that such voodoo would never work.
Until you guys eschew such tell tales your head might be next.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Larryfest(m): 6:59am
God this is terrible.......abeg op add graphic.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Moreoffaith(m): 7:02am
May almighty God continue to guide and protect us from all this evil doer both home and abroad...RIP
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by thorpido(m): 7:04am
rusher14:There's evil and there are results gotten from it.If it hasn't been working,people would have abandoned it since.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by LastSurvivor11: 7:05am
The world is not just coming to an end, it has actually ended but we didn't know yet..
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by omenkaLives: 7:07am
How people tend to believe rituals, using whatever, could bring you money in the 21st century still beats me.
Just look what some ignorant bastards did to the young lady... I cant imagine what was going through he mind in her very last moments- perhaps something like "so this is how it ends for me"..
No one deserves this. No one.
God rest her soul and may a thousand demons from the depths of hell torment her killers to eternity..
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by rusher14: 7:10am
thorpido:
Ignorant people would converge where ignorant people meet.
Only in black Africa would you meet people claiming they can make money using human heads.
In the days of our forefathers I'm assuming such heads would have produced more cowries or maybe more yam for bartering.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by thorpido(m): 7:14am
rusher14:The human body possesses power.Believe dat.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by rusher14: 7:16am
thorpido:
Let's test with your head.
Don't worry your family will be well rewarded from the proceeds.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by ImperialYoruba: 7:22am
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by lanrefront1(m): 7:48am
Don't be fool.ish
Because you don't believe in something doesn't mean it does not exist.
You think it's easy to acquire and kill a human being
If there hasn't been realization of desired results, this devilish acts would have ceased
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by cummando(m): 7:53am
And now she is just dead meat!!!!!!
All is vanity!
Safe to say....I hate jungle justice but only an animal will behead a human....
Any one caught should be killed immediately!!
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by rusher14: 7:55am
lanrefront1:
People Believed in MMM.
Some believe in Unicorns others believe in Mermaids.
The rest of the world that has advanced and tested all things do not believe money can be made from human heads.
I know this is concept is actually difficult for you to understand.
By the way, how many heads do you need to be at Wizzkid's level let me not say Dangote or Bill Gates.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by shukuokukobambi: 7:58am
omenkaLives:
rusher14:
You know when i see these ritualists caught with human parts, i wonder why they ALWAYS LOOK VERY HAGGARD AND POVERTY STRICKEN!!
If these rituals work, why don't we see the evidence on them? There's something wrong with the African mentality
Rituals that have not made any African surpass 33year old Atheist Mark Zuckerberg in wealth? God punish that god of wealth they wasted this innocent girl for
Useless and senseless people
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by shukuokukobambi: 8:02am
rusher14:
That's what most folks don't realise. The number of adherents of a belief doesn't validate the belief!!
who their idiotic rituals epp?
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by columbus007(m): 8:18am
Oh my God,what a child and her beauty
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by lustychima: 8:27am
Too bad
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Mznaett(f): 8:28am
Unmerited death! Jesus! All I know is that whoever measures someone's grave will someday have his own grave measured by another person...and since those creatures with short memories have sent her to early grave,me I want to know if they too will not go there?
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by henrydadon(m): 8:29am
HungerBAD:
GOD BLESS YOU FOR THIS COMMENT..THANKS FOR NOT BEING BIASED AND TRIBALISTIC
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by lonelydora(m): 8:29am
Why is this beheading thing rampant? We are not anywhere close to Christmas period or any political election time.
And tomorrow, the killers will repent and ask us to forgive them.
God please save your children ooooo.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Ramaa(m): 8:30am
thorpido:What are trying to say.....!!
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Bumbae1(f): 8:30am
Hmmm these Ritualist ....
can't they be caught
RIP o
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Lanretoye(m): 8:30am
rip to her...
only If our ladies could receive a little more sense, most of these sad occurrences may be averted.
|Re: Young Lady Beheaded By Ritualists In Imo. Nude Body Dumped In Bush (Graphic Pic) by Arsenalholic(m): 8:30am
This is plain crazy. Why are Nigerians like this na?
What kind of wealth are you looking for that will make you kill and dismember a fellow citizen?
I am tired of all these, honestly.
HungerBAD:Otokutu saga happened in Warri.
