http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/photo-young-girl-beheaded-by-suspected.html The headless body of an unidentified young woman believed to be in her early 20s, was found along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road, Obesity local government area of Imo State on Saturday morning. 1 Like

Imo State?was that not where the infamous Otokoto Ritual happened some years ago?



This Ritual thing is spreading like a wildfire in Nigeria now, and it is not restricted to any particular tribe.



Two weeks ago in Benin,a hunchback was killed for ritual purposes. Same two weeks ago,a young guy beheaded a 12 yr old boy in Ekiti for Ritual,and this morning we woke up to the one in Imo too.



This is a time,we need to call our loved ones indoors and educate them on the need to be very careful. Girls,especially the undergraduates who I think love earthly possessions,seems to be easy picking by these marauding ritualists.



Biko girls,no follow who you no know enter motor go overnight because of I-Phone7. Your head is worth more than the phone you want to WOW your friends with. 24 Likes

This beheading thing is getting rampant and females have to be 100 percent security conscious .....





An eye opener for Packaged/Refined Oloshos, this is just one of the many devilish and diabolic thoughts of so-called Clients... She must be someone's daughter oooo.. I just weak! This is friggin' outrageous and saddening.... I am so welled right now

You can still discern the private part of the low resolution picture of a lifeless body... Broda, Fear God na!

I can tell you no money would be made from the diabolic act.



Africans should understand that such voodoo would never work.



Until you guys eschew such tell tales your head might be next. 3 Likes

May almighty God continue to guide and protect us from all this evil doer both home and abroad...RIP

I can tell you no money would be made from the diabolic act.



Africans should understand that such voodoo would never work.



There's evil and there are results gotten from it.If it hasn't been working,people would have abandoned it since.

The world is not just coming to an end, it has actually ended but we didn't know yet..





Just look what some ignorant bastards did to the young lady... I cant imagine what was going through he mind in her very last moments- perhaps something like "so this is how it ends for me"..



No one deserves this. No one.



How people tend to believe rituals, using whatever, could bring you money in the 21st century still beats me.Just look what some ignorant bastards did to the young lady... I cant imagine what was going through he mind in her very last moments- perhaps something like "so this is how it ends for me"..No one deserves this. No one.God rest her soul and may a thousand demons from the depths of hell torment her killers to eternity.

There's evil and there are results gotten from it.If it hasn't been working,people would have abandoned it since.

Ignorant people would converge where ignorant people meet.



Only in black Africa would you meet people claiming they can make money using human heads.





In the days of our forefathers I'm assuming such heads would have produced more cowries or maybe more yam for bartering.

Ignorant people would converge where ignorant people meet.



Only in black Africa would you meet people claiming they can make money using human heads.





In the days of our forefathers I'm assuming such heads would have produced more cowries or maybe more yam for bartering. The human body possesses power.Believe dat. The human body possesses power.Believe dat.

The human body possesses power.Believe dat.

Let's test with your head.

Don't worry your family will be well rewarded from the proceeds.



Don't be fool.ish



Because you don't believe in something doesn't mean it does not exist.



You think it's easy to acquire and kill a human being



If there hasn't been realization of desired results, this devilish acts would have ceased

Safe to say....I hate jungle justice but only an animal will behead a human....

Any one caught should be killed immediately!! 2 Likes

Don't be fool.ish



Because you don't believe in something doesn't mean it does not exist.



You think it's easy to acquire and kill a human being



If there hasn't been realization of desired results, this devilish acts would have ceased

People Believed in MMM.



Some believe in Unicorns others believe in Mermaids.



The rest of the world that has advanced and tested all things do not believe money can be made from human heads.



I know this is concept is actually difficult for you to understand.



By the way, how many heads do you need to be at Wizzkid's level let me not say Dangote or Bill Gates. 1 Like

How people tend to believe rituals, using whatever, could bring you money in the 21st century still beats me.



Just look what some ignorant bastards did to the young lady... I cant imagine what was going through he mind in her very last moments- perhaps something like "so this is how it ends for me"..



No one deserves this. No one.



I can tell you no money would be made from the diabolic act.



Africans should understand that such voodoo would never work.



Until you guys eschew such tell tales your head might be next.

You know when i see these ritualists caught with human parts, i wonder why they ALWAYS LOOK VERY HAGGARD AND POVERTY STRICKEN!!



If these rituals work, why don't we see the evidence on them? There's something wrong with the African mentality



Rituals that have not made any African surpass 33year old Atheist Mark Zuckerberg in wealth? God punish that god of wealth they wasted this innocent girl for



You know when i see these ritualists caught with human parts, i wonder why they ALWAYS LOOK VERY HAGGARD AND POVERTY STRICKEN!!If these rituals work, why don't we see the evidence on them? There's something wrong with the African mentalityRituals that have not made any African surpass 33year old Atheist Mark Zuckerberg in wealth? God punish that god of wealth they wasted this innocent girl forUseless and senseless people

People Believed in MMM.



Some believe in Unicorns others believe in Mermaids.



The rest of the world that has advanced and tested all things do not believe money can be made from human heads.



I know this is concept is actually difficult for you to understand.



By the way, how many heads do you need to be at Wizzkid's level let me not say Dangote or Bill Gates.

That's what most folks don't realise. The number of adherents of a belief doesn't validate the belief!!



That's what most folks don't realise. The number of adherents of a belief doesn't validate the belief!!who their idiotic rituals epp?

Jesus! All I know is that whoever measures someone's grave will someday have his own grave measured by another person...and since those creatures with short memories have sent her to early grave,me I want to know if they too will not go there? Unmerited death!

Evil people.



Imo State?was that not where the infamous Otokoto Ritual happened some years ago?



This Ritual thing is spreading like a wildfire in Nigeria now, and it is not restricted to any particular tribe.



Two weeks ago in Benin,a hunchback was killed for ritual purposes. Same two weeks ago,a young guy beheaded a 12 yr old boy in Ekiti for Ritual,and this morning we woke up to the one in Imo too.



This is a time,we need to call our loved ones indoors and educate them on the need to be very careful. Girls,especially the undergraduates who I think love earthly possessions,seems to be easy picking by these marauding ritualists.



Biko girls,no follow who you no know enter motor go overnight because of I-Phone7. Your head is worth more than the phone you want to WOW your friends with.





GOD BLESS YOU FOR THIS COMMENT..THANKS FOR NOT BEING BIASED AND TRIBALISTIC

Why is this beheading thing rampant? We are not anywhere close to Christmas period or any political election time.



And tomorrow, the killers will repent and ask us to forgive them.





God please save your children ooooo.

What are trying to say.....!!



Hmmm these Ritualist ....can't they be caughtRIP o

only If our ladies could receive a little more sense, most of these sad occurrences may be averted.