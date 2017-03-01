₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by ijustdey: 7:47am
By Mulikatu Mukaila
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/aso-chronicles/fcta-arrests-55-women-over-prostitution-in-abuja/187403.html
File photo
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Speedyconnect5: 7:54am
that trade is increasing cos of poverty. so bad
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by hungryboy(m): 8:01am
Stop arresting prostitutes abeg
Legalise prostitution
Create a database of prostitutes
And run hiv test on them regularly
The provide a very important service
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by xstry: 8:19am
see business
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Dudeweedlmao(m): 12:04pm
the amount of d**ks this women have seen in their life time
you can't even begin to imagine.
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by owobokiri(m): 12:04pm
smelly thingz
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Flexherbal(m): 12:05pm
Hmmmmm!
What of the men wey dey patronize them!!
http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.
3 Likes
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by AreaFada2: 12:05pm
These ones are at least honest about their business. A large percentage of their sisters are coded ones.
2 Likes
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by veekid(m): 12:05pm
only if the true story about the arrest will be reveal.
NPF? Very useless
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by refreshrate: 12:05pm
Why all of dem fat?
Is it a prerequisite for the industry ?
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Chikelue2000(m): 12:05pm
Hmm
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by survivor1986(m): 12:06pm
In Munich here, we don't see things like dis
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by kennygee(f): 12:06pm
See that fat one like plate of akpu.
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by ngolokante(m): 12:06pm
Ok but if the men that patronize these women are not equally arrested, that would amount to injustice
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Samexdx(m): 12:06pm
Olosho
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by malware: 12:06pm
Sometimes I used to wonder what kind of mindset some ladies have............ How can a lady just resort to opening her legs to all manner of people not knowing their health, spiritual or mental status.
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Pavore9: 12:06pm
They would be released and back to their trade.
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by yaqq: 12:06pm
just as she called
on the menfolk to stop patronising
commercial sex workers in their own
interest." we wie d patronise dem no de complain,
@ least. wt 1k. Men de ease tension "konji" for short tym instead of all ds baes wie go empty ur pocket because u de date dem, una don hear where ashawo say buy me shawarma or icecream abi iPhone before u nack?
when ashawo business come turn crime, abi na govt pussy them d use?
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by lustychima: 12:07pm
Bitches
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by tayo4ng(f): 12:07pm
hmmnmmmm
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by johnshagb(m): 12:07pm
Josephine! So this is what you do every night?
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Vickiweezy(m): 12:07pm
Olosho; no matter how much they're given they'll never quit.
1 Share
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by dayleke(m): 12:08pm
hungryboy:
And tax them too
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by ekems2017(f): 12:08pm
So what crime are you going to charge them for?
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by OoniOfIfe: 12:09pm
Ban prostitution and legalize rape
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by dbam112: 12:13pm
this country na wah.. person cannot work in peace
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by balancediet(m): 12:17pm
Bad News everywhere.
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by DollarAngel(m): 12:17pm
hungryboy:
CUSTOMER DA DA NI
1 Like
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by mayorwah98(m): 12:19pm
Na condition cause am
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by tohact(m): 12:21pm
Won wa ni naira naaa ooo
Make una com cash dem!!!
|Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by taoheedoriloye(m): 12:22pm
These girls are better than girlfriends.
Please oga the top would free them? They are economical to society .
Love BBWs
