55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by ijustdey: 7:47am
By Mulikatu Mukaila



The Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has arrested 55 commercial sex workers during an operation recently.

City News gathered that the operation, which was carried out between 1.00a.m. to 5.00a.m. on Thursday, was part of a ministerial directive to relevant agencies in the city management to purge the city of unwholesome activities.

While speaking on the development, the Acting Secretary of Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Adebola Elegbede, decried the high number of commercial sex workers in the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that it was not surprising that the FCT is rated highest in Nigeria with HIV/AIDs prevalence.

Elegbede who called on women of easy virtue to engage themselves in meaningful ventures, also used the occasion to pledge the readiness of the FCT Administration to train repentant commercial sex workers in various entrepreneurial skills.

She, however, warned that a mobile court has been set up to prosecute those who are not willing to change from their old habit, just as she called on the menfolk to stop patronising commercial sex workers in their own interest.

“Since we carried out a major demolition in Apo where teenage prostitution was perpetuated, the Social Development Secretariat decided to focus on some major spots within the city centre.

“Those of them who are willing to turn a new leaf will be rehabilitated in our Rehabilitation Centre in Lugbe and offer them training in various entrepreneurial skills. At the end of such training, we will counsel them and a starter pack will be given to them to set up some small scale businesses that will dignify them as women.

“It is heartbreaking that a woman will offer her body for money in the name of poverty. It is unacceptable and we at the Social Development Secretariat will continue to do our best to rid Abuja of such nuisance.

“It is regrettable that well-placed Nigerians are calling me to release their clients instead of joining hands with the secretariat to battle this menace.

“My mobile phone is inundated with calls not to prosecute those arrested. I am not surprised that Abuja is rated highest in HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country,” Elegbede said.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/aso-chronicles/fcta-arrests-55-women-over-prostitution-in-abuja/187403.html


File photo

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Speedyconnect5: 7:54am
that trade is increasing cos of poverty. so bad
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by hungryboy(m): 8:01am
Stop arresting prostitutes abeg

Legalise prostitution


Create a database of prostitutes


And run hiv test on them regularly


The provide a very important service

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by xstry: 8:19am
see business
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Dudeweedlmao(m): 12:04pm
the amount of d**ks this women have seen in their life time
you can't even begin to imagine.

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by owobokiri(m): 12:04pm
smelly thingz angry angry angry
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Flexherbal(m): 12:05pm
Hmmmmm!

What of the men wey dey patronize them!!

http://www.nairaland.com/2902213/herbal-tea-total-cure- preMAture EXpulsion and E.D.

3 Likes

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by AreaFada2: 12:05pm
These ones are at least honest about their business. A large percentage of their sisters are coded ones. shocked

2 Likes

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by veekid(m): 12:05pm
only if the true story about the arrest will be reveal.

NPF? Very useless
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by refreshrate: 12:05pm
Why all of dem fat?

Is it a prerequisite for the industry ?

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Chikelue2000(m): 12:05pm
Hmm
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by survivor1986(m): 12:06pm
In Munich here, we don't see things like dis

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by kennygee(f): 12:06pm
See that fat one like plate of akpu.
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by ngolokante(m): 12:06pm
Ok but if the men that patronize these women are not equally arrested, that would amount to injustice

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Samexdx(m): 12:06pm
Olosho
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by malware: 12:06pm
Sometimes I used to wonder what kind of mindset some ladies have............ How can a lady just resort to opening her legs to all manner of people not knowing their health, spiritual or mental status.

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Pavore9: 12:06pm
They would be released and back to their trade.
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by yaqq: 12:06pm
just as she called
on the menfolk to stop patronising
commercial sex workers in their own
interest." we wie d patronise dem no de complain,

@ least. wt 1k. Men de ease tension "konji" for short tym instead of all ds baes wie go empty ur pocket because u de date dem, una don hear where ashawo say buy me shawarma or icecream abi iPhone before u nack?

when ashawo business come turn crime, abi na govt pussy them d use?

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by lustychima: 12:07pm
Bitches
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by tayo4ng(f): 12:07pm
hmmnmmmm
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by johnshagb(m): 12:07pm
Josephine! shocked shocked shocked So this is what you do every night?
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by Vickiweezy(m): 12:07pm
Olosho; no matter how much they're given they'll never quit.

1 Share

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by dayleke(m): 12:08pm
hungryboy:
Stop arresting prostitutes abeg

Legalise prostitution


Create a database of prostitutes


And run hiv test on them regularly


The provide a very important service






And tax them too

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by ekems2017(f): 12:08pm
So what crime are you going to charge them for?
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by OoniOfIfe: 12:09pm
Ban prostitution and legalize rape

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by dbam112: 12:13pm
this country na wah.. person cannot work in peace
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by balancediet(m): 12:17pm
Bad News everywhere.
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by DollarAngel(m): 12:17pm
hungryboy:
Stop arresting prostitutes abeg

Legalise prostitution


Create a database of prostitutes


And run hiv test on them regularly


The provide a very important service



CUSTOMER DA DA NI grin

1 Like

Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by mayorwah98(m): 12:19pm
Na condition cause am
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by tohact(m): 12:21pm
Won wa ni naira naaa ooo

Make una com cash dem!!!
Re: 55 Women Arrested Over Prostitution In Abuja by taoheedoriloye(m): 12:22pm
These girls are better than girlfriends.
Please oga the top would free them? They are economical to society .
Love BBWs

(0) (1) (Reply)

