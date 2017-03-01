₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,567 members, 3,392,928 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 11:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 (576 Views)
Dangote Pledges To Help FG Turn Around Nigeria’s Economy / Banks Deliberately Sabotaging Nigeria’s Economy - Former Minister, Kenneth Gbagi / How Iran Deal Could Destroy Nigeria's Economy (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by Truth234: 9:55am
The Nigerian economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2016 for the fourth consecutive quarters. However, the rate of contraction has started reducing following the Federal Government efforts at bolstering economic activities.
The economy contracted 1.30 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to N18,292.95 billion, from N18,533.75 billion recorded in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2015, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report released on Tuesday.
This was -2.24 percent less than the decline recorded in the previous quarter but lower than the 2.11 percent growth rate recorded in the final quarter of 2015.
On a quarterly basis, real GDP rose 4.09 percent following rise in the general price level.
However, on a yearly basis, the economy contracted 1.51 percent, indicating real GDP of N67,984.20 billion for 2016. This reduction in the economic activities reflects weaker inflation-induced consumption demand, an increase in pipeline vandalism, significantly reduced foreign reserves and a weaker currency.
Also, it showed series of problems in the energy sector – lower electricity generation and struggling banking sector.
Oil Sector
According to the NBS, Oil output was estimated at 1.9 million barrels per day (mbpd) in the fourth quarter of 2016. Which was about 0.27 million barrels per day higher than output in the previous quarter, but lower than production in the same quarter of 2015 by 0.25 million barrels per day, when output was recorded at 2.16 mbpd.
“For the full year 2016, oil production was estimated to be 1.833 mbpd, compared to 2.13 mbpd in 2015. This reduction has largely been attributed to vandalism in the Niger Delta region. As a result, the sector contracted by -13.65 percent; a more significant decline than that in 2015 of -5.45 percent. This reduced the oil sectors share of real GDP to 8.42 percent in 2016, compared to 9.61% in 2015.
“In the fourth quarter of 2016 this sector declined by -12.38 percent in real term (year-on-year). This was an improvement relative to the previous quarter, when the sector declined by -22.01 percent, but nevertheless was a more severe decline than in the fourth quarter of 2015, when a contraction of -8.23 percent was recorded.
“Quarter-on-Quarter, real oil GDP grew 8.07 percent. As a share of the economy, the Oil sector represented 7.15% of total real GDP, compared to 8.06 percent in Q4 2015 and 8.19 percent in Q3 2016.”
Non-oil Sector
“The non-oil sector declined by -0.33 percent in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2016. This was 0.36 percent points lower than growth of 0.03 percent recorded in Q3 2016, and 3.46 percent points lower than the 3.14 percent growth recorded in Q4 2015. Given that the growth rate was stronger than in the oil sector, the non-oil sector increased its share of GDP to 92.85 percent, from 91.94 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015.
“The sector to weigh on non-oil growth the most was Real Estate, which declined by -9.27 percent and contributed to –0.77 percent points to year on year growth in total real GDP. However, Manufacturing, Construction and Trade also made significant downwards contributions, ameliorated slightly by continuing strong growth in Agriculture (especially Crop Production).
“For full year 2016, the non-oil sector declined by -0.22 percent in real terms, compared to a growth rate of 3.75 percent in 2015, a difference of 3.97 percent points.”
The figures showed the pace of contraction has started cooling from the third quarter of 2016 and on track for economic recovery by the second quarter of 2017.
Similarly, for the past 4 months, the pace of increase of inflation rate has been reducing, indicating consumer prices are beginning to adjust to a series of policy been implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria. This further validated CBN projection that economic recovery plan would start manifesting by the second quarter of 2017 following successful OPEC consensus in November 2016.
The Naira has gained N95 against the US dollar since the CBN introduced new forex policy last week and continued to do so as importers can now access dollar at a moderate exchange rate. Experts have said the continuous gain in the Naira value will curb surge in consumer prices and boost activities in the manufacturing sector.
http://investorsking.com/nigerias-economy-contracts-1-51-2016/ Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
1 Share
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by veekid(m): 11:02am
Buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by NaijaFutbol: 11:08am
Osibanjo is Working
Buhari is Calling
The non-oil sector is still weeping
Some people will come and blame oil price as if oil price reduced dollar from N525 to N425 in less than 2 weeks.
Some people are clueless and they dont even know it.....but that is none of my business.
Charlie, pass the kpoli this side
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by eleojo23: 11:08am
The Nigerian economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2016 for the fourth consecutive quarters.
Only Buhari can achieve this kind of feat.
A round of applause for him please
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by Bern1992(m): 11:09am
God please help us, let our Igbo brothers bring down the prices of items when the time is due. Amen
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by Truth234: 11:10am
Nigeria on track for economic recovery. FG and CBN efforts are beginning to crystallize. The graph showed rate of contraction is gradually reducing but I will expect new forex policy to further boost economic activities and wane consumer prices going forward.
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by Tazmode(m): 11:11am
Old news, what's the level of contraction under Prof's temporary position as President?
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by chuose2: 11:19am
BUHARI PLEASE HELP SUFFERING NIGERIANS AND RETIRE PLEASE
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by DMerciful(m): 11:21am
Undisputed king of repeated failure...1984-1985 and 2015-till date
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Economy Contracts 1.51% In 2016 by chiedu7: 11:25am
D
(0) (Reply)
Job Offering ! / Do U Need A Market Research And Developer / Audio-visual Equipment For Hire
Viewing this topic: uche87(m), Kadejo, BMZK, DMerciful(m), jeftalene(m), dernearla(m), Truth234, Bitterleafsoup, ehie(f), Kemy11(m), lurojohn(m), hancock7(m), chiedu7, NaijaFutbol and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22