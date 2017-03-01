₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,740 members, 3,393,426 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After (3849 Views)
|Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by lalasticlala(m): 3:10pm
Veteran super star actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, recreates this picture with his wife's sister taken 20 years ago. He shared the pics on instagram and wrote :
From being her surprise 5 years old birthday gift 20 years ago when we took this picture, she became daughter and friend. The youngest in my wife's family, Adesola has grown before my eyes. From the cute, giggly little miss sunshine to the very brilliant, beautiful and kind hearted young woman that she has become.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRDssWIBAcq/?hl=en
The lady is now 25. Kinda looks older. What do you think?
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by timidapsin(m): 3:10pm
Lala My Nigga I just say make I branch greet you..
How work?
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by dayleke(m): 3:15pm
That guy up there;
You funny o...
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by dayleke(m): 3:16pm
I see Lala.....too,
Oya bros....
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by dayleke(m): 3:17pm
Where RMD right hand dey go like "snake" now?
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by harbibi: 3:19pm
just 25 and already looking thirty something while RMD looks much younger than his age if not for the white beards. women sha!
8 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Paulpaulpaul(m): 3:22pm
Recreators, love that sha
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by nerodenero: 3:23pm
Omode ada'gbalagba, agbalagba a darugbo. Ile aiye nyi ko duro de enikankan. Oun ta ba se loni, oro itan loda lola.
Summary- time flies, waits for nobody.
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by ProfEinstein: 3:23pm
U sure say Rich never straff this girl lemme come and be going
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by miqos02(m): 3:23pm
seen
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by tuns65: 3:23pm
she's grown 'older'
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by mayoor15(m): 3:23pm
harbibi:Exactly my thoughts......
4 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by ekems2017(f): 3:23pm
Happy family. Blood is thicker than water
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Dandsome: 3:24pm
Are you saying this Aunty is just 25?
Or does 20 years ago mean another thing?
The person don de near menopause na
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by jieta: 3:24pm
i know this will get to front page.
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by erico2k2(m): 3:24pm
lalasticlala:So this face nah 25 years Old
Iyam not understanding O0000
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by prettyiliams(f): 3:24pm
nerodenero:
oh well, its not far from the truth
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by DozieInc(m): 3:24pm
Ok
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by LastSurvivor11: 3:24pm
I respect RMD but this is no news
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Homeboiy: 3:25pm
nice
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Lilymax(f): 3:25pm
Recreate
This ain't recreate nah
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by driand(m): 3:26pm
If them like make them procreate
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by SillyeRabbit: 3:26pm
Look at the position of his right hand sef.
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by rattlesnake(m): 3:26pm
for what
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Realhommie(m): 3:27pm
harbibi:Thought i was the only one who noticed.. Lol
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Billyonaire: 3:27pm
I bet you all, this man has read her bible.
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by sexyjuly(f): 3:28pm
..
erico2k2:
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by Taqsit(f): 3:28pm
Cool
Meanwhile
If you work at any verifiable organisation in Nigeria, you can get any product (electronics, furniture, laptops, mobile phones, etc ) @taqsit and pay off your purchase in easy, fixed monthly payments spread over 3 to 6 months.
OR
If you own a registered small business/farm, @taqsit can get you raw materials, shops supplies, machine/equipment, operational vehicles and pay off your purchase in easy, fixed monthly payments spread over 3 to 12 months.
VISIT TAQSIT
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by deji15: 3:29pm
See where him hand dey? Your love Your wife's sister? Mr man face your wife and let the girl find her own man elsewhere o. Which kind nonsense be this?
1 Like
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by seangy4konji: 3:30pm
Some prick are dangerous pass nuclear weapon.
They make 25 year olds look like 47
God pass North Korea.
|Re: Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After by KINGwax007(m): 3:31pm
RMD, talk true, u dey fucck that girl...
FMP: 2shotz – Desire Ft Timaya / Tinsel Stars, Chuks And Ene, Weds. / Covenant Student Dies At Beach.
Viewing this topic: abbey2kool, kayroy(m), jidefreddie, nkemdi89(f), daikale, pjobaby(f), oluseyioba(m), chukwuadinula, Agwoden(m), austin360, krixik(m), Thoniameek(f), kasheemawo(m), hadeyem22(m), savagefinder1, Freciprocal, Arewa12, Tunjman(m), wickyyolo, deleyi20(m), aydotpretty, manmacho, sexgoddess, souljay123, shungin, kennyone, Tadeknkeepcalm, onojemma, dbanj7(m), Urukpe, Ahmadgani(m), Lolyda(f), joearinze(m), munatsy, spako4(m), meezynetwork(m), daybam01, surestsam(m), Lawlahdey(f), freshgal(f), martineverest(m), fuckingAyaya(m), BeeJoyful, tunax5loon(m), foyeks2001(f), grunerite, setelity, mayorvilla(m), Noblechykk(m), moseroe, hrykanu231(m), Harrymig1, tee59(f), nosa2(m), Missonas(f), KevMitnick, Kisna(m), Okuda(m), Daraph(m), guttentag(m), Aigonline(m), KingDerin, Dandsome, jackie35(m), heavenz116(m), Banjiplus, olive2000, EniolaEwa(f), Iffffffy(f), blinking001, techycontents, Rubyventures, Astrogeotech01, ednutey(f), Jodha(f), deeone10, opey1(f), Efomeh2020(m), mogboyelade(f), noblito2017(m), akinkudin, Orezy5(m), malaki39, kells4u, Bemby69(m), Dammyope126, Sent4rina, wolu4, Kessential(f), B737NG, feran15(m), brigadier747, Vince09, Deem, Larryfest(m), phemolala07(m), kentzz(f), shegunhadisa, folu4real, teebee22(f), Godson123(m), lalasticlala(m), b3llo(m), Eberex(m), Winny18, sal1974, sacramento1212, Barbz4u101(m), Andre10(m), agbado1(m), Buchman1(m), Stevez32(m), vena92, lourash(m), donstevico(m), HelloT, vvvvvvvvvvvvvvv(m), malouda11, Tklassy, jayboy112(m), olajiggarit, vuc1(m), corporateDan(m), daddytime, Jorussia(m), lonelydora(m), ekhagbai(m) and 309 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21