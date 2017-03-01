Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Richard Mofe-damijo Recreates Picture With Wife's Sister 20 Years After (3849 Views)

From being her surprise 5 years old birthday gift 20 years ago when we took this picture, she became daughter and friend. The youngest in my wife's family, Adesola has grown before my eyes. From the cute, giggly little miss sunshine to the very brilliant, beautiful and kind hearted young woman that she has become.

20 years, this year we decided to recreate the picture to celebrate her birthday.

Happy Birthday Adesola my love. God continue to bless and keep you. New foto@libraneyephotography."



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRDssWIBAcq/?hl=en



How work? Lala My Nigga I just say make I branch greet you..How work? 1 Like

That guy up there;

You funny o...

I see Lala.....too,

Oya bros....

Where RMD right hand dey go like "snake" now? 1 Like

just 25 and already looking thirty something while RMD looks much younger than his age if not for the white beards. women sha! 8 Likes

Recreators, love that sha

Omode ada'gbalagba, agbalagba a darugbo. Ile aiye nyi ko duro de enikankan. Oun ta ba se loni, oro itan loda lola.



Summary- time flies, waits for nobody.

lemme come and be going U sure say Rich never straff this girllemme come and be going 1 Like

seen

she's grown 'older' 1 Like

harbibi:

Exactly my thoughts......

Happy family. Blood is thicker than water

Are you saying this Aunty is just 25?





Or does 20 years ago mean another thing?



The person don de near menopause na 1 Like

i know this will get to front page.

lalasticlala:

The lady is now 25. Kinda looks older. What do you think? So this face nah 25 years Old

Iyam not understanding O0000

nerodenero:

Omode ada'gbalagba, agbalagba a darugbo. Ile aiye nyi ko duro de enikankan. Oun ta ba se loni, oro itan loda lola.



Summary- time flies, waits for nobody.

oh well, its not far from the truth

Ok

I respect RMD but this is no news 1 Like

nice



This ain't recreate nah RecreateThis ain't recreate nah





If them like make them procreate If them like make them procreate

Look at the position of his right hand sef. 1 Like

for what

harbibi:

Thought i was the only one who noticed.. Lol

I bet you all, this man has read her bible.

erico2k2:



So this face nah 25 years Old

Iyam not understanding O0000 ..









Meanwhile



VISIT TAQSIT Cool

Your wife's sister ? Mr man face your wife and let the girl find her own man elsewhere o. Which kind nonsense be this? See where him hand dey? Your loveYour wife's sister? Mr man face your wife and let the girl find her own man elsewhere o. Which kind nonsense be this? 1 Like

Some prick are dangerous pass nuclear weapon.



They make 25 year olds look like 47





God pass North Korea.