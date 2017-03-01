₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:08pm
This accident happened in Enugu a few days ago. A Honda and a trailer were involved in a nasty collision. No life was reportedly lost as at the time of going to press, but there is no doubt it is a terrible occurrence in the coal city of Enugu. The Facebook user who shared the post writes,
"This terrible accident happened along Nkpor Enugu Expressway close to Tarzan junction earlier yesterday been 27/2/2017,my dear friends I pray that accident will never be our potion this year Amen."
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by Keneking: 5:08pm
Sorry, but the engine can not even be salvaged for 'ngbuka" at ladipo.
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 5:09pm
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by ta4ba3(m): 5:20pm
Hope nobody died... thank God tankers are not falling again.. just minor accident
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by GodIsFoolish: 5:20pm
hmm
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 5:21pm
Grateful being, second chance
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by PrickGetSize(m): 5:21pm
Any atheist that can survive this kind of accident and still not believe in God will remain a fool forever. Yes, I said it!
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by kobis27(f): 5:21pm
eeyah
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by Zaheertyler(m): 5:21pm
accident here and there... God help us
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by belovedkonsult: 5:21pm
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by bukynkwuenu: 5:22pm
that must be in Anambra cos there is no where like nkpor enugu in enugu.....thank God no life was lost
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by Badgers14: 5:22pm
Hope no life was lost. May the Almighty God Guide and protect us and our family members.. Amen
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by eminikansoso(m): 5:23pm
This is Tarzan in Nkpor in Enugu Onitsha expressway onitsha.
this is Toyota corolla not honda.
Thank God no life was loss
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by kabawa: 5:23pm
THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOST
YOU GO SOON BUY ANOTHER TEAR RUBBER BRO
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by SexyNairalander: 5:23pm
booked
that's sad. . .i hate reading bad news about enugu
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by Bayonle10: 5:24pm
happy for them
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by basilo102: 5:24pm
Tarzan is along Enugu Onitsha expressway, Nkpor, Anambra State, not Enugu State
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by chemberlin: 5:24pm
The OP is daf.t is that a Honda or a Toyota?
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by miqos02(m): 5:26pm
nawa
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by shamecurls(m): 5:27pm
PrickGetSize:
How about the church that collapsed on over 50 worshippers in Uyo?
What do you have to say about that? There God could not avert it
I should be right going by your assertions
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by christaddicted: 5:27pm
Op, Tarzan in Anambra not Enugu.
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by target14: 5:28pm
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:28pm
This days when I enter car I will be like oh God Forgive me my sins
I dnt hav rest of mind in cars nd buses
Untimely death not our portion
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by Qmerit(m): 5:28pm
Nawaooo Op, I'm seeing Toyota corrola.
Your blog won't fly this way.
|Re: Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) by chimah3(m): 5:28pm
may God keep us all
