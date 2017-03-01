Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Motor Accident Around Tarzan Junction In Enugu (photos) (1810 Views)

This accident happened in Enugu a few days ago. A Honda and a trailer were involved in a nasty collision. No life was reportedly lost as at the time of going to press, but there is no doubt it is a terrible occurrence in the coal city of Enugu. The Facebook user who shared the post writes,



Sorry, but the engine can not even be salvaged for 'ngbuka" at ladipo. 1 Like

Hope nobody died... thank God tankers are not falling again.. just minor accident

Grateful being, second chance

Any atheist that can survive this kind of accident and still not believe in God will remain a fool forever. Yes, I said it! 1 Like

accident here and there... God help us





that must be in Anambra cos there is no where like nkpor enugu in enugu.....thank God no life was lost

Hope no life was lost. May the Almighty God Guide and protect us and our family members.. Amen



this is Toyota corolla not honda.

Thank God no life was loss

This is Tarzan in Nkpor in Enugu Onitsha expressway onitsha.this is Toyota corolla not honda.Thank God no life was loss



YOU GO SOON BUY ANOTHER TEAR RUBBER BRO THANK GOD NO LIFE WAS LOSTYOU GO SOON BUY ANOTHER TEAR RUBBER BRO

that's sad. . .i hate reading bad news about enugu

happy for them

Tarzan is along Enugu Onitsha expressway, Nkpor, Anambra State, not Enugu State

The OP is daf.t is that a Honda or a Toyota? 1 Like

Any atheist that can survive this kind of accident and still not believe in God will remain a fool forever. Yes, I said it!

How about the church that collapsed on over 50 worshippers in Uyo?



What do you have to say about that? There God could not avert it



I should be right going by your assertions How about the church that collapsed on over 50 worshippers in Uyo?What do you have to say about that? There God could not avert itI should be right going by your assertions

Op, Tarzan in Anambra not Enugu.

This days when I enter car I will be like oh God Forgive me my sins







I dnt hav rest of mind in cars nd buses









Untimely death not our portion

Nawaooo Op, I'm seeing Toyota corrola.

Your blog won't fly this way.