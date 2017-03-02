₦airaland Forum

FG February Salary 2017 by bondingman: 5:39pm On Mar 01
has anybody received February 2017 salary? this is 1st of a new month n we were supposed to have got alert ending of last month.
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by bondingman: 6:03pm On Mar 01
mek una tell osinbajo mek him pay o, I carry God name beg

Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Sunnymatey(m): 6:30pm On Mar 01
U are asking for February salary, while l am asking for January and l knw of someone who hasnt been paid October 2016 till date. The primary duty of govt is to loot.

Re: FG February Salary 2017 by bondingman: 7:26pm On Mar 01
Sunnymatey:
U are asking for February salary, while l am asking for January and l knw of someone who hasnt been paid October 2016 till date. The primary duty of govt is to loot.

don't d staff have a union they belong to?
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by olayinkaa05(m): 1:24am
As someone receive February salary
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by dabwan123(m): 7:39am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 7:39am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by rattlesnake(m): 7:39am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by SillyeRabbit: 7:39am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 7:39am
olayinkaa05:
As someone receive February salary
has!!!!

Re: FG February Salary 2017 by sharpshap(m): 7:39am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by RickyRoSss: 7:39am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by gbaskiboy(m): 7:40am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by AutosBay: 7:41am
Ordinary stipend of 30k minus tax which will make it 26k, for Npower Lagos volunteers they haven't paid since December, na main salary dem go come pay?
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by obembet(m): 7:42am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Apelex(m): 7:42am
Still waiting too
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by bukynkwuenu: 7:42am
grin I never get my Nysc allowee....

this govt no know how to play with person
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Grafixnuel(m): 7:42am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Omagago(m): 7:44am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by juju2008(f): 7:45am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Rolly83: 7:46am
Yes!! We were paid yesterday(1st March)
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by gadgetsngs: 7:46am
Yet to receive OCTOBER 2016 and yet to receive Feb 2017
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by helphelp: 7:46am
Fear God...

February wey just finish now now
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by castel428: 7:46am
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by gadgetsngs: 7:47am
Which estab?
Which estab?
Yes!! We were paid yesterday(1st March)
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by BreezyRita(f): 7:47am
Sunnymatey:
U are asking for February salary, while l am asking for January and l knw of someone who hasnt been paid October 2016 till date. The primary duty of govt is to loot.
When some teachers in Cross River haven't been paid since July/August last year.
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Solmax(m): 7:48am
Abeg make the money go round
e never reach here yet
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Realdeals(m): 7:51am
Thread for civil servants that are fond of extorting the ordinary citizens for services they are meant to discharge free. They terrorizing citizen because they work for the government. I still felt the civil service needs to be purged because it stinks.
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Rolly83: 7:52am
gadgetsngs:
Which estab?

Hope you won't feel offended?? I can't name that here!!
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Rolly83: 7:53am
gadgetsngs:
Which estab?
Hope you don't feel offended!!! I can't name it here!!
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by toocoded: 7:53am
Sunnymatey:
U are asking for February salary, while l am asking for January and l knw of someone who hasnt been paid October 2016 till date. The primary duty of govt is to loot.
These guys should fear God oooo, whats the essence of working and not been paid.
Re: FG February Salary 2017 by zicoraads(m): 7:55am
Rolly83:


Hope you won't feel offended?? I can't name that here!!
Is that a secret to be afraid of? undecided Or you work with a secret government organization? lipsrsealed

