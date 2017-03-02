₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG February Salary 2017 by bondingman: 5:39pm On Mar 01
has anybody received February 2017 salary? this is 1st of a new month n we were supposed to have got alert ending of last month.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by bondingman: 6:03pm On Mar 01
mek una tell osinbajo mek him pay o, I carry God name beg
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Sunnymatey(m): 6:30pm On Mar 01
U are asking for February salary, while l am asking for January and l knw of someone who hasnt been paid October 2016 till date. The primary duty of govt is to loot.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by bondingman: 7:26pm On Mar 01
Sunnymatey:
don't d staff have a union they belong to?
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by olayinkaa05(m): 1:24am
As someone receive February salary
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by dabwan123(m): 7:39am
Ok
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 7:39am
Lolz
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by rattlesnake(m): 7:39am
Shiit
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by SillyeRabbit: 7:39am
;/
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 7:39am
olayinkaa05:has!!!!
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by sharpshap(m): 7:39am
I no kwansign me wallahi.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by RickyRoSss: 7:39am
Sai Buhari !!!
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by gbaskiboy(m): 7:40am
owu dey blow my guy, he go better
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by AutosBay: 7:41am
Ordinary stipend of 30k minus tax which will make it 26k, for Npower Lagos volunteers they haven't paid since December, na main salary dem go come pay?
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by obembet(m): 7:42am
Taaaa
See this people ooo
You deu complain about Feb salary
What do u want states to do
Those states that payin half salaries
And still owe 1year +
State like........
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Apelex(m): 7:42am
Still waiting too
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by bukynkwuenu: 7:42am
I never get my Nysc allowee....
this govt no know how to play with person
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Grafixnuel(m): 7:42am
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Omagago(m): 7:44am
Patient Please
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by juju2008(f): 7:45am
yes.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Rolly83: 7:46am
Yes!! We were paid yesterday(1st March)
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by gadgetsngs: 7:46am
Yet to receive OCTOBER 2016 and yet to receive Feb 2017
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by helphelp: 7:46am
Fear God...
February wey just finish now now
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by castel428: 7:46am
one chance
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by gadgetsngs: 7:47am
Which estab?
Rolly83:
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by BreezyRita(f): 7:47am
Sunnymatey:When some teachers in Cross River haven't been paid since July/August last year.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Solmax(m): 7:48am
Abeg make the money go round
e never reach here yet
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Realdeals(m): 7:51am
Thread for civil servants that are fond of extorting the ordinary citizens for services they are meant to discharge free. They terrorizing citizen because they work for the government. I still felt the civil service needs to be purged because it stinks.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Rolly83: 7:52am
gadgetsngs:
Hope you won't feel offended?? I can't name that here!!
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by Rolly83: 7:53am
gadgetsngs:Hope you don't feel offended!!! I can't name it here!!
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by toocoded: 7:53am
Sunnymatey:These guys should fear God oooo, whats the essence of working and not been paid.
|Re: FG February Salary 2017 by zicoraads(m): 7:55am
Rolly83:Is that a secret to be afraid of? Or you work with a secret government organization?
