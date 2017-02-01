₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Debayor(m): 5:58pm
Here are some benefits of taking enough water;
- Banish Headaches
- Improve your mood
- Relieve Fatigue
- Boost your energy levels
- Relieve constipation
- Flush out toxins
- Improve Digestion
- Promote weight loss
- Prevent kidney stones
- Boost your immune system
- Improve your complexion
- Prevent Hangovers
- Alleviate Back Pain
- Regulate body temperature
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Eaa247(m): 7:15pm
water is life!
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Epraize(m): 7:16pm
I made it
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by san316(m): 7:16pm
Seriously
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by elisinho(m): 7:16pm
hmm
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Olufemiolaolu(m): 7:16pm
Debayor:nice1 op
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by sucreblazing(m): 7:16pm
good water no even dey naija sef
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Lincoln275(m): 7:17pm
water is life
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by dimexy247(m): 7:17pm
Thanks op
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Hades2016(m): 7:17pm
I don't joke with water oooo
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by winetapper: 7:17pm
It's the number one medication
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Larablink(f): 7:17pm
Thanks for the info.
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Queenoma(f): 7:17pm
Noted
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by Anuoluwapo3054(m): 7:18pm
hmmmm....even if u drink a drum of water daily to stay hydrated....u will still die.....coman beat me
|Re: See Why You Should Always Stay Hydrated by ChappyChase(m): 7:18pm
Op the more I take water, the more I pass out urine (Crystal clear urine)
