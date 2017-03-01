₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Jajayi: 6:03pm
Ace Comedian, Basketmouth shared a picture of himself in a costume that made him look like an old man.
He captioned it "The process of making me look old" and has received different reactions from his fans. See some below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRELdhygKDZ/?taken-by=basketmouth
By the way who thinks Basketmouth looks good in that outfit?
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/basketmouth-grows-old-in-costume-fans.html
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Jajayi: 6:06pm
Lalasticlala, Fynestboi
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by decatalyst(m): 6:20pm
Taking his craft to a while new level.
Thumbs up
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Franknigga(m): 7:17pm
2to com
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Lincoln275(m): 7:17pm
ok oooo
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by BolaAdeyemo: 7:18pm
see him teeth like ronaldinho own
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by helinues: 7:18pm
ok.. so make we dey eat chappati abi?
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by wendycindy(f): 7:18pm
Wow... He's looking good.
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by NameChecker: 7:18pm
ok
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by paskyboy: 7:19pm
Is that all
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by DESTINY41(m): 7:19pm
.
|Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by moshoodn(m): 7:19pm
He really looks good at that age..
