Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Jajayi: 6:03pm
Ace Comedian, Basketmouth shared a picture of himself in a costume that made him look like an old man.

He captioned it "The process of making me look old" and has received different reactions from his fans. See some below

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRELdhygKDZ/?taken-by=basketmouth

By the way who thinks Basketmouth looks good in that outfit? grin grin

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/basketmouth-grows-old-in-costume-fans.html

Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Jajayi: 6:06pm
Lalasticlala, Fynestboi
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by decatalyst(m): 6:20pm
Taking his craft to a while new level.

Thumbs up
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Franknigga(m): 7:17pm
2to com
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by Lincoln275(m): 7:17pm
ok oooo
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by BolaAdeyemo: 7:18pm
see him teeth like ronaldinho own
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by helinues: 7:18pm
ok.. so make we dey eat chappati abi?
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by wendycindy(f): 7:18pm
Wow... He's looking good.
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by NameChecker: 7:18pm
ok
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by paskyboy: 7:19pm
Is that all
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by DESTINY41(m): 7:19pm
.
Re: Basketmouth Shares Photo Of Himself Looking Old, Fans React by moshoodn(m): 7:19pm
He really looks good at that age..

