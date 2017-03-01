₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by rapcy(m): 7:04pm
A court has remanded the embattled Kano singer, Sadiq Zazzabi, over his newly-released song. The singer was arraigned before the censorship court in Kano for allegedly violating the state’s censorship board law which requires that a songs or movies should pass a censorship screening before it is released.
Sadiq released his song before the approval of the censorship board. The chairman Kano state censors board, Ismaila Afakallahu, confirmed that Sadiq will remain in prison till Friday.
“The sitting took place today and Sadiq was asked to be remanded in prison until Friday when the court will resume hearing on the case,” he said.
“Yes he actually brought the song for censorship and before we can grant him a certificate of approval, he went ahead to launch the song. For doing that he has faulted the censors’ board rule and we are charging him for that.
Censoring a movie or song can take up to three weeks or more depending on the complexity of the song or film," he added.
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by zico530(m): 7:06pm
Na their wahala
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:06pm
Obey the law of the land or go to jail.
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by schoolboymatt(m): 7:19pm
nonsense
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by koolet: 7:20pm
So is that what olamide and davido been doin wetin concern bicycle with petrol station.....
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by GodIsFoolish: 7:58pm
hmm
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Blue3k(m): 8:21pm
Odd how exactly that is legal. This should go to supreme court to be decided. That memes mixtures would have to go through them. They should restrict power to publicly broadcasted services I guess fm am radio and basic tv.
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Nukualofa: 8:21pm
The north always giving us a spec on how Mohammed lived his life in early days
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:32pm
If you are aware of the Law n u go against it den face d music sir
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by HAH: 8:32pm
Nawao
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Mopolchi: 8:32pm
Unjust government! It can't be no other party than apc.
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by gurunlocker: 8:33pm
These guys are just so backward in everything...
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by frisky2good(m): 8:33pm
Gambari pa fulani. Ko kan yanmirin
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by EmeeNaka: 8:34pm
Nukualofa:Masha Allah
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by frisky2good(m): 8:34pm
gurunlocker:
Apart from backwardness.
Na dem dey forefront of backwardness
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by edibless0(m): 8:35pm
Their business
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Einl(m): 8:36pm
I don't mean to sound bad but when we allow our country to be ruled by stupidity and hypocrisy, we can never grow.
And for those that say he should obey the law of the land, what if the laws are foolish and stupid?
The hypocrisy riles me the most. The highest drug usage in Nigeria is in Kano State.
A woman was beheaded in front of her shop in Kano, nothing happened.
Alcohol is officially banned except in certain areas, but VAT and tax on companies that do the alcoholic business are shared to the hypocrites.
I don gerrit. And an innocent musician releases music and he is jailed.
I'm tired...
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Endtimesmith: 8:37pm
Was his song of praises meant for Nnamdi KANU?
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by softboiy: 8:37pm
I think we need censorship cuz someone like vic-o can't b let untamed with his powerful lyrics.
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by iambijo(m): 8:37pm
Na hustle na
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by 1shortblackboy: 8:37pm
this is unconstitutional
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Fessy09(m): 8:37pm
just imagine .... and it's not like they get paid by the board for releasing their (artist/musician) songs o.... just another way to frustrate the guy cause I strongly believe that guys like that most times don't sing to the favour of the govt. it is well tho
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by tripoli007(m): 8:37pm
Ndi gworo ndi ala ... Make Una come Lagos na ,come arrest Alaba marketers na
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by AnonyNymous(m): 8:40pm
The North is like a completely different country from the South
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by julioralph(m): 8:40pm
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by rapcy(m): 8:40pm
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by QuietHammer(m): 8:42pm
Allahu hackbar!!!
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Cire80: 8:43pm
Only in the North
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by prettyboi1989(m): 8:43pm
what kind of nonsense is this? so an artiste must obtain permission before releasing a song? how ridiculous! backwardness at its height
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Jabioro: 8:45pm
Nonsense medemede!!! why not banned the song until it get your approval..
|Re: Sadiq Zazzabi Sent To Prison For Releasing A Song Without Government Approval by Phiniter(m): 8:45pm
Very soon you'd need government approval before eating
