CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA, OWERRI



The Police in Imo State have nabbed the suspected killers of Oscar Okebata , an American veteran soldier who was robbed and murdered in Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 12, 2017.



This was even as a police Sergeant , Iseke Koradam, was arrested at a hospital in Oke – Uvuru in the Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state in an alleged attempt to steal a newly born baby.



At a press briefing In Owerri, the state capital capital on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, said that Osondu Chukwu, Uchechukwu Stanley, Onyekachi Kelvin Nwoke and Uchendu Promise were apprehended with concrete evidence that showed that they murdered the veteran soldier, who was in the state for the Christmas and new year celebrations.



The CP said that the suspects allegedly sold Okebata's Samsung Note 5 handset at N125,000 which led to their arrest by the operatives of the command.



Lakanu said , “ The suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of one Oscar Okebata, of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, an American veteran soldier who returned home for the yuletide period last year ”.



“The victim’ s Samsung Note 5 handset was sold at N125,000, leading to the arrest of the suspected masterminds of the crime . ”



The CP equally disclosed that the Police Sergeant and his gang, who allegedly planned to steal the newborn baby , had confessed to the crime and would be charged to the court very soon.

See them and they have families too. Worthless cowards 1 Like

Big boys in the day but Evil boys at night.. can someone get me lethal injection pls? 2 Likes

its unfortunate that two of the people on on that image are victim of circumstance,the are second hand phone dealers that only bought the man's phone!



God have mercy! 1 Like

Every murderer is probably somebody's old friend.

they warned yesterday.. Stop buying stolen phones.. Kudos to the officer of the force for tracking the phone buyers..are those kidnappers of thieves?? 1 Like

now the should allow his wife mourn him in peace...shey they where ranting that the wife killed him..

So sad.



Killing someone's child just for wordly things. If you steal money from him.., the money you will still leave behind when departing from this world.



If it is phone or car you steal..., the both won't even be in vogue in years to come.



All these are vanity upon vanity.



And, yet, you have the mind to take away someone's joy, love, happiness, son, brother, bread winner, etc.





Why are some people just comfortable causing pains to others?

He looks like Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men. Sad that he had to go that way.

Justice!

According to our laws, if you buy stolen goods, you are just as guilty.



The law was originally directed against people who knowingly sell stolen goods... and it also includes those that 'did not know' According to our laws, if you buy stolen goods, you are just as guilty.The law was originally directed against people who knowingly sell stolen goods... and it also includes those that 'did not know'