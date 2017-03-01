₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,898 members, 3,393,941 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) (4106 Views)
Killers Of Landlord In Benin Caught While Sharing Loot (Photo) / Killers Of Rev Fr John Adeyi Beg Family For Forgiveness / Police Arrest Killers Of Olalekan Ogunranti (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by dre11(m): 7:17pm
CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA, OWERRI
http://punchng.com/police-arrest-killers-of-american-soldier/
1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by omofunaab(m): 7:19pm
Evil people
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Sleekbaby(f): 7:35pm
Just look at them, stupid people.
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by VulgarLee(m): 7:42pm
too bad
just look at dia flat heads
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 8:03pm
End of the road
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Jabioro: 8:08pm
Thank God they would not be roaming the streets for next ten years to come ..the four corners of the prison wall will automatically treat their Bleep up..
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Khd95(m): 8:15pm
VulgarLee:
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Khd95(m): 8:16pm
VulgarLee:wait do u mean they are flaties
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:17pm
See them and they have families too. Worthless cowards
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Alagbada1(m): 8:26pm
Big boys in the day but Evil boys at night.. can someone get me lethal injection pls?
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by galaxi(m): 8:52pm
its unfortunate that two of the people on on that image are victim of circumstance,the are second hand phone dealers that only bought the man's phone!
God have mercy!
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Donald7610: 8:52pm
Yes
Every murderer is probably somebody's old friend.
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by kidman96(m): 8:52pm
r
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 8:53pm
R. I. P cutie love your muscles wish you could pound me.... Quote me and die of hunger
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by visijo(m): 8:53pm
they warned yesterday.. Stop buying stolen phones.. Kudos to the officer of the force for tracking the phone buyers..are those kidnappers of thieves??
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by prettythicksme(m): 8:53pm
Fear flatinos,fear dem!
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by pweetixandy: 8:53pm
the guy wearing the dreads just broke my heart. I'm in love with a suspected criminal but he's so fine!!! and cute and handsome and sexy and good looking didn't know handsome guys commit crimes too.
seun, why does the topic say "killers" but the content says "suspects". You know you can't try this if you were " in the abroad". tell your mods.
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by u11ae1013: 8:53pm
buhaaaaaari
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by akigbemaru: 8:54pm
POLICE nabbed!
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by mightyhazel: 8:54pm
Crime no pay
But den again,just look at the material wen dese guys waste,... brawn and brains combo
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Ifexxy(m): 8:54pm
Free recharge cards will be posted on www.thearticle.com.ng @ 9:30pm tonight... don't miss out...
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by aigbeedo(m): 8:54pm
IPOB and crime, are like the Mexicans death means nothing to them.
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Olypeppy(f): 8:55pm
now the should allow his wife mourn him in peace...shey they where ranting that the wife killed him..
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by mightyhazel: 8:55pm
Factfinder1:picture of ur puna,..
Or ur just anoda akpa amu
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by missbronze(f): 8:55pm
So sad.
Killing someone's child just for wordly things. If you steal money from him.., the money you will still leave behind when departing from this world.
If it is phone or car you steal..., the both won't even be in vogue in years to come.
All these are vanity upon vanity.
And, yet, you have the mind to take away someone's joy, love, happiness, son, brother, bread winner, etc.
Why are some people just comfortable causing pains to others?
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by datola: 8:56pm
Wicked people
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by AnonyNymous(m): 8:56pm
He looks like Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men. Sad that he had to go that way.
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 8:56pm
Justice!
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by originalKsp(m): 8:56pm
Factfinder1:
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 8:56pm
galaxi:
According to our laws, if you buy stolen goods, you are just as guilty.
The law was originally directed against people who knowingly sell stolen goods... and it also includes those that 'did not know'
|Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 8:57pm
aigbeedo:
Sergeant , Iseke Koradam, was arrested at a hospital in Oke – Uvuru in the Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state in an alleged attempt to steal a newly born baby.Check this name of the master mind again.
Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau Taunts Nigeria In New Video / Indonesia Execute Nigeria, Despite Plea / JUST In:court Strikes Out Fresh Suit On Funsho Williams’ Murder
Viewing this topic: TutorV(m), chiefengr, Bitterleafsoup, Mrflyguy, Sabergol99(m), abbeyty(m), Nukualofa, ikukuhero, Greatdre(m), UniqueOJ(f), eliabah12, cutedharmee(f), Rex123(m), yemiokd, NoToPile, Maafiaalady, elvisimeh(m), Jaquar456, mazinaija, Omonigho51(m), fafambo, orjikuramo(m), Vicgozman, fergieboy(m), cycline404(m), debbie(f), sparkle10(m), galaxi(m), 9jakohai(m), mikkyangel(m), Lagbaja01(m), bedspread, Kx, originalKsp(m), blkmum700, Wayne4uall(m), Kenola(m), michysandra1, pussyAvenger, drjoesky(m), LaylaAli(f), showlight101(m), 3plet, kubusify(f), iamgunju(m), claremont(m), rydow(m), Triciasexy87(f), cezarman(m), psalmsjob, ifunayalov(f), Sundouglas, samkel(m), chrisxxx(m), Noni60, Labo, thinkdip(m), EmmaLege, Waleabimbola(m), Tritri, JideAmuGiaka, yemory20(m), gypsey(m), Musyus(m), SarcasticTruth, chapmann(m), Emusson24, Shadeolad(f), yeyeboi(m), asid, nNEOo(m), AgreatMan, Burgerlomo, delishpot, 2fine2fast(m), bajugbajug(m), Michaelroyals(m), ChappyChase(m), Sunbassen, Varagous(f), whitec, Legalaffairs(m), akhimself234, Webisky(m), Cholls(m), Bmdacutie(f), Coolcash1, masseratti, Hawx(m), lilian81, bonjovi12(m), valencia25(m), Noblechykk(m), fishobi, Trinity213, emmansy(m), tjcoded, megafone, kyce(m), Fogman(m), hismerhill(m), ndaman25, aewhydot, sweatlana, AUSTINABBA(m), Olalekan76(m), akrufus08(m), Hasmos(m), bensowe(m), Burffmern01, Amgreat1(m), papiwater, Rogersmith(m), Jerrosky1986(m), odd12, Xbee007(m), easyflex, kuuljay(m), Ayoolu(m), searchcorp(m), JayRise(m), purplehills, Topestbilly(m), valemtech(m), matthew41(m), krayzieklay(m), kadero, ozoneamani02, orijintv(m), nakamora, mikecino(m), muimui(m), skyp(m), tay0, deb303(f), Ezigbonwa254, MDelgado(m), ephi123(f), Joshcoli(m), 25ahmad(m), Gboyee4fun(m), CioAngels(f), timijoseph01(m), Ernestbukky(m), Kennedymac(m), orimsamsam(m), dayovirgy(m), mina16(f), karlriz(m), wingman(m), oxyG, dbynonetwork, bodefakorede(m), ucsparks, Solowande(m), redgem(f), Spuggie, agisky1975, Flexymico(m), amadika(m), Fireson(m), djgroove(m), Jainine(f), Donald3d(m), Dboy55, mkoabiola, olafum1(m), rusher14, Yippsy(m), BlueShine(m), Khrixxx(m), ITbomb(m), Empress2014(f), samfrancis1, ReneeNuttall(f), zamani183, RasTafariI, M5direct, somegirl1, gravity007, kings09(m), lumije, bjdawaz(m), Swissheart(f), saraphina(f), Onopa, samarchie31, panco, Tundedavies, Aysamz(m), tnerro, Lyns32uk(m), ibr4reel(m), Super1Star, elldeb101(m), Partyrider(m), remcoface, Ahmeduana(m), OBAGADAFFI, Aboks(m), holysina(m), sabama007(f), lizzb, ajetii(m), Rzq4, Piiko(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), omosuji(m), westerk, Cynergy, m4una(m), Ekponoimo, dyze, tonbratom, linkers, gonagona(m), babasalami, etrader(m), StFrank2(m), omojeesu(m), busky101(m), austinbob(m), Timzyatcool24(m), Austyno4(m), Asuokaa, Java001(m), smark61, iksmoore(m), zutu29, UgoFly, ciouxox(m), toyad(m), agongajoseph(m), martineverest(m), Deepfreezer(m), cowleg(m), hucienda, PMJOSEPH, PHIPEX(m), BlackNigerian, IlorinFirstSon(m), 9cechris(m), 88natzy(m), NaijaEfcc, CrazyG, gunuvi(m), ijustdey, donkuso, Nairalane, kingdompropty, Lordswazz(m), damkeno, ClinicalHope(f), Sweetguy25, missbronze(f), TheDriller, luvablesam(m), delpee(f), USE4A, agboskipool(m), evilapc and 401 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7