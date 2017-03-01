₦airaland Forum

Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by dre11(m): 7:17pm
CHIDIEBUBE OKEOMA, OWERRI

The Police in Imo State have nabbed the suspected killers of Oscar Okebata , an American veteran soldier who was robbed and murdered in Atta in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state on January 12, 2017.

This was even as a police Sergeant , Iseke Koradam, was arrested at a hospital in Oke – Uvuru in the Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state in an alleged attempt to steal a newly born baby.

At a press briefing In Owerri, the state capital capital on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, said that Osondu Chukwu, Uchechukwu Stanley, Onyekachi Kelvin Nwoke and Uchendu Promise were apprehended with concrete evidence that showed that they murdered the veteran soldier, who was in the state for the Christmas and new year celebrations.

The CP said that the suspects allegedly sold Okebata's Samsung Note 5 handset at N125,000 which led to their arrest by the operatives of the command.

Lakanu said , “ The suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of one Oscar Okebata, of Achi Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, an American veteran soldier who returned home for the yuletide period last year ”.

“The victim’ s Samsung Note 5 handset was sold at N125,000, leading to the arrest of the suspected masterminds of the crime . ”

The CP equally disclosed that the Police Sergeant and his gang, who allegedly planned to steal the newborn baby , had confessed to the crime and would be charged to the court very soon.

http://punchng.com/police-arrest-killers-of-american-soldier/

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by omofunaab(m): 7:19pm
Evil people

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Sleekbaby(f): 7:35pm
Just look at them, stupid people.

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by VulgarLee(m): 7:42pm
too bad
just look at dia flat heads angry

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 8:03pm
End of the road

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Jabioro: 8:08pm
Thank God they would not be roaming the streets for next ten years to come ..the four corners of the prison wall will automatically treat their Bleep up..

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Khd95(m): 8:15pm
VulgarLee:
too bad just look at dia flat heads angry
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Khd95(m): 8:16pm
VulgarLee:
too bad
just look at dia flat heads angry
wait do u mean they are flatiesgringrin

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 8:17pm
See them and they have families too. Worthless cowards

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Alagbada1(m): 8:26pm
Big boys in the day but Evil boys at night.. can someone get me lethal injection pls?

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by galaxi(m): 8:52pm
its unfortunate that two of the people on on that image are victim of circumstance,the are second hand phone dealers that only bought the man's phone!

God have mercy!

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Donald7610: 8:52pm
Yes
Every murderer is probably somebody's old friend.
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by kidman96(m): 8:52pm
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 8:53pm
R. I. P cutie love your muscles wish you could pound me.... Quote me and die of hunger
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by visijo(m): 8:53pm
they warned yesterday.. Stop buying stolen phones.. Kudos to the officer of the force for tracking the phone buyers..are those kidnappers of thieves??

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by prettythicksme(m): 8:53pm
Fear flatinos,fear dem! grin

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by pweetixandy: 8:53pm
the guy wearing the dreads just broke my heart. I'm in love with a suspected criminal cry but he's so fine!!! and cute and handsome and sexy and good looking sad sad didn't know handsome guys commit crimes too.




seun, why does the topic say "killers" but the content says "suspects". You know you can't try this if you were " in the abroad". tell your mods.
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by u11ae1013: 8:53pm
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by akigbemaru: 8:54pm
POLICE nabbed!
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by mightyhazel: 8:54pm
Crime no pay







But den again,just look at the material wen dese guys waste,... brawn and brains combo sad
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Ifexxy(m): 8:54pm
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by aigbeedo(m): 8:54pm
IPOB and crime, are like the Mexicans death means nothing to them.
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Olypeppy(f): 8:55pm
now the should allow his wife mourn him in peace...shey they where ranting that the wife killed him..
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by mightyhazel: 8:55pm
Factfinder1:
R. I. P cutie love your muscles wish you could pound me.... Quote me and die of hunger
picture of ur puna,..


Or ur just anoda akpa amu grin

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by missbronze(f): 8:55pm
So sad.

Killing someone's child just for wordly things. If you steal money from him.., the money you will still leave behind when departing from this world.

If it is phone or car you steal..., the both won't even be in vogue in years to come.

All these are vanity upon vanity.

And, yet, you have the mind to take away someone's joy, love, happiness, son, brother, bread winner, etc.


Why are some people just comfortable causing pains to others?
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by datola: 8:56pm
Wicked people
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by AnonyNymous(m): 8:56pm
He looks like Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men. Sad that he had to go that way.
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 8:56pm
Justice!
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by originalKsp(m): 8:56pm
Factfinder1:
R. I. P cutie love your muscles wish you could pound me.... Quote me and live forever

Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 8:56pm
galaxi:
its unfortunate that two of the people on on that image are victim of circumstance,the are second hand phone dealers that only bought the man's phone!

God have mercy!

According to our laws, if you buy stolen goods, you are just as guilty.

The law was originally directed against people who knowingly sell stolen goods... and it also includes those that 'did not know'
Re: Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 8:57pm
aigbeedo:
IPOB and crime, are like the Mexicans death means nothing to them.

Sergeant , Iseke Koradam, was arrested at a hospital in Oke – Uvuru in the Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state in an alleged attempt to steal a newly born baby.
Check this name of the master mind again.

