₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,044 members, 3,464,878 topics. Date: Friday, 07 April 2017 at 07:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo (15440 Views)
Police Arrest Killers Of Chuks Okebata, Nigeria-Born American Soldier (Photo) / Burial Poster Of Chuks Okebata, U.S Army Veteran Kidnapped And Killed In Imo / Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed After He Came Back Home To Complete His House (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:47pm
Nigerian U.S Army veteran, Chuks Okebata, who was abducted and murdered on the 12th of January, 2017, at his hometown in Imo state is set to be laid to rest on April 17th.
The men (4) believed to be responsible for his death have since been apprehended. May his soul rest in peace.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/see-obituary-poster-of-nigerian-us-army.html
1 Share
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Khd95(m): 5:49pm
Rip man.
Pls would the nigerian government government give him ceremonial burial or the US'
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by chiangyokay: 5:52pm
rip!
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by illegalGangla(m): 5:56pm
Ok we have seen? Next?
Irrelevant things everywhere
Let's bet it will make FP
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by jmembre(f): 5:59pm
rest in peace
2 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by younghartz(m): 5:59pm
Rip bro
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by shugacaneman: 6:00pm
He went to another mans country to secure it.
He came back to his unsecured country
RIP.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by dman4mdmoon(m): 6:00pm
illegalGangla:
Your comment is absolutely insensitive. Simple RIP would have been better or you just don't comment. Expecting to receive insult from you though. I know your likes.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by watered(m): 6:00pm
I pity men who are in abusive marriage. Rest on bro, Only God Knows how it happened.
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by emeijeh(m): 6:00pm
Oh my!
Fallen hero
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by ChiSun27(m): 6:01pm
illegalGangla:
You don't have to be foolish all the time na...
21 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by thisisayus(m): 6:01pm
Sad
Moral: Don't ever come back to this cursed place call nigeria once you escape.
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by smackimorn(m): 6:02pm
Village people sef
Village too dey hungry guys wey dey yankee n jand.
Nigeria isn't safe under APC ooo, just stay put where you are or return to lag or abj
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by lekubanti(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Ppresh2017(f): 6:03pm
See my signature if you are serious with cash flow.
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by money121(m): 6:04pm
Ok
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Thisis2raw(m): 6:04pm
So painfully
Rip sir
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by airminem(f): 6:04pm
Long Gone, But Still Rest In Peace Bro
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by onlinepathway: 6:05pm
illegalGangla:
How irrelevant ..... Imagine its your own blood brother that is murdered in cold blood, I dont know if you will still say that its irrelevant.If I make sense let me get LIKES and if you make sense let nairalander click SHARE for you thank you.
11 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by iyke926(m): 6:05pm
Khd95:
It doesn't matter if it is the Biafran government. What counts is how well he served.
May his soul rest in peace. Amen!
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by figure007: 6:05pm
At age 34.... May our destiny never be cut short.... God have mercy....Rip
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by ednut1(m): 6:06pm
eyah
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Destined2win: 6:06pm
illegalGangla:it's not any body's fault that you are silly, please hide it
4 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by malware: 6:08pm
Khd95:
Why would Nigeria do that? Is it for services rendered to her?
2 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Repairnigeria(m): 6:09pm
nawa for these our beloved Nigeria that has being turned to a jungle
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Khd95(m): 6:11pm
iyke926:edakun when did i mention biafra in my post,nd who told you biafra have government.
Abeg carry ur wahala nd waka pass
2 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Imstrong(m): 6:14pm
Good looking very fit young man after getting the best military training and experience got his life and career terminated where he least expects.. Irony of life!
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by Ehinmola(m): 6:15pm
Why!why!!why!!!, this man did not die in the war front of afghanistan, war torn bosnia nor in iraq. He came all the way from america on a visit to his motherland only to meet his untimely death. This is sad enough. No wonder our fellow nigerians are not willing to come home for the fear of sudden death.
R.I.P brother.
3 Likes
|Re: Obituary Poster Of Chuks Okebata, Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Killed In Imo by unclezuma: 6:16pm
Her wasn't Army but Navy/Marine let's get our info right please.
1 Like
Have You Ever Been Scammed Before??? Share Your Experience. / Nigerian Rescued From Death Sentence In Malaysia / Two Staff, 3 Students Of Turkish International School Kidnapped
Viewing this topic: Generalyemi(m), precris(m), infotainment(m), lukman22, mek2002(m), Dimmatic(f), lumideed(m), Fairboy(m), Wizywiz(m), angelliza(f), DATMAT(m), okekekelechib(m), fashionarena, onyetunge(m), simtosul, nkemjacob2(m), agbangam, Alpacino85(m), kaja(m), Chuukwudi(m), theozobby(m), fire4fire, brightk(m), Mezenna, cyberdurable(m), yimcy, maroke1, talktrue1(m), lagbaja(m), khaykay15(f), jebbi, malenko01(m), mrvsaint(m), nathan77(m), Topestbilly(m), mokwu1974, module(m), Fraba(m), CrownV12(m), Taku555(m), hardballripplez, awofodu3(m), ViVaMadrid, Olaliyu(m), SolutionsGuy, Otenestbestyaho(f) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19