The men (4) believed to be responsible for his death have since been apprehended. May his soul rest in peace.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/see-obituary-poster-of-nigerian-us-army.html Nigerian U.S Army veteran, Chuks Okebata, who was abducted and murdered on the 12th of January, 2017, at his hometown in Imo state is set to be laid to rest on April 17th.The men (4) believed to be responsible for his death have since been apprehended. May his soul rest in peace. 1 Share





Pls would the nigerian government government give him ceremonial burial or the US' Rip man.Pls would the nigerian government government give him ceremonial burial or the US'

rip! 1 Like

rest in peace 2 Likes

Rip bro 1 Like

He went to another mans country to secure it.





He came back to his unsecured country



RIP. 8 Likes 1 Share

Your comment is absolutely insensitive. Simple RIP would have been better or you just don't comment. Expecting to receive insult from you though. I know your likes. Your comment is absolutely insensitive. Simple RIP would have been better or you just don't comment. Expecting to receive insult from you though. I know your likes. 21 Likes 2 Shares

I pity men who are in abusive marriage. Rest on bro, Only God Knows how it happened.





Fallen hero Oh my!Fallen hero 1 Like

You don't have to be foolish all the time na... You don't have to be foolish all the time na... 21 Likes

Sad

Moral: Don't ever come back to this cursed place call nigeria once you escape. 1 Like

Village people sef





Village too dey hungry guys wey dey yankee n jand.

Nigeria isn't safe under APC ooo, just stay put where you are or return to lag or abj 1 Like

So painfully



Rip sir

Long Gone, But Still Rest In Peace Bro

How irrelevant ..... Imagine its your own blood brother that is murdered in cold blood, I dont know if you will still say that its irrelevant.If I make sense let me get LIKES and if you make sense let nairalander click SHARE for you thank you. How irrelevant ..... Imagine its your own blood brother that is murdered in cold blood, I dont know if you will still say that its irrelevant.If I make sense let me get LIKES and if you make sense let nairalander click SHARE for you thank you. 11 Likes

Khd95:

Rip man.



Pls would the nigerian government government give him ceremonial burial or the US'







It doesn't matter if it is the Biafran government. What counts is how well he served.



May his soul rest in peace. Amen! It doesn't matter if it is the Biafran government. What counts is how well he served.May his soul rest in peace. Amen!

At age 34.... May our destiny never be cut short.... God have mercy....Rip

Khd95:

Rip man.



Pls would the nigerian government government give him ceremonial burial or the US'









Why would Nigeria do that? Is it for services rendered to her? Why would Nigeria do that? Is it for services rendered to her? 2 Likes

nawa for these our beloved Nigeria that has being turned to a jungle

iyke926:





It doesn't matter if it is the Biafran government. What counts is how well he served.



May his soul rest in peace. Amen!







edakun when did i mention biafra in my post,nd who told you biafra have government .



Abeg carry ur wahala nd waka pass edakun when did i mention biafra in my post,nd who told you biafra have governmentAbeg carry ur wahala nd waka pass 2 Likes

Good looking very fit young man after getting the best military training and experience got his life and career terminated where he least expects.. Irony of life!

Why!why!!why!!!, this man did not die in the war front of afghanistan, war torn bosnia nor in iraq. He came all the way from america on a visit to his motherland only to meet his untimely death. This is sad enough. No wonder our fellow nigerians are not willing to come home for the fear of sudden death.

R.I.P brother. 3 Likes