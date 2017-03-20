₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by OnlyTheBrave: 12:34am
Further to the release of Obafemi Awolowo University News Bulletin, Issue No: 366, dated 13th February, 2017 on the vacancy in the positions of the Vice-Chancellor and the University Librarian, the bulletin stated that applications should “reach the Registrar and Secretary to Council not later than six weeks from the date of this publication”.
The Time-Table Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-Chancellor has also been made available below:
January 23, 2017 – Council flags off the processes for the appointment
of a new Vice-Chancellor
January 26, 2017 – Advertisement of the vacancy for the post of
Vice-Chancellor in approved newspaper(s) in Nigeria and in the University Bulletin. Suggested Newspapers are:
The Guardian
The Punch
The Tribune
The Nation
The Vanguard
Daily Trust
March 9, 2017 – Closing of the advertisement/deadline for submission
of Applications.
March 14, 2017 – Special Meeting of Congregation to elect two
representatives on the Search Team
March 15, 2017 – Senate Meeting to elect two representatives on the
Search Team
March 17, 2017 – Special Meeting of Council to elect Chairman of the
Search Team
March 20, 2017 – Search Team commences operations
April 20, 2017 – Search Team concludes assignment and forwards its
report to the Council.
April 21, 2017 – Council meeting to shortlist candidates.
April 24, 2017 – Letters of invitation through DHL with pre- paid reply
for interaction forwarded to shortlisted candidates.
April 26, 2017 – Senate Meeting to elect two Senate Representatives
on the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board
May 2, 2017 – Council Meeting to appoint Council Representatives
on Joint Council and Senate Selection Board
May 4- 5, 2017 – Formal interaction of shortlisted candidates with the
Joint Council and Senate Selection Board
May 8, 2017 – Council considers the report of the Joint
Council and Senate Selection Board
May 11, 2017 – Forwarding of Council’s decision to the Visitor and
President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for
noting.
May 16, 2017 – Issuance of Letter of Appointment to the Vice-
Chancellor Designate
July 21, 2017 – Assumption of Duty of the new Vice-Chancellor
http://www.9jaedu.com/oau-schedule-of-activities-for-the-appointment-of-a-new-vice-chancellor/
Re: OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by oluemmakay(m): 1:31am
Do your best to restore the honor of this great citadel of Learning
Re: OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by dabwan123(m): 7:44am
K
|Re: OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by Funpeter(m): 7:53am
All these are just protocol.....
candidate already chosen.
Re: OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by belovedkonsult: 7:55am
Re: OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by wizzlyd(m): 7:58am
|Re: OAU Schedule Of Activities For The Appointment Of A New Vice-chancellor by dbiljmer: 7:58am
Bureaucratic bottleneck is a cog in d wheel of our nation's progress..
