Further to the release of Obafemi Awolowo University News Bulletin, Issue No: 366, dated 13th February, 2017 on the vacancy in the positions of the Vice-Chancellor and the University Librarian, the bulletin stated that applications should "reach the Registrar and Secretary to Council not later than six weeks from the date of this publication".January 23, 2017 – Council flags off the processes for the appointmentof a new Vice-ChancellorJanuary 26, 2017 – Advertisement of the vacancy for the post ofVice-Chancellor in approved newspaper(s) in Nigeria and in the University Bulletin. Suggested Newspapers are:The GuardianThe PunchThe TribuneThe NationThe VanguardDaily TrustMarch 9, 2017 – Closing of the advertisement/deadline for submissionof Applications.March 14, 2017 – Special Meeting of Congregation to elect tworepresentatives on the Search TeamMarch 15, 2017 – Senate Meeting to elect two representatives on theSearch TeamMarch 17, 2017 – Special Meeting of Council to elect Chairman of theSearch TeamMarch 20, 2017 – Search Team commences operationsApril 20, 2017 – Search Team concludes assignment and forwards itsreport to the Council.April 21, 2017 – Council meeting to shortlist candidates.April 24, 2017 – Letters of invitation through DHL with pre- paid replyfor interaction forwarded to shortlisted candidates.April 26, 2017 – Senate Meeting to elect two Senate Representativeson the Joint Council and Senate Selection BoardMay 2, 2017 – Council Meeting to appoint Council Representativeson Joint Council and Senate Selection BoardMay 4- 5, 2017 – Formal interaction of shortlisted candidates with theJoint Council and Senate Selection BoardMay 8, 2017 – Council considers the report of the JointCouncil and Senate Selection BoardMay 11, 2017 – Forwarding of Council's decision to the Visitor andPresident of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, fornoting.May 16, 2017 – Issuance of Letter of Appointment to the Vice-Chancellor DesignateJuly 21, 2017 – Assumption of Duty of the new Vice-Chancellor