Last week we saw one of the greatest drop in the value of the dollar with a sharp gain of the naira in the black market. How was this achieved. Who made this happen. Who is the smart ass.Anyway this move made a lot of people poorer i.e currency speculators who kept buying the dollar putting a demand on the dollar while the naira suffered from low demand till it hit the high of 2016 and just then the CBN intervention came in with a mad flood of much more dollars and the mopping up of naira so that there was a scarcity of naira.And wholla the dollar came crashing down while the more the naira was mopped out of the system.This brilliant intervention means the CBN is using our reserves to fight the dollar warHow sustainable is this ....will the CBN be willing to continue this.As a forex trader with 10years experience I watched with my mouth open as it happened and shook my head as the internet was glowing with news how osinbanjo is the manHow he tamed the dollar in one swing of the magic wand.I saw panic selling going on as many turned in thier dollar. While smart investors bought all these dollars for keeps.Now the dollar fall has stoppedWhy did it stopI thought it will fall for ever as we are made to believe.Just yesterday while watching ARISE TV the news came out of the economy contracting by -1.4% for the first time in 20years.Meaning for the first time in 20years the economy stopped growingNow the real bad news was from the PMI ( producers manufacturing index) saying it fellWhat does this meanIt mean the real people who needs the dollars are not getting itBut osinbanjo gave dollars for school fees paymentWhile the manufacturers who need dollars are not getting itEven the economy according to the news saw major improvement from the oil sector because militants have stopped bombingSo the non oil sector fell even the most holy agriculture.Osinbanjo has stated in the last FED meeting he favours a devaluation of the naira.Right now the naira is 405naira to 1 dollarLet's assume he goes ahead to devalue to let's say 20 basic pointsThat would be 425naira to 1 dollarNow imagine what the black market will doWe will be looking at 550-600naira to 1 dollarAlready JP Morgan is worried that Nigeria is not attracting FDIs ( foreign direct investments)What does that leave usIt leaves us with an economy that will keep shrinking and a dollar war we can't win as fear will make more people demand for dollars as naira will keep falling.My advice to youKeep buying the dollar for keepsKeep your bulk money in dollarsThe trip to hell is about to get nastyGod save our soul

Op check your spelling before they come for you. And be ready to defend your post.



This should be in the front-page don't you think so Lalasticlala? 1 Like

No,....

unclezuma:

Op check your spelling before they come for you. And be ready to defend your post.



This should be in the front-page don't you think so Lalasticlala?

I am ready for them I am ready for them

I almost absconded after election has finally and officially absconded. Osibanjo is doing his own campaign because Buhari who once said and I quotehas finally and officially absconded. 13 Likes 3 Shares

I don't think so too! 1 Like

Kondomatic:

Osibanjo is doing his own campaign

We agree

The issue is at whose loss

The country or his We agreeThe issue is at whose lossThe country or his

deflover:



We agree The issue is at whose loss The country or his The country ofcourse.



Jonathan did the same thing, who suffered it? The country ofcourse.Jonathan did the same thing, who suffered it?





Kondomatic:

The country ofcourse.





Jonathan did the same thing, who suffered it?

Yes he did it

But it was sustainable because he had more sales from oil and the economy was growing by an average of 2.5% yearly

So we didn't notice it

The question here

Is the economy growing that osinbanjo can take this path Yes he did itBut it was sustainable because he had more sales from oil and the economy was growing by an average of 2.5% yearlySo we didn't notice itThe question hereIs the economy growing that osinbanjo can take this path

Only time will tell.

We don't need to trust anybody, but praise them when they secretly do good.

littlewonders:

We don't need to trust anybody, but praise them when they secretly do good.

This is not about doing good sir

Please take time to read

These are economic facts

This is not hating nor loosing faith

Its more about the fraud called CBN intervention funds

What it will do to us in the long run. This is not about doing good sirPlease take time to readThese are economic factsThis is not hating nor loosing faithIts more about the fraud called CBN intervention fundsWhat it will do to us in the long run. 1 Like

deflover:





I am ready for them

I understand you're just a pessimist. Even worse anti-progress, an epitome of a consummate saboteur, a true Wailer's role model. But to advice people to keep buying and hoarding the dollar (obviously for forex trading) at the expense of the naira, further depreciating it's value makes absolutely no sense.



How will Nigeria ever grow with such mentality? With anti-progress negative business ideas like this?

You're no better than a common political brute frustrating the nation's Electricity just to keep his Generator and Oil businesses thriving.



We need help and reorientation in this country. Our sense of patriotism has gone extinct. I understand you're just a pessimist. Even worse anti-progress, an epitome of a consummate saboteur, a true Wailer's role model. But to advice people to keep buying and hoarding the dollar (obviously for forex trading) at the expense of the naira, further depreciating it's value makes absolutely no sense.How will Nigeria ever grow with such mentality? With anti-progress negative business ideas like this?You're no better than a common political brute frustrating the nation's Electricity just to keep his Generator and Oil businesses thriving.We need help and reorientation in this country. Our sense of patriotism has gone extinct. 54 Likes 3 Shares

pressplay411:





I understand you're just a pessimist. Even worse anti-progress, an epitome of a consummate saboteur, a true Wailer's role model. But to advice people to keep buying and hoarding the dollar (obviously for forex trading) at the expense of the naira, further depreciating it's value makes absolutely no sense.



How will Nigeria ever grow with such mentality? With anti-progress negative business ideas like this?

You're no better than a common political brute frustrating the nation's Electricity just to keep his Generator and Oil businesses thriving.



We need help and reorientation in this country. Our sense of patriotism has gone extinct. I concur with this.... His write up makes me to wonder if he actually sought for d growth of our economy or d other way round... Why asking People to hoard d dollar when he knows that is detrimental to our naira currency?

Am sure he was one of d wailing wailers when filling station where hoarding fuel due to selfish interest.

Well am not a forex trader with 10 years experience but what I see from where I sit hoarding d dollar is simply not the best for our economy I concur with this.... His write up makes me to wonder if he actually sought for d growth of our economy or d other way round... Why asking People to hoard d dollar when he knows that is detrimental to our naira currency?Am sure he was one of d wailing wailers when filling station where hoarding fuel due to selfish interest.Well am not a forex trader with 10 years experience but what I see from where I sit hoarding d dollar is simply not the best for our economy 29 Likes 1 Share

@OP, God bless you for this summary of my thoughts. I'm in agreement with you 100% except where you suggested that speculators should buy dollar for keeps.



Nigerians are known for early celebrations and in this Era where you can easily be labeled a wailer, fewer people are saying it exactly the way it is.



I don't think the policy is sustainable in the long run and the biggest question as was echoed by you is why is this dollar going to pta/bta and school fees? Medical is a bit understandable.



The poltical class is still subsidizing the rich at the expense of the poor. If we have dollar supply from renewed crude oil sales...we should be giving same to manufacturers to buy raw materials and machinery. The government needs to stimulate the economy as soon as possible...before it becomes a little too late... 10 Likes

1 Like

pressplay411:





I understand you're just a pessimist. Even worse anti-progress, an epitome of a consummate saboteur, a true Wailer's role model. But to advice people to keep buying and hoarding the dollar (obviously for forex trading) at the expense of the naira, further depreciating it's value makes absolutely no sense.



How will Nigeria ever grow with such mentality? With anti-progress negative business ideas like this?

You're no better than a common political brute frustrating the nation's Electricity just to keep his Generator and Oil businesses thriving.



We need help and reorientation in this country. Our sense of patriotism has gone extinct.

You see the problem

I am a wailier

A this a that

No difference to politician

Anti progress



You see my friend

Just because it hurts doesn't stop the doctor from going in

I gave you facts but I am a wailier making you a zombie I guess



Dispute the message

Tell me I am lying that these facts are not there



I tell people to protect themselves by buying dollars

So it makes me evil right

My friend be wise

Buying the naira won't save you nor us

The road is nasty and survival is the one right of all humans You see the problemI am a wailierA this a thatNo difference to politicianAnti progressYou see my friendJust because it hurts doesn't stop the doctor from going inI gave you facts but I am a wailier making you a zombie I guessDispute the messageTell me I am lying that these facts are not thereI tell people to protect themselves by buying dollarsSo it makes me evil rightMy friend be wiseBuying the naira won't save you nor usThe road is nasty and survival is the one right of all humans 5 Likes 1 Share

He didnt tame shiii,No be dem let am go up before? They should return it to where it wqs during Jonathan's time. 6 Likes

akp202:

I concur with this.... His write up makes me to wonder if he actually sought for d growth of our economy or d other way round... Why asking People to hoard d dollar when he knows that is detrimental to our naira currency?

Am sure he was one of d wailing wailers when filling station where hoarding fuel due to selfish interest.

Well am not a forex trader with 10 years experience but what I see from where I sit hoarding d dollar is simply not the best for our economy pressplay411:





I understand you're just a pessimist. Even worse anti-progress, an epitome of a consummate saboteur, a true Wailer's role model. But to advice people to keep buying and hoarding the dollar (obviously for forex trading) at the expense of the naira, further depreciating it's value makes absolutely no sense.



How will Nigeria ever grow with such mentality? With anti-progress negative business ideas like this?

You're no better than a common political brute frustrating the nation's Electricity just to keep his Generator and Oil businesses thriving.



We need help and reorientation in this country. Our sense of patriotism has gone extinct.

What is the legal implication of keeping your bulk money in dollars? What is the legal implication of keeping your bulk money in dollars?

You go ahead and buy and hoard all the dollars you can...you won't think you are so smart when the value of that dollar drops again...the CBN has the ability to hit people like you where it hurts...you just watch and see..anytime speculators and hoarders try to depreciate the Naira the CBN will do an intervention as we just saw last week..do this a couple of times and nobody can buy low and sell high and nobody would be interested in hoarding their dollars because it is no longer profitable and highly risky to keep...every skeptic was saying that the CBN is simply using our foreign reserves...are you aware that our foreign reserves have actually gone up to 29.6 billion dollars from 29.2 billion dollars a week ago? So go ahead and hoard...later you can realize how not so smart you are 20 Likes 1 Share

no he hasn't





once buhari comes back it'll go back up







this government is doing the



make a necessity scarce

and the people will consider you(who took it away to begin with) a hero when you decide to provide it















Nigerians have and are being scammed by this government

When the Naira was sliding, we complained; the Naira is appreciating, yet some people are complaining, even though they call it constructive criticism. People are complex; Nigerians are the most complex lots! 2 Likes

He is just a person who utilizes his IQ very well.A sensible personality

deflover:

Last week we saw one of the greatest drop in the value of the dollar with a sharp gain of the naira in the black market. How was this achieved. Who made this happen. as naira will keep falling.



My advice to you

Keep buying the dollar for keeps

Keep your bulk money in dollars

The trip to hell is about to get nasty

God save our soul

So much words but little sense. Even Dalung has better understanding of issues than you.



Sometimes, the exchange rate is supressed artificially but the deal thing is to let it flow with the dynamics of the economy. What Osinbajo has done is to take the game out of the hands of the speculators and back into the control of the CBN.



Now, speculators are unsure of the next move as they have dollars on their hands but are considering their options.



You are offloading your own USD but advising others to keep theirs, wehdone. So much words but little sense. Even Dalung has better understanding of issues than you.Sometimes, the exchange rate is supressed artificially but the deal thing is to let it flow with the dynamics of the economy. What Osinbajo has done is to take the game out of the hands of the speculators and back into the control of the CBN.Now, speculators are unsure of the next move as they have dollars on their hands but are considering their options.You are offloading your own USD but advising others to keep theirs, wehdone. 8 Likes

op is the problem of Nigeria. greed is what you are encouraging at the detriment of other people.

so, those that have money now to mop up the excess dollar in circulation and thus create an artificial scarcity so, we would be back to square 1?

that's a wicked advice.



if people trade freely with this dollars without hoarding, and oil sales increase as it is now, the dollar will stabilize at least at 350 by the quarter of this year.

then if we can increase our reserves n boost other sectors of the economy increasing our GDP thru local production and increase IGR from non oil sector as well as reducing our recurrent expenditure, oga, dollars will drop to 100naira. 5 Likes

pressplay411:





I understand you're just a pessimist. Even worse anti-progress, an epitome of a consummate saboteur, a true Wailer's role model. But to advice people to keep buying and hoarding the dollar (obviously for forex trading) at the expense of the naira, further depreciating it's value makes absolutely no sense.



How will Nigeria ever grow with such mentality? With anti-progress negative business ideas like this?

You're no better than a common political brute frustrating the nation's Electricity just to keep his Generator and Oil businesses thriving.



We need help and reorientation in this country. Our sense of patriotism has gone extinct.

It is during times like these you know people who actually have the best interest of the country at heart or NOT.

Why should a small group of people profit at the expense of the entire nation, why?



Few weeks back, some guy created a thread proudly explaining how he had been round tripping forex but yet will be the first to abuse government when inflation goes up. It is during times like these you know people who actually have the best interest of the country at heart or NOT.Why should a small group of people profit at the expense of the entire nation, why?Few weeks back, some guy created a thread proudly explaining how he had been round tripping forex but yet will be the first to abuse government when inflation goes up. 4 Likes 1 Share

Well.. 1 Like 1 Share