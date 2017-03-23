Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro (27518 Views)

Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro / Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro / Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against Dollars, Pounds And Euros (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/todays-naira-rate-against-dollar-pounds.html Nigerian naira edges towards N400 at the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria moves to close the widen gap between the various FX market. Table below shows today's (23/03/2017) exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira against the Dollar, Pound..

Waiting For When Naira Will Equal Dollar And Pound 38 Likes 5 Shares

interesting

Wow 1 Like

Not bad. 1 Like

Someone should pm me when it's 1naira to 1dollar... 32 Likes 2 Shares

F 1 Like

When will it reach NGN1 = $ ...if it continues with this trend, it will take 400weeks or 8 years...



Useless government 24 Likes 5 Shares

Waiting for it to get back to 197 9 Likes

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO >>>><<<<< 1 Like

. E for wait till next week now Na wey person wan pick money. E for wait till next week now 5 Likes 1 Share

but dey said is less dan 400 nah APC AND LIE be like 16 Likes 1 Share

Once upon a time!

Keneking:

When will it reach NGN1 = $ Not in this generation

good

we re getting there.....

There is hope

Abeg milo, Dano Milk, semo, Rice, golden-morn, etc hope una dey see!!! make una come down from where una dey oooo. Na beg I dey beg o 12 Likes

Can #1 =$1?

Naira is the only legal tender in Nigeria. Patronize local products to grow the Naira 1 Like

God pls mercy 200 to dollar is enough 2 Likes

Thank God

The sustainability is my concern.

APC are celebrating mediocrity 27 Likes 4 Shares

Buhari take us back to were you found us. $1 /$200 16 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

When will it reach NGN1 = $ When an Igbo man becomes the President. When an Igbo man becomes the President. 16 Likes

FG

We 're gradually getting there. It' s just a matter of time.

Lets hope everything works fine for thoße that loves "Jerusalem-Nigeria"