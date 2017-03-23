₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by 247frolicboss(m): 11:55am
Nigerian naira edges towards N400 at the parallel market as the Central Bank of Nigeria moves to close the widen gap between the various FX market. Table below shows today's (23/03/2017) exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira against the Dollar, Pound..
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Etzakoos(m): 12:06pm
Waiting For When Naira Will Equal Dollar And Pound
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Vicboi1(m): 12:46pm
interesting
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Vickiweezy(m): 1:37pm
Wow
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by YonkijiSappo: 1:37pm
Not bad.
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by brandymcmb: 1:37pm
Someone should pm me when it's 1naira to 1dollar...
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by koolcat: 1:37pm
F
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Keneking: 1:37pm
When will it reach NGN1 = $ ...if it continues with this trend, it will take 400weeks or 8 years...
Useless government
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by eleojo23: 1:37pm
Waiting for it to get back to 197
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by publicenemy(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Alleviating: 1:37pm
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by meskana212(m): 1:37pm
Na wey person wan pick money . E for wait till next week now
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by wazobaaa: 1:37pm
but dey said is less dan 400 nah APC AND LIE be like
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by epospiky(m): 1:37pm
Once upon a time!
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by AngelicBeing: 1:38pm
Keneking:Not in this generation
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by wiloy2k8(m): 1:38pm
good
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Yemz213(m): 1:38pm
we re getting there.....
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by ABBEYsammy01(m): 1:38pm
There is hope
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by felo812000(m): 1:38pm
Abeg milo, Dano Milk, semo, Rice, golden-morn, etc hope una dey see!!! make una come down from where una dey oooo. Na beg I dey beg o
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by jojomario(m): 1:39pm
Can #1 =$1?
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by kITATITA: 1:39pm
Naira is the only legal tender in Nigeria. Patronize local products to grow the Naira
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Davidblen(m): 1:39pm
God pls mercy 200 to dollar is enough
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by dirtymoney(m): 1:39pm
Thank God
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by TenPassfour(m): 1:39pm
The sustainability is my concern.
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by diasporaman(m): 1:39pm
APC are celebrating mediocrity
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by dadavivo: 1:39pm
Buhari take us back to were you found us. $1 /$200
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Nma27(f): 1:39pm
Keneking:When an Igbo man becomes the President.
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by richidinho(m): 1:39pm
FG
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Liturgy(m): 1:40pm
We 're gradually getting there. It' s just a matter of time.
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by geostrata(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by butpro(m): 1:40pm
Lets hope everything works fine for thoße that loves "Jerusalem-Nigeria"
|Re: Today's Naira Exchange Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro by Osuman(m): 1:41pm
A GOOD SUPER STORY BY BUHAHA ADMINISTRATION. WAITING FOR D TRUE.
