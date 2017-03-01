₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by JamieNaij: 11:47am
The red haired Dancehall Queen speaks in an exclusive interview about her childhood and an alter personality that will stun you.
In "A Cynthiarella Story", she shares deep details about her ever so controversial brand evolution and her perception on the complicated emotion of love.
From her debut video feature Ejo Le Fe Ro feature to her most recent single In Love, Cynthia shares her journey in the music industry and how she has grown musically. She tells us her future projects and gives Vibe.ng exclusive news.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/cynthia-morgan-covers-february-2017.html
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by SweetBoyFriend(m): 1:48pm
My Vaseline finished yesterday
Can i use groundnut oil ??
3 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by boardmem(m): 1:48pm
Oga at d top, free me make i enjoy FTC ride now.....................................Lol
back to d topic, if she like make she cover cloud.........................................its her palava
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by omenkaLives: 1:49pm
Seun et al, we have a right to know, as contributors to the growth of this awesome forum, why you have chosen to ban anyone who uses an IDGAF meme.
It is totally unfair!
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Luiz1: 1:49pm
Ugly girl
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by phkka1(m): 1:49pm
I tend not to understand.
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Nasige(m): 1:50pm
she try
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Yomitogreat: 1:50pm
she no use nose ring again, looks great though
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Alitair(m): 1:50pm
Fine geh
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Destinylink(m): 1:50pm
Good
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by GreenMavro: 1:50pm
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Caliph69: 1:50pm
Who's she?
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Keneking: 1:50pm
Is she observing lent too? This one wey she dress like Christian Mother abi CWO
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by ehimwenmagbe(f): 1:51pm
awwww... nice one
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by CardinalReinz: 1:51pm
I haven't seen any unique quality in dis professional olosho. U get laid !
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by midehi2(f): 1:51pm
SweetBoyFriend:use palm oil, faster and sweet
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Favourcharles2: 1:52pm
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by midehi2(f): 1:52pm
CardinalReinz:must everybody be olosho? na waooo
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by mrlaw93(m): 1:52pm
Where is d magazine nah..
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Mariojane(f): 1:52pm
beautiful
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Day11(m): 1:52pm
SweetBoyFriend:
Asinwin
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by mrlaw93(m): 1:53pm
SweetBoyFriend:Use kelembe..
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by NarnieSnyper(m): 1:53pm
This Red head with proud and outstanding bosoms I like this Barbie. Kingston property! Marina! Bubble bup blood fire ......fire kiant cool
Boomba blaad clot! I love u Cee-cee
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by NameChecker: 1:54pm
ok
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Destinylink(m): 1:54pm
Keneking:
Is she a Catholic?
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by SweetBoyFriend(m): 1:54pm
midehi2:
Thanks
Is it rough on the skin ??
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by wizzlyd(m): 1:54pm
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by SweetBoyFriend(m): 1:55pm
NarnieSnyper:
Did you take you medicine in the morning ??
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by MrRichy(m): 1:56pm
is this news
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by midehi2(f): 1:57pm
SweetBoyFriend:no, slippery
|Re: Cynthia Morgan Covers Vibe Magazine, February 2017 Edition by Ebuka2016(m): 1:57pm
SweetBoyFriend:As the headmaster of vaselin crew, i recommend palm oil....dah red one....yes.
