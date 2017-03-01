



The way some mothers now wish their unmarried adult daughters happy birthday on social media is frightening o! See the way they wish them happy birthday on social media this days and tell me if this is not and advert...lol



Check out how Mama Bola wished Bola happy birthday last week.



Happy birthday to a beautiful Princess from the royal family of Eko Akete (Lagos), favourite niece of Otunba Mike Adenuga (Glo Chairman).

A well brought up child, wife material 100 yards, prayerful hard working woman, a very good cook, In fact if you eat her Pounded yam and efo riro, you will turn to Oliver Twist and ask for more.

A daughter of Zion, prayer warrior and intelligent woman. Meek as a sheep, she minds her own business, will never go through your phone at all

Any man who gets married to her would be the luckiest man in this world, Uncle Glo will foot the wedding bill and relocate them to wherever they choose in the world

Happy birthday my precious daughter.



Abeg watin una think?



