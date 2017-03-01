₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by bumi10: 11:49am
When i saw this post, i nearly fell on the floor while laughing. Mothers no get chills oo especially when their daughters are getting to 28 or 29 years old. They are poised to do anything within their powers to make sure they hook them up at least. I bow for mothers ooo.
The way some mothers now wish their unmarried adult daughters happy birthday on social media is frightening o! See the way they wish them happy birthday on social media this days and tell me if this is not and advert...lol
Check out how Mama Bola wished Bola happy birthday last week.
Happy birthday to a beautiful Princess from the royal family of Eko Akete (Lagos), favourite niece of Otunba Mike Adenuga (Glo Chairman).
-
A well brought up child, wife material 100 yards, prayerful hard working woman, a very good cook, In fact if you eat her Pounded yam and efo riro, you will turn to Oliver Twist and ask for more.
-
A daughter of Zion, prayer warrior and intelligent woman. Meek as a sheep, she minds her own business, will never go through your phone at all
-
Any man who gets married to her would be the luckiest man in this world, Uncle Glo will foot the wedding bill and relocate them to wherever they choose in the world
-
Happy birthday my precious daughter.
Abeg watin una think?
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by softMarket(m): 11:52am
Lemme come and be going abeg,i dont want to laugh!
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by yemsai(f): 11:54am
Funny..
Funny..
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by Oblitz(m): 12:11pm
So funny!
So funny!
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by mazizitonene(m): 12:11pm
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by DozieInc(m): 12:11pm
The mom must be an advertising agent.
The mom must be an advertising agent.
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by Omittesb(m): 12:16pm
lol ;Dlol
|Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by lefulefu(m): 12:20pm
the mama dey do wats best for her dauther na .but again why would a beautiful young lady find it difficult to get a suitor....me i am not understanding oo.
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by veekid(m): 2:03pm
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by VickyRotex(f): 2:03pm
lwtmb!
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by elganzar(m): 2:03pm
lol!
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by Guyman02: 2:04pm
.
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by Pearly255(f): 2:04pm
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by wizzlyd(m): 2:04pm
;Dby
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by aywhy93(m): 2:04pm
lol
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by NameChecker: 2:04pm
Oshey
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by highrise07(m): 2:04pm
g
Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by Donald7610: 2:04pm
I dey here
|Re: How Mothers Advertise Their Daughters For Marriage In Form Of Birthday Wishes by Keneking: 2:05pm
Our sisters and mothers are very great in exuding their virtues...check out morning greetings
