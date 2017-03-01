Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome (332 Views)

http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/see-student-with-down-syndrome-who-said.html

Thursday, 2 March 2017

See student with down syndrome who said "I want to be president of Nigeria"





An unidentified Nigerian teenager with down syndrome has melted hearts after he announced on live TV that he would like to rule the country some day.



The incident took place during a recent annual event at his school where the student was interviewed by newsmen.



The video has since gathered thousands of views on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wqoi8SmflgA

Why not?



If a man who is diseased, dying, a tribalist, clueless, evil, heartless, partial, illiterate, uneducated, dumb and same age with mugbe, can be a president, why not you my young man, why not you... 5 Likes

When u re determine not even d sky Can be ur limit ....i see d guy going places all he need is determination n little push from d people around him

"Que Sera Sera"

















If a weak northern vegetable can become president of a strong popular nation in West Africa, then anything is possible even to the deaf and dumb. 2 Likes

its good to be determined but nt every dream can be realized. Am nt being pessimist

lalasticlala, please warn the mod that moved this topic to health section.



How does someone aspiring to become president relate to health biko?

Welcome to NIGERIA where anything is possible, the incumbent President is a paradigm of what we talking about

is possible if your Papa has money shaaa

If Buhari Can be president then..........

great

u get connection cos evry tin for naija na connect frm family to government even u must get connection to chop rice for party

Let the will of God be done in your life.

Not every dream is a reality. Not every dream is a reality.

Good Boy.





You'll become president of Biafra not Nigeria InshAllah You'll become president of Biafra not Nigeria InshAllah

Nothing is impossible

