I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by conductor1: 1:21pm
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/see-student-with-down-syndrome-who-said.html
Thursday, 2 March 2017
See student with down syndrome who said "I want to be president of Nigeria"


An unidentified Nigerian teenager with down syndrome has melted hearts after he announced on live TV that he would like to rule the country some day.

The incident took place during a recent annual event at his school where the student was interviewed by newsmen.

The video has since gathered thousands of views on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wqoi8SmflgA

Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by DLondonboiy: 1:29pm
Why not?

If a man who is diseased, dying, a tribalist, clueless, evil, heartless, partial, illiterate, uneducated, dumb and same age with mugbe, can be a president, why not you my young man, why not you...

5 Likes

Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by akp202(m): 1:35pm
When u re determine not even d sky Can be ur limit ....i see d guy going places all he need is determination n little push from d people around him
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by CplusJason(m): 1:36pm
"Que Sera Sera"








If a weak northern vegetable can become president of a strong popular nation in West Africa, then anything is possible even to the deaf and dumb.

2 Likes

Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by Tushborn: 1:40pm
its good to be determined but nt every dream can be realized. Am nt being pessimist
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by conductor1: 3:24pm
lalasticlala, please warn the mod that moved this topic to health section.

How does someone aspiring to become president relate to health biko?
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by DollarAngel(m): 4:36pm
Welcome to NIGERIA where anything is possible, the incumbent President is a paradigm of what we talking about
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by awa(m): 4:36pm
is possible if your Papa has money shaaa
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by CeeJay9ja(m): 4:37pm
If Buhari Can be president then.......... lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by leksmedia: 4:37pm
great
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by Davidblen(m): 4:37pm
u get connection cos evry tin for naija na connect frm family to government even u must get connection to chop rice for party
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by ekems2017(f): 4:37pm
Let the will of God be done in your life.
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by onadana: 4:37pm
Not every dream is a reality.
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by loobby(m): 4:38pm
I
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by cosmatika(m): 4:38pm
Ok
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by FriendChoice(m): 4:38pm
Good Boy.
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by Opakan2: 4:38pm
grin grin cheesy

You'll become president of Biafra not Nigeria InshAllah
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by AlexCk: 4:38pm
Nothing is impossible
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by PqsMike: 4:38pm
Really
Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by sotall(m): 4:38pm
ahhh!

