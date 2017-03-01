₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,449 members, 3,395,594 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 04:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome (332 Views)
Stevens Johnson Syndrome (SJS) Is In Nigeria, Kills One, Another Hospitalized / Down Syndrome, Autism....let's Discuss / Nigeria,one Of The Worst Places In The World To Be A Baby (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by conductor1: 1:21pm
http://www.somtoo.com/2017/03/see-student-with-down-syndrome-who-said.html
Thursday, 2 March 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wqoi8SmflgA
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by DLondonboiy: 1:29pm
Why not?
If a man who is diseased, dying, a tribalist, clueless, evil, heartless, partial, illiterate, uneducated, dumb and same age with mugbe, can be a president, why not you my young man, why not you...
5 Likes
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by akp202(m): 1:35pm
When u re determine not even d sky Can be ur limit ....i see d guy going places all he need is determination n little push from d people around him
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by CplusJason(m): 1:36pm
"Que Sera Sera"
If a weak northern vegetable can become president of a strong popular nation in West Africa, then anything is possible even to the deaf and dumb.
2 Likes
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by Tushborn: 1:40pm
its good to be determined but nt every dream can be realized. Am nt being pessimist
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by conductor1: 3:24pm
lalasticlala, please warn the mod that moved this topic to health section.
How does someone aspiring to become president relate to health biko?
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by DollarAngel(m): 4:36pm
Welcome to NIGERIA where anything is possible, the incumbent President is a paradigm of what we talking about
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by awa(m): 4:36pm
is possible if your Papa has money shaaa
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by CeeJay9ja(m): 4:37pm
If Buhari Can be president then..........
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by leksmedia: 4:37pm
great
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by Davidblen(m): 4:37pm
u get connection cos evry tin for naija na connect frm family to government even u must get connection to chop rice for party
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by ekems2017(f): 4:37pm
Let the will of God be done in your life.
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by onadana: 4:37pm
Not every dream is a reality.
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by loobby(m): 4:38pm
I
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by cosmatika(m): 4:38pm
Ok
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by FriendChoice(m): 4:38pm
Good Boy.
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by Opakan2: 4:38pm
You'll become president of Biafra not Nigeria InshAllah
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by AlexCk: 4:38pm
Nothing is impossible
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by PqsMike: 4:38pm
Really
|Re: I Want To Be President Of Nigeria One Day - Student With Down Syndrome by sotall(m): 4:38pm
ahhh!
(0) (Reply)
Have You Been Struggling With A Particular Sickness? See The Solution Here!! / Customer Service / Maintaining Good Eye Health
Viewing this topic: Cannyponfa, Neyoyo(m), Mpanyi, umehogagbo(m), hbs85, nwagbunaese(f), Ayodejioak(m), browndre, wilgraham702, donp14(m), sotrue1, kunlexyfred(m), hedris200, femimike1(m), thom143(m), SultanYoung(m), agadasunday, Yahasa(f), sunnyking001(m), Phemphel, visiondee(m), biggie12(m), nom44311, midehi2(f), CeeJay9ja(m), Neyo1006, lionlamb020(m), Bullet1234(m), Davidblen(m), addikt(m), loobby(m), Sydney17(m), Endybest2424(m), teejaypee, Thermok, olajideolajire(m), kaydguru, Folksyharry(m), Opakan2, DeltahArmy(m), karen84a, Garykasparov, dononics(m), uso84, Escalze(m), waledeji(m), coldthings(m), Tmex(m), FriendChoice(m), Choiszman(m), erhabor11(m), leksmedia, Superpower(m), BeardedMan, xty50(f), mayysen, Mathemagician1(m), TONYE001(m), princetigris(m), AlexCk, YhungPablo(m), lusim(m), osmog, sotall(m), dtver(m), goodliz, WfBabakhay(m), ifyDean(m), ephi123(f), PqsMike, Haslil878(m), examscampus, cosmatika(m), Handsomecole(m), shamecurls(m), TLisieux, uju22(f), LordXaaan and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21