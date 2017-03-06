Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 (11267 Views)

West Ham Vs Chelsea : EFL Cup (2 - 1) On 26th October 2016 / West Ham Vs Manchester United (3 - 2) On 10th May 2016 / West Ham Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 24th October 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

fredoooooo:





On the mountain praying for assnal miracle tomorrow

which miracle?

Verily verily i say unto you.it is easier for mount everest to magically appear in my backyard than for arsenal to score 4 goals against bayern which miracle?Verily verily i say unto you.it is easier for mount everest to magically appear in my backyard than for arsenal to score 4 goals against bayern 3 Likes 1 Share

have never seen a club as strong as dis Chelsea

mosessssssssssssssssssssss yes

ginajet:

if assnal can pull off the miracle tomorrow... I will infact I don't know what to say because am 100% sure they can't do anything than disgrace Wenger tomorrow again

What are you going I'm interested

100% assurance wow , you're too mean What are you going I'm interested100% assurance wow , you're too mean

Edenoscar:





which miracle?

Verily verily i say unto you.it is easier for mount everest to magically appear in my backyard than for arsenal to score 4 goals against bayern O ye of little faith O ye of little faith

merchantsecured:

. League 2

Lmao... You just wicked naturally... Lmao... You just wicked naturally...

haffaze777:

have never seen a club as strong as dis Chelsea

As an Arsenal fan, I will admit that Chelsea is our husband now in London. Really a formidable side. As an Arsenal fan, I will admit that Chelsea is our husband now in London. Really a formidable side. 1 Like

All our enemies are sad right now:-)

GambaOsaka:





As an Arsenal fan, I will admit that Chelsea is our husband now in London. Really a formidable side. .

on d contrary we have been ur husband since 2004 wen Mourinho too over on d contrary we have been ur husband since 2004 wen Mourinho too over 2 Likes

GambaOsaka:





As an Arsenal fan, I will admit that Chelsea is our husband now in London. Really a formidable side. u talk true bro u talk true bro 1 Like

Chealse all the way...

Wow........ 2 Likes

fredoooooo:



O ye of little faith

0 ye lover of chelsea even with faith as big as a watermelon that will never happen 0 ye lover of chelsea even with faith as big as a watermelon that will never happen

ooooooh! My cleansheet

chelsea all the way make i go rest small

11 games to go



only 7 more wins



another epl in the bag 4 Likes

CHAMPIONS IN WAITING



ALL HAIL THE BLUE BOYS 6 Likes

yedidiah:

where omooba the Arsenal guy or mukina? come and be giving commentary. I will reciprocate it tomorrow during the UCL. 1 Like

If you are not supporting this European team please don't support any other

CFC all the way







Another 3points in the back pocket







Come MAY 2017, my guard of honor must be complete 4 Likes

oshe11:

ooooooh! My cleansheet I felt bad we bungled our clean sheet. Though I prefer the 3 points. I think our boys were very complacent in this match. We need to watch how we approach games to avoid being under pressure. But it was a good game overall. I felt bad we bungled our clean sheet. Though I prefer the 3 points. I think our boys were very complacent in this match. We need to watch how we approach games to avoid being under pressure. But it was a good game overall. 1 Like

Tjohnnay:







Yes na dnt u knw









Igbo kwenu





D afonjas will nt b happy abt dis









Anyway, teamchelsea







Goallllllllalalalaal





Now that you've gone tribal with that statement. What did you achieve?





Next time. Pass your message without lacing it with tribal or religious lines.









1 Now that you've gone tribal with that statement. What did you achieve?Next time. Pass your message without lacing it with tribal or religious lines. 4 Likes

Edenoscar:





which miracle?

Verily verily i say unto you.it is easier for mount everest to magically appear in my backyard than for arsenal to score 4 goals against bayern ...and it easier for Atlantic Ocean to dry-up than for arsernal not to concede a goal against bayern 1 Like

Tjohnnay:







Yes na dnt u knw









Igbo kwenu





D afonjas will nt b happy abt dis









Anyway, teamchelsea







Goallllllllalalalaal were u born to be a fool or u contacted from somewhere.... So it's only igbos that is supporting Chelsea Ahbi..... Pls borrow sense were u born to be a fool or u contacted from somewhere.... So it's only igbos that is supporting Chelsea Ahbi..... Pls borrow sense 4 Likes





Optional1 is BAE On to the next ..Optional1 is BAE

kaylex1994:

If you are not supporting this European team please don't support any other

CFC all the way







Another 3points in the back pocket







Come MAY 2017, my guard of honor must be complete



Abeg who Chelsea help? Abeg who Chelsea help?



https://mobile.twitter.com/ngrblogger/status/838819852894687232?p=v I predicted this game well >>

Edoblakky:

I felt bad we bungled our clean sheet. Though I prefer the 3 points. I think our boys were very complacent in this match. We need to watch how we approach games to avoid being under pressure. But it was a good game overall. it was.... bt dey did exactly wat Pep complained abt his city's team.... being too complacent cos d game was won earlier









bt like u sed 3points mata most









I'd even tk a 4-5 win for Chelsea it was.... bt dey did exactly wat Pep complained abt his city's team.... being too complacent cos d game was won earlierbt like u sed 3points mata mostI'd even tk a 4-5 win for Chelsea

Kante is the boss of them all.



He's the best signing this season. Unbeliveable player. I wont be suprised if Real Madrid came for him.







Worthy mentions: Azpilicueta (tireless worker) and of course the best defender in the league right now, David Luiz.









Another 3 points in the bag. 1 Like

teebaxy:

were u born to be a fool or u contacted from somewhere.... So it's only igbos that is supporting Chelsea Ahbi..... Pls borrow sense





Dumb ass mudafvcker, ppl like u dnt succeed in life, did u even knw wt I meant? Didn't u see me quoting somone abt ifeanyi ubah been sponsored by westham nd d name ifeanyi ubah sported in d stadium, dts why I sadi igbo kwenu











U b**tch ass nigga, go bck to sch









Asshole, next tym u read b4 u quote somone







Ewu Dumb ass mudafvcker, ppl like u dnt succeed in life, did u even knw wt I meant? Didn't u see me quoting somone abt ifeanyi ubah been sponsored by westham nd d name ifeanyi ubah sported in d stadium, dts why I sadi igbo kwenuU b**tch ass nigga, go bck to schAsshole, next tym u read b4 u quote somoneEwu 1 Like

yungmill:







Abeg who Chelsea help?



Mugu... What are u doing here?Bleep off Mugu... What are u doing here?Bleep off