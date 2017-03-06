₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 10:23pm On Mar 06
fredoooooo:
which miracle?
Verily verily i say unto you.it is easier for mount everest to magically appear in my backyard than for arsenal to score 4 goals against bayern
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by philtex(m): 10:23pm On Mar 06
Agimor:
Lol. What?
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by haffaze777(m): 10:24pm On Mar 06
have never seen a club as strong as dis Chelsea
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by robosky02(m): 10:24pm On Mar 06
mosessssssssssssssssssssss yes
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 10:32pm On Mar 06
ginajet:
What are you going I'm interested
100% assurance wow , you're too mean
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 10:32pm On Mar 06
Edenoscar:O ye of little faith
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Worksunlimited(m): 10:33pm On Mar 06
merchantsecured:
Lmao... You just wicked naturally...
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by GambaOsaka: 10:36pm On Mar 06
haffaze777:
As an Arsenal fan, I will admit that Chelsea is our husband now in London. Really a formidable side.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by mradjoy: 10:45pm On Mar 06
All our enemies are sad right now:-)
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by macjireh: 10:46pm On Mar 06
GambaOsaka:.
on d contrary we have been ur husband since 2004 wen Mourinho too over
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by haffaze777(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
GambaOsaka:u talk true bro
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by healthyguy: 10:48pm On Mar 06
Chealse all the way...
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by sirlop(m): 10:49pm On Mar 06
Wow........
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 10:50pm On Mar 06
fredoooooo:
0 ye lover of chelsea even with faith as big as a watermelon that will never happen
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by oshe11(m): 10:54pm On Mar 06
ooooooh! My cleansheet
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Davidblen(m): 10:57pm On Mar 06
chelsea all the way make i go rest small
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:58pm On Mar 06
11 games to go
only 7 more wins
another epl in the bag
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Nollynude: 10:59pm On Mar 06
CHAMPIONS IN WAITING
ALL HAIL THE BLUE BOYS
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Segadem(m): 11:00pm On Mar 06
yedidiah:
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by kaylex1994(m): 11:02pm On Mar 06
If you are not supporting this European team please don't support any other
CFC all the way
Another 3points in the back pocket
Come MAY 2017, my guard of honor must be complete
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Edoblakky(m): 11:02pm On Mar 06
oshe11:I felt bad we bungled our clean sheet. Though I prefer the 3 points. I think our boys were very complacent in this match. We need to watch how we approach games to avoid being under pressure. But it was a good game overall.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by ollah1: 11:04pm On Mar 06
Tjohnnay:
Now that you've gone tribal with that statement. What did you achieve?
Next time. Pass your message without lacing it with tribal or religious lines.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Segadem(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
Edenoscar:...and it easier for Atlantic Ocean to dry-up than for arsernal not to concede a goal against bayern
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by teebaxy(m): 11:09pm On Mar 06
Tjohnnay:were u born to be a fool or u contacted from somewhere.... So it's only igbos that is supporting Chelsea Ahbi..... Pls borrow sense
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 11:10pm On Mar 06
On to the next ..
Optional1 is BAE
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by yungmill(m): 11:10pm On Mar 06
kaylex1994:
Abeg who Chelsea help?
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by TheArticleNG(m): 11:10pm On Mar 06
I predicted this game well >>
https://mobile.twitter.com/ngrblogger/status/838819852894687232?p=v
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by oshe11(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
Edoblakky:it was.... bt dey did exactly wat Pep complained abt his city's team.... being too complacent cos d game was won earlier
bt like u sed 3points mata most
I'd even tk a 4-5 win for Chelsea
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 11:18pm On Mar 06
Kante is the boss of them all.
He's the best signing this season. Unbeliveable player. I wont be suprised if Real Madrid came for him.
Worthy mentions: Azpilicueta (tireless worker) and of course the best defender in the league right now, David Luiz.
Another 3 points in the bag.
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by Tjohnnay: 11:19pm On Mar 06
teebaxy:
Dumb ass mudafvcker, ppl like u dnt succeed in life, did u even knw wt I meant? Didn't u see me quoting somone abt ifeanyi ubah been sponsored by westham nd d name ifeanyi ubah sported in d stadium, dts why I sadi igbo kwenu
U b**tch ass nigga, go bck to sch
Asshole, next tym u read b4 u quote somone
Ewu
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by sirlop(m): 11:19pm On Mar 06
yungmill:Mugu... What are u doing here?Bleep off
|Re: West Ham Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 6th March 2017 by johnomage(m): 11:21pm On Mar 06
[color=#000099][/color]nice one team cfc.
