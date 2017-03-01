₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Drinokrane: 3:12pm
EME boss, Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, is arguably one of Nigeria’s most eligible celebrity bachelors. His game is so fly many ladies wouldn’t blink at the chance of dumping their surnames to bear his. But the man, whose return from diaspora to strut his stuff in Nigeria raised the business and branding consciousness bar for many, is biding his time. Over a decade after his debut, Ebute Metta, Banky is still dishing out the list of qualities his wife-to-be should possess! You can hardly fault him, especially if there was anything to rumours of a babymama and daughter a few years back.
In the spirit of celebrating the 35-year-old star who survived a fire outbreak in his Lekki residence a couple of days ago, we bring you an interesting throwback collection of that babymama and daughter drama part of the singer and actor’s life that many can’t seem to find an explanation to. We are talking about his alleged affair with Amstel Malta Box Office contestant and model Uche Odoh, with whom he was alleged to have had a beautiful daughter. That was in 2013. But as hard as the prying media could go, there seemed to be a watertight arrangement to keep the details of the affair or its product completely off the press. And it might have worked, because after the speculations, both parties have seemed to move on, giving no further inkling as to the veracity of those rumours.
But while the supposed flame was on, photos which don’t lie managed to find their way out to the media. Check out these throwback photos again and let’s see whether you believed there was certainly more to the speculations or not. Do you think the belief that having a baby takes off the pressure of marriage off the shoulders of many guys is responsible for why Banky is taking his time and still reeling out requirements for his future Mrs?
See Photos Below;
In the meantime, Banky is still single and flexing, while Uche has seemingly vanished from the spotlight. Our digs however found out she now into the creative art business. But the alleged daughter? Pentagon file for now.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by subtlemee(f): 3:18pm
Having a baby mama nowadays is no more news,even if he has 5 of them and ask me to marry him i'll be as wise as Annie idibia,as the legal one I can lay claim to anything
Whoever chooses to be a baby factory to my husband is saving me from the stress
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by deb303(f): 3:21pm
Ummmm... baby mamarism is taking over
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by IamLucy(f): 3:36pm
This girl in wizkid's pakurumo video then.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 3:44pm
IamLucy:She also played the teacher role in "holla at your boy" video.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 3:46pm
She dated wizkid not banky.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by prela(f): 4:46pm
now i'm heart broken
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Jimi23(m): 5:04pm
ShawttySoFyne:
That was Ufuoma Mcdermott. This is a different lady. They only look alike. The resemblance is almost striking. So I don't blame u if u think she's the one.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Idydarling(f): 5:27pm
Rules and regulations for my future wife
1. My future wife is not allowed to have more than 3 male friends, me, her dad, and her brother (if you have two brother you better pick your favorite)
2 my future wife is not allowed to pray silently. I have to know what is going on between you and Jesus
3 if my future wife wants to comment on any guys Post we must first discuss about it.
4 my future wife is not allowed to work........ Cause being with me is a full time job
5. My future wife is not allowed to hide her phone from me as long as we are together it's not an iPhone,
It's a wephone..
6. My future wife is not allowed to sleep unless I'm watching her.....
If she laugh in her sleep I'm coming into her dream to see what is so funny
#AM_I_CARING ?
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 5:30pm
It will foolish of anyone to believe Banky doesn't have kids at his age.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 7:17pm
Jimi23:You're wrong No doubt they both look alike and one would think they're sisters. Uche Odoh was the lady in "Holla at your boy" video. She was also the model 2face used in his part of "yori yori" remix
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Jimi23(m): 7:53pm
Yuneehk:
Check Ufuoma's profile. She was the teacher in "Holla at your boy"
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by TellMeTheTruth: 8:09pm
subtlemee:
You're very smart
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Drinokrane: 8:19pm
SillyeRabbit:Sure!
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by ladyF(f): 11:09pm
Awnnn... They look good together...
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by aktolly54(m): 11:10pm
it is well
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Tenkobos(m): 11:10pm
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 11:12pm
subtlemee:He still has to fend for them though. So the money would always be split
|Re: Banky W With Uche Odoh, His Rumoured Babymama And Daughter (Throwback Photos) by assana: 11:12pm
hummmmm NL yard people and tatafo business
