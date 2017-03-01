

EME boss, Olubankole Wellington, aka Banky W, is arguably one of Nigeria’s most eligible celebrity bachelors. His game is so fly many ladies wouldn’t blink at the chance of dumping their surnames to bear his. But the man, whose return from diaspora to strut his stuff in Nigeria raised the business and branding consciousness bar for many, is biding his time. Over a decade after his debut, Ebute Metta, Banky is still dishing out the list of qualities his wife-to-be should possess! You can hardly fault him, especially if there was anything to rumours of a babymama and daughter a few years back.



In the spirit of celebrating the 35-year-old star who survived a fire outbreak in his Lekki residence a couple of days ago, we bring you an interesting throwback collection of that babymama and daughter drama part of the singer and actor’s life that many can’t seem to find an explanation to. We are talking about his alleged affair with Amstel Malta Box Office contestant and model Uche Odoh, with whom he was alleged to have had a beautiful daughter. That was in 2013. But as hard as the prying media could go, there seemed to be a watertight arrangement to keep the details of the affair or its product completely off the press. And it might have worked, because after the speculations, both parties have seemed to move on, giving no further inkling as to the veracity of those rumours.

But while the supposed flame was on, photos which don’t lie managed to find their way out to the media. Check out these throwback photos again and let’s see whether you believed there was certainly more to the speculations or not. Do you think the belief that having a baby takes off the pressure of marriage off the shoulders of many guys is responsible for why Banky is taking his time and still reeling out requirements for his future Mrs?

In the meantime, Banky is still single and flexing, while Uche has seemingly vanished from the spotlight. Our digs however found out she now into the creative art business. But the alleged daughter? Pentagon file for now.





