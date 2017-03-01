Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) (16510 Views)

Bisola is actually the girl, FalzTheBahGuy used on his ElloBae video.



See more photos below.



In case you have not watched the ElloBae video. Here is the link.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SGVIHgg6bI More photos..In case you have not watched the ElloBae video. Here is the link. 2 Likes 1 Share

So.u expecting me to be suprised? 2 Likes

Hmmm.....So Bisola is bae 3 Likes

Not surprised,she is a beauty 2 Likes

Pretty yoruba babe.



Awon werey ma attack mi nisiyi 50 Likes 2 Shares

So we shld fried beans 10 Likes 1 Share

Good for her.......











So...... Whats next

Islie:

Good for her.......











So...... Whats next

We fry beans. We fry beans. 26 Likes 1 Share

Fp

oo feucho, oloun

We sure know this....

Her name suppose be 'Teeth'tilope...... 11 Likes

The girl has been busy, if she wins the money, good for her. 5 Likes

She don go hellobae dem for Bbnaija

HateU2:

Pretty yoruba babe.



Awon werey ma attack mi nisiyi

Mak we fry water 2 Likes

not surprised

In terms of entertainment industry exposure, she is the highest ranked amongst all the housemates.



Even if she doesnt win, she will blow the most 8 Likes

\



This will pain the Yeast This will pain the Yeast

How is this girl pretty?, with her full mouth. 20 Likes

Naso oooo .





abi it will reduce my saddness so we should run abiabi it will reduce my saddness 2 Likes

Yes ké, she's an ancient hustler like Iyanya, Praiz, Nii, Annette from the days of Project Fame Season 1.





Hustle go surely pay someway somehow.



As much as I ain't a follower of the BBNaija, I used to be one of her fans on Ndani TV's Skinny Girl in Transit Sitcom.

[quote author=femi4 post=54210248][/quote] Femi, kilode

Next...

[quote author=simplyme17 post=54210321][/quote]

But she no really set that Na why people no remember that she's one Falz use for the Video 1 Like

Wow......how on earth dint I notice this....Nice one!!

wow, she has really come a long way.. good for her

Who is she pls?

She's very talented no doubt.