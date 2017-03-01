₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Nnamdd1(m): 4:15pm
Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bisola has come a long way though.
Bisola is actually the girl, FalzTheBahGuy used on his ElloBae video.
See more photos below.
Source: http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/bbnaija-bisola-was-girl-falzthebahguy.html?m=1
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Nnamdd1(m): 4:15pm
More photos..
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/bbnaija-bisola-was-girl-falzthebahguy.html?m=1
In case you have not watched the ElloBae video. Here is the link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SGVIHgg6bI
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by PetrePan(m): 4:18pm
So.u expecting me to be suprised?
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Waspy(m): 4:20pm
Hmmm.....So Bisola is bae
3 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Nixiepie(f): 4:21pm
Not surprised,she is a beauty
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by HateU2(f): 4:22pm
Pretty yoruba babe.
Awon werey ma attack mi nisiyi
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Day11(m): 4:24pm
So we shld fried beans
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Islie: 4:25pm
Good for her.......
So...... Whats next
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Nnamdd1(m): 4:26pm
Islie:
We fry beans.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by MackDavid(m): 5:43pm
Fp
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by u11ae1013: 5:44pm
oo feucho, oloun
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Dannyset(m): 5:44pm
We sure know this....
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:45pm
Her name suppose be 'Teeth'tilope......
11 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by librangyps(f): 5:45pm
The girl has been busy, if she wins the money, good for her.
5 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by dayleke(m): 5:45pm
She don go hellobae dem for Bbnaija
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by femi4(m): 5:45pm
HateU2:
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 5:46pm
Mak we fry water
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by ojezee(m): 5:46pm
not surprised
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Spidermon: 5:46pm
In terms of entertainment industry exposure, she is the highest ranked amongst all the housemates.
Even if she doesnt win, she will blow the most
8 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by arowstev2000: 5:47pm
Nnamdd1:\
This will pain the Yeast
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by kimbra(f): 5:47pm
How is this girl pretty?, with her full mouth.
20 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by simplyme17: 5:47pm
Nnamdd1:
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by AMAUCHESKY: 5:49pm
so we should run abi
abi it will reduce my saddness
2 Likes
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by ItsawrapOutfit: 5:49pm
Yes ké, she's an ancient hustler like Iyanya, Praiz, Nii, Annette from the days of Project Fame Season 1.
Hustle go surely pay someway somehow.
As much as I ain't a follower of the BBNaija, I used to be one of her fans on Ndani TV's Skinny Girl in Transit Sitcom.
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by HateU2(f): 5:49pm
[quote author=femi4 post=54210248][/quote] Femi, kilode
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Vizzim(m): 5:49pm
Next...
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by simplyme17: 5:50pm
[quote author=simplyme17 post=54210321][/quote]
But she no really set that Na why people no remember that she's one Falz use for the Video
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by rolabell(m): 5:50pm
Wow......how on earth dint I notice this....Nice one!!
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by yhermmie(f): 5:50pm
wow, she has really come a long way.. good for her
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by Richnero(m): 5:50pm
Who is she pls?
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 5:50pm
She's very talented no doubt.
|Re: Bisola Featured In FalzTheBahdGuy "Ellobae" Video (photos) by ceejayx: 5:51pm
So we should enter her sambisa forest abi.
