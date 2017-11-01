Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye's Undies Show In Transparent Outfits, Fans React (Photos) (18077 Views)

See reactions i grabbed below!





News From Ebiwali-- Going to a Swim, But Gotta show it off on IG first, thats the game, Oge Okoye shared this photo of her herself showing off her banging body, And yes! She's got a Flat tommy, and hot thighs as she hit the pool.. Nice Panties.See reactions i grabbed below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/see-thighs-oge-okoye-shares-photo-of.html 3 Likes 2 Shares

Where is the fire now? 5 Likes



I just like her sha. Hmmm, see how NL is burningI just like her sha.

Beautiful her 5 Likes

Space for sale. Thanks to glo 1 Like

ah ah this girl don fat o oge what's up? ah ah this girl don fat o oge what's up? 1 Like



I'm sure her magas are dwindling, jumping to younger and fresher actresses, now she's desperately trying to remind them of what she used to have.





She's looking hot though, I'd hit that, but I'm pretty sure I can't afford it Once an olosho, always an olosho .I'm sure her magas are dwindling, jumping to younger and fresher actresses, now she's desperately trying to remind them of what she used to have.She's looking hot though, I'd hit that, but I'm pretty sure I can't afford it 44 Likes 3 Shares

nonsense

with fuel or kerosene with fuel or kerosene

All this oloshos that we don't see in movies anymore sef 6 Likes

Advertisement 1 Like

which fire?

Good girl gone gross.

She suppose Don pass don't be silly now 1 Like

Omo daa da. 7 Likes 2 Shares

I hope that's not borrowed too,. 2 Likes

Hope no b say she go steal the picture again o 1 Like

I hope that undies too does not belong to someone else like the dog? Fake girl woman



Meanwhile, her ass still remains flat, her breast is still microscopic - anything in that bra?

Vaseline crew, food is ready 2 Likes 1 Share

She looks good tho

Ina Ruwa Na?



1 Like









Oge Okoye is nothing but a preek hunter.







Olosho! Oge Okoye is nothing but a preek hunter.Olosho!

Larrey:

She suppose Don pass don't be silly now She's showing she's still in the market,I guess. She's showing she's still in the market,I guess.

Whats her point?

Olosho

No, I disagree that's not an outfit, it doesn't fit outside in anyway.

waiting to get burnt by the �...

how old is she again

Bhelamblog:

Fear these girls. They will bend your prick with hardened pussy Fear these girls. They will bend your prick with hardened pussy 2 Likes

The lap get marykay foundation 1 Like