|BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by owukpa(m): 7:05pm
By James Ewaoche Amedu
Tragedy has again hit the Benue State University as one of its ex-students has been snatched by the icy hands of death.
The deceased, Angela Ochai passed away Thursday morning few weeks after graduating from the institution.
Miss Ochai, a former contestant of the popular Face of Idoma beauty contest studied English.
IDOMA VOICE gathered that the deceased had gone out with her friends the previous day only to return home stooling and vomiting.
Our reporter gathered that efforts are still ongoing to unravel the real cause of her demise and possibly the person(s) she went out with.
A source said her last phone conversations could not be retrieved at the moment as her phone is passworded.
The incident is coming barely one week after Damian Mimidoo, a former Treasurer of the Benue State University Students Union Government also passed.
http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/02/former-benue-state-university-sug.html
Mimidoo, a former student of Political Science department passed away few weeks after passing out from the university.
SOURCE>>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/03/another-former-benue-state-university.html
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by jeffrizzy1(m): 7:08pm
dis one pass empty hand o....
RIP
RIP
RIP.....??
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by dayleke(m): 7:43pm
RIP
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by PrinceAbinibi: 7:50pm
Beautiful ones are not yet born but na only the beautfiul ones dey die. BRB 2300 as Swedish Blonde girl sha
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:07pm
R.I.P
village people, i think..
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by DollarAngel(m): 9:07pm
Chai nawaoooooo RIP.
Ladies be guided
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by yungengr(m): 9:07pm
Rip will be missing you
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by momodub: 9:08pm
Not again
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by Iseoluwani: 9:09pm
I believe she was used, because she went out, came back and started vomiting and stooling
She went with the wrong friends
RIP
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by shamecurls(m): 9:10pm
Chai!
Fear Benin Eagles!
From Edo state to Benue state.....
May the soul of the departed R.I.P
|Re: BSU Ex-student, Angela Ochai Dies Few Days After Graduation (PIC) by UEDIBO: 9:10pm
but she is beautiful
