



Tragedy has again hit the Benue State University as one of its ex-students has been snatched by the icy hands of death.



The deceased, Angela Ochai passed away Thursday morning few weeks after graduating from the institution.



Miss Ochai, a former contestant of the popular Face of Idoma beauty contest studied English.



IDOMA VOICE gathered that the deceased had gone out with her friends the previous day only to return home stooling and vomiting.



Our reporter gathered that efforts are still ongoing to unravel the real cause of her demise and possibly the person(s) she went out with.



A source said her last phone conversations could not be retrieved at the moment as her phone is passworded.



The incident is coming barely one week after Damian Mimidoo, a former Treasurer of the Benue State University Students Union Government also passed.

Mimidoo, a former student of Political Science department passed away few weeks after passing out from the university.



