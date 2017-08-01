Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation (5197 Views)

Just woke up with a sad news which i wasn't aware of.We lost one of our own to the cold hands of death, After completing his studies from the Political science department, University of Jos. Ahh this is so painful..May your gentle soul rest in peace sir...





Source: According to a Facebook User, Lois Kokong, this was what she shared, read below:Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/08/49-year-old-unijos-political-science.html

After years of suffering menh. Rip such is life.



Ftc

RIP

His watch has ended! I no longer fear death, my biggest fear is them using my corpse as manure for irrelevant crops, i hope my corpse supllies nutrients to relevant 'cash crops'........ 2 Likes

RIP RIP

RIP

RIP

Graduated at 49 years?

Odikwa serious RIP sir

Lols.... His village people had a well sorted out outline.

RIP to him

Political science degreel was definitely never for him ..RIP sir

Our faith is stronger than death.

49 ? RIP

jboy73:

Lols.... His village people had a well sorted out outline.

RIP to him did you just laugh? hmm. you get mind did you just laugh? hmm. you get mind

Sad one, may his soul rest in peace amen.

RIP

RIP

he was killed by nwamaikpe.

May his soul rest in peace

beautydutch:

did you just laugh? hmm. you get mind U no get mind?

We all have mind.

Don't derail the thread pls.

We all have mind.

Don't derail the thread pls.

Allow the dead to rest in peace.

Nawa....RIP

seunpas:

Graduated at 49 years?

Odikwa serious RIP sir are u related to Mr.Bean or baba Suwe? Just asking. are u related to Mr.Bean or baba Suwe? Just asking.

soberdrunk:

His watch has ended! I no longer fear death, my biggest fear is them using my corpse as manure for irrelevant crops, i hope my corpse supllies nutrients to relevant 'cash crops'........ you are really sober drunk you are really sober drunk

At least he'll be buried as a graduated. 1 Like

Oja mi lara je

His village people are at work.

Jos people and funny names eh



RIP.may your soul rest.

RIP

seunpas:

Graduated at 49 years?

Odikwa serious RIP sir

A mentally backward soul spotted. Only a fool will think an age is too old to get education. A mentally backward soul spotted. Only a fool will think an age is too old to get education. 1 Like

ekems2017:

After years of suffering menh. Rip such is life.



Ftc

You are still showing off as ftc in this situation may God deliver you and give you discerning spirit to know when to claim and pose about Ftc.

i blame ASUU