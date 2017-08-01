₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by mezynaija(m): 6:48pm
According to a Facebook User, Lois Kokong, this was what she shared, read below:
Just woke up with a sad news which i wasn't aware of.We lost one of our own to the cold hands of death, After completing his studies from the Political science department, University of Jos. Ahh this is so painful..May your gentle soul rest in peace sir...
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/08/49-year-old-unijos-political-science.html
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by ekems2017(f): 9:38pm
After years of suffering menh. Rip such is life.
Ftc
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by nairalandfreak(m): 9:38pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by soberdrunk(m): 9:38pm
His watch has ended! I no longer fear death, my biggest fear is them using my corpse as manure for irrelevant crops, i hope my corpse supllies nutrients to relevant 'cash crops'........
2 Likes
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by aku626(m): 9:39pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by talktrue1(m): 9:39pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by iHart(m): 9:39pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by seunpas: 9:40pm
Graduated at 49 years?
Odikwa serious RIP sir
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by jboy73: 9:40pm
Lols.... His village people had a well sorted out outline.
RIP to him
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by SalamRushdie: 9:40pm
Political science degreel was definitely never for him ..RIP sir
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Nma27(f): 9:40pm
Our faith is stronger than death.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by jerryunit48: 9:40pm
49 ? RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by beautydutch(f): 9:41pm
jboy73:did you just laugh? hmm. you get mind
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Lekewatt(m): 9:41pm
Sad one, may his soul rest in peace amen.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Audinowing(m): 9:41pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by 0temAtum: 9:41pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Langbasa: 9:42pm
he was killed by nwamaikpe.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by tpbehappy(m): 9:43pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by jboy73: 9:43pm
beautydutch:U no get mind?
We all have mind.
Don't derail the thread pls.
Allow the dead to rest in peace.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by romoruyi(m): 9:44pm
Nawa....RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Lekewatt(m): 9:45pm
seunpas:are u related to Mr.Bean or baba Suwe? Just asking.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Evergreen4(m): 9:45pm
soberdrunk:you are really sober drunk
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by thornapple(f): 9:47pm
At least he'll be buried as a graduated.
1 Like
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Dollarship(m): 9:49pm
Oja mi lara je
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Rorachy(f): 9:49pm
His village people are at work.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by dhardline(m): 9:49pm
Jos people and funny names eh
RIP.may your soul rest.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by serverconnect: 9:52pm
RIP
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by nairanaira12: 9:54pm
seunpas:
A mentally backward soul spotted. Only a fool will think an age is too old to get education.
1 Like
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by castrol180(m): 10:03pm
ekems2017:
You are still showing off as ftc in this situation may God deliver you and give you discerning spirit to know when to claim and pose about Ftc.
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by Moblord(m): 10:05pm
i blame ASUU
|Re: 49-Year-Old UNIJOS Political Science Student Dies Few Days After Graduation by sunshineV(m): 10:05pm
After his village people delay him in school.
He struggle to graduate so they killed him.
Village people on fulltime duty
