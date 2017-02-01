₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,581 members, 3,396,002 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 09:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / What Causes Your Bad Breath? (283 Views)
Here Is How Beer Causes Your Pot Belly / See The Rat That Causes Lassa Fever / I'm Dying Of Social Killer(bad Breath) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Causes Your Bad Breath? by Debayor(m): 7:09pm
Bad breath, medically called halitosis, can result from poor dental health habits and may be a sign of other health problems. Bad breath can also be made worse by the types of foods you eat and other unhealthy lifestyle habits.
Causes
Most bad breath starts in your mouth, and there are many possible causes. They include:
1. Food
The breakdown of food particles in and around your teeth can increase bacteria and cause a foul odor. Eating certain foods, such as onions, garlic and spices, also can cause bad breath. After you digest these foods, they enter your bloodstream, are carried to your lungs and affect your breath.
2.Tobacco products
Smoking causes its own unpleasant mouth odor. Smokers and oral tobacco users are also more likely to have gum disease, another source of bad breath.
3.Poor dental hygiene
If you don't brush and floss daily, food particles remain in your mouth, causing bad breath. A colorless, sticky film of bacteria (plaque) forms on your teeth. If not brushed away, plaque can irritate your gums and eventually form plaque-filled pockets between your teeth and gums (periodontitis). Your tongue also can trap bacteria that produce odors. Dentures that aren't cleaned regularly or don't fit properly can harbor odor-causing bacteria and food particles.
4. Dry mouth
Saliva helps cleanse your mouth, removing particles that cause bad odors. A condition called dry mouth or xerostomia can contribute to bad breath because production of saliva is decreased. Dry mouth naturally occurs during sleep, leading to "morning breath," and it worsens if you sleep with your mouth open. Chronic dry mouth can be caused by a problem with your salivary glands and some diseases.
5. Medications
Some medications can indirectly produce bad breath by contributing to dry mouth. Others can be broken down in the body to release chemicals that can be carried on your breath.
6.Infections in your mouth
Bad breath can be caused by surgical wounds after oral surgery, such as tooth removal, or as a result of tooth decay, gum disease or mouth sores.
7.Other mouth, nose and throat conditions
Bad breath can occasionally stem from small stones that form in the tonsils and are covered with bacteria that produce odor. Infections or chronic inflammation in the nose, sinuses or throat, which can contribute to postnasal drip, also can cause bad breath.
8.Other causes
Diseases, such as some cancers, and conditions such as metabolic disorders, can cause a distinctive breath odor as a result of chemicals they produce.
http://afolabibayor.blogspot.com/2017/02/what-causes-bad-breath.html?spref=tw
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by veekid(m): 9:09pm
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by korel9: 9:09pm
Vtg
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by Jeffrey12(m): 9:09pm
ok
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by ahahnow: 9:09pm
First
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by ALAYORMII: 9:10pm
Rotten teeth
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by Azeequeen(f): 9:10pm
Whatever the reason,bad breath is really really really baddd
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by kajsa08(f): 9:10pm
ok
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by deeplow: 9:10pm
The hardest thing to do in life That's pretending like the person talking to you doesn't have a mouth that smells like decayed Titus.
|Re: What Causes Your Bad Breath? by yungengr(m): 9:10pm
(0) (Reply)
Executive 2 &3 Bedroom Flat To Let @ Iyana Ipaja Axis Wt Pix 180k/yr 08023097721 / Moringa Oleifera Available In Nigeria / Moringa Moringa Moringa In Lagos
Viewing this topic: Peteblack, sammieguze(m), muta1996(m), tex25, tolguy(m), tasceige(m), faradexs09(m), bassit, AbuHammaad, georgen2u(m), codeinecrazy(m), mcjendol(m), 1dafulmi(f), goldiam(f), Assadiq9, Stevengerd(m), ojietu, hyperbolic(m), loptos(m), Phunmmielurlar(f), wandeay, skare, AMAKAVIOLA, Jeffrey12(m), HAKKINS(m), luwee(m), egminato, harheesha(f), timtom, korel9, kemam(f), Earth2Metahuman, precious001(f), tooltip, lokotowers(m), rem44, Jagabanj(f), Mblem(m), canalily(m), ahahnow, kachi105, ALAYORMII, Okolly, Rexleo(m), B4UIWAZ(f), IamLucy(f), Macaulay10(m), ovoSoftware, freecocoa(f), torres89, ItsOquakes(m), daremiarchs(m), DrMustafa(m), Moranc(m), abioila(m), hatbricker(m), bejick(m), kehinde1588(m), nazeefsco(m), temizeee(m), nitt, Jennifer89(f), kolafolabi(m), Ikem11(m), miremoses(m), Vctr, Johnheir2(m), Azeequeen(f), kajsa08(f), deeplow, ayowonder(m), yeltans(m), MagnaB, ezyk and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9