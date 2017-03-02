Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars (8807 Views)

Therefore, all car dealers and private car owners are advised to visit any of the 4 Custom Zonal Office nearest to them to do the needful. These offices are: Zone A Headquarters, No. 1 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos; Zone B Headquarters, Kabala Doki, Kaduna; Zone C Headquarters, Nigeria Ports Authority, Port Harcourt and Zone D Headquarters, Yelwa Tudu Road, Bauchi State.



Col. Hammed has also called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the grace period to regularize affected vehicles which are in their possession. As soon as the window closes, an aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles will be launched.



For the avoidance of doubt, all private car owners who are not sure of the authenticity of their vehicle custom documents can also approach the Zonal Offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the law.



Sounds fair but this should be meant for cars already at the borders waiting to be cleared and not those already being used within the country. 7 Likes 1 Share

another money making scheme for the bois on the road. 9 Likes

Lagos cleared all in stock

The raiding of rice recently was just a litmus test. People didn't speak against that BULGLARY carried out by these LEGALISED THIEVES.



Now, the table is on car owner, cars will be "stolen" in motion by these people. They will break into people's homes while tagging it ROUTINE CHECK.



I dislike that customs boss, he still lives in 12th century, just like Trump. 10 Likes

Like say them nor dey happy if people nor come claim their cars..

God help us oo for this country 1 Like

Bad move, it should be for new ones brought in n not cars that's been in use for years 1 Like

After stealing rice, cars is the next. But I wonder how you will suceed with your boys. Custom officer with no custom uniform. 1 Like

Mode they plan to implement this policy still baffles me. Business opportunity for some I may say. 1 Like

Steal from one person and you're a criminal.



Steal from everyone and you're a government. 5 Likes 1 Share

Why do we have misplaced priority in naija,instead of calling your officer to order and sanction erring officer that collaborate with smugglers to smuggle vehicles and other goods to the country......the controller is here threatening car owner that's already using their vehicle in naija 2 Likes

This is what happens when the law is an a***



The high import duty on cars is simply a death sentence on the vibrant tokunbo car industry that has and is providing livelihood for hundreds of thousands of Nigerians both directly and indirectly.



Nigeria has no comparative advantage in manufacturing cars so why place business killing tariffs on them in the first place.



Though this tragic script started with GEJ, it should have been scrapped by Buhari. This would be asking too much due to a lamentable understanding of economics,



Be prepared to pay through the nose for cars henceforth 5 Likes

This is going to down rough with me and the Customs Dudes if they touch my car Doesn't sounds so good... Why not focus on cars coming in going forward instead of coming to ask me Custom documents of this Baby boy I have been driving since 2010This is going to down rough with me and the Customs Dudes if they touch my car 2 Likes

Hmmm...... 4 offices to handle all of this in one month....ehmmm.... how many on staff and how long does it take each staff to clear one person....how many persons per day?

Ali sound as if there was a time the boarders were opened and devoid of custom officers.



Will custom ever learn to take responsibility for letting goods cross the boarders without duties being paid to d govt but their selfish and greedy pockets?

But where is lalasticlala now?



Col Ahmadu don change finish oh...



Adonbelivit 1 Like

1983 loading....



Nigerians have not seen anything yet. They wanted force and military style high-handedness. They should relish it... Food is served. A time may come when the freedoms we enjoyed in the last admin may become luxuries for some today



Who can bet how lopsided the implementation of these wicked policies will be enforced between north and south of Nigeria? 4 Likes

This gives the Nigerian Police, Customs, and all Tom-Dick-Harry uniformed men a blank cheque to harass and obtain from people with newer cars. For goodness sake, why is Nigeria so backward? There are modern and efficient ways of enforcing automobile laws without resorting to dark-age stop-and-check routines that causes traffic and endangers lives. By now, Nigeria should have a computerized registry, for vehicle identification, that's run by govt vehicle licensing offices and shared by all law-enforcement agencies, so that they can quickly prevent registration renewals and effect penalties/impounds for defaulters, respectively, until all red flags are cleared. But I guess that begs the question: "DO WE HAVE A RELIABLE POWER SUPPLY TO POWER THE COMPUTERIZED SYSTEM?" 2 Likes

