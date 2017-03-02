₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by AutoJoshNG: 7:12pm
Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) who is the Comptroller-General of Customs, has approved a grace period of 1 month for all Nigerians to pay custom import duty on all cars whose duties have not been paid. The grace period spans from Monday 13th March to Wednesday 12th April 2017.
Therefore, all car dealers and private car owners are advised to visit any of the 4 Custom Zonal Office nearest to them to do the needful. These offices are: Zone A Headquarters, No. 1 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos; Zone B Headquarters, Kabala Doki, Kaduna; Zone C Headquarters, Nigeria Ports Authority, Port Harcourt and Zone D Headquarters, Yelwa Tudu Road, Bauchi State.
Col. Hammed has also called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the grace period to regularize affected vehicles which are in their possession. As soon as the window closes, an aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles will be launched.
For the avoidance of doubt, all private car owners who are not sure of the authenticity of their vehicle custom documents can also approach the Zonal Offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the law.
https://autojosh.com/payment-of-import-duty/
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by yusuf2(m): 7:34pm
Sounds fair but this should be meant for cars already at the borders waiting to be cleared and not those already being used within the country.
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by GAZZUZZ(m): 8:00pm
another money making scheme for the bois on the road.
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by searchng4love: 8:02pm
Lagos cleared all in stock
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by plainol(m): 8:05pm
The raiding of rice recently was just a litmus test. People didn't speak against that BULGLARY carried out by these LEGALISED THIEVES.
Now, the table is on car owner, cars will be "stolen" in motion by these people. They will break into people's homes while tagging it ROUTINE CHECK.
I dislike that customs boss, he still lives in 12th century, just like Trump.
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by momodub: 9:10pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Flexherbal(m): 9:10pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Kaxmytex(m): 9:11pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by yomalex(m): 9:11pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Jeffrey12(m): 9:11pm
Like say them nor dey happy if people nor come claim their cars..
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by yungengr(m): 9:12pm
k nah I don't have car yet so e no concern me
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by ALAYORMII: 9:12pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by wins18(m): 9:12pm
God help us oo for this country
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Harwoyeez(m): 9:13pm
Bad move, it should be for new ones brought in n not cars that's been in use for years
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by bukkielee(f): 9:14pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by ekems2017(f): 9:15pm
After stealing rice, cars is the next. But I wonder how you will suceed with your boys. Custom officer with no custom uniform.
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by seunlly(m): 9:15pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by deebsman1(m): 9:15pm
Mode they plan to implement this policy still baffles me. Business opportunity for some I may say.
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Expl0rers: 9:16pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by MrMcJay(m): 9:16pm
Steal from one person and you're a criminal.
Steal from everyone and you're a government.
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by ibro2much(m): 9:17pm
Why do we have misplaced priority in naija,instead of calling your officer to order and sanction erring officer that collaborate with smugglers to smuggle vehicles and other goods to the country......the controller is here threatening car owner that's already using their vehicle in naija
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by grandstar(m): 9:17pm
This is what happens when the law is an a***
The high import duty on cars is simply a death sentence on the vibrant tokunbo car industry that has and is providing livelihood for hundreds of thousands of Nigerians both directly and indirectly.
Nigeria has no comparative advantage in manufacturing cars so why place business killing tariffs on them in the first place.
Though this tragic script started with GEJ, it should have been scrapped by Buhari. This would be asking too much due to a lamentable understanding of economics,
Be prepared to pay through the nose for cars henceforth
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by awa(m): 9:17pm
Doesn't sounds so good... Why not focus on cars coming in going forward instead of coming to ask me Custom documents of this Baby boy I have been driving since 2010?
This is going to down rough with me and the Customs Dudes if they touch my car
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Originalsly: 9:22pm
Hmmm...... 4 offices to handle all of this in one month....ehmmm.... how many on staff and how long does it take each staff to clear one person....how many persons per day?
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Kx: 9:26pm
Ali sound as if there was a time the boarders were opened and devoid of custom officers.
Will custom ever learn to take responsibility for letting goods cross the boarders without duties being paid to d govt but their selfish and greedy pockets?
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by lonelydora(m): 9:35pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Keneking: 9:36pm
But where is lalasticlala now?
Col Ahmadu don change finish oh...
Adonbelivit
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Suprnov3r(m): 9:38pm
1983 loading....
Nigerians have not seen anything yet. They wanted force and military style high-handedness. They should relish it... Food is served. A time may come when the freedoms we enjoyed in the last admin may become luxuries for some today
Who can bet how lopsided the implementation of these wicked policies will be enforced between north and south of Nigeria?
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by Ogurube: 9:38pm
This gives the Nigerian Police, Customs, and all Tom-Dick-Harry uniformed men a blank cheque to harass and obtain from people with newer cars. For goodness sake, why is Nigeria so backward? There are modern and efficient ways of enforcing automobile laws without resorting to dark-age stop-and-check routines that causes traffic and endangers lives. By now, Nigeria should have a computerized registry, for vehicle identification, that's run by govt vehicle licensing offices and shared by all law-enforcement agencies, so that they can quickly prevent registration renewals and effect penalties/impounds for defaulters, respectively, until all red flags are cleared. But I guess that begs the question: "DO WE HAVE A RELIABLE POWER SUPPLY TO POWER THE COMPUTERIZED SYSTEM?"
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by ChiefSweetus: 9:39pm
Na today?
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by dyabman(m): 9:42pm
Siii Wobi Wos
Re: Nigeria Customs Gives Deadline For Payment Of Import Duty On All Smuggled Cars by ifycent2: 9:43pm
After oil company via money making machine. ...
next is
customs....
