|Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by VastfinderBlog: 9:58pm On Mar 02
According to reports, the local currency has crashed to N458 per dollar as against the N455 it closed yesterday, March 1.
The Naira also weakened to N540 against the Pound from the previous rate of N535 and to N475 against the Euro as against the previous rate of N460.
Recall that just last week, the value of the Naira recorded the highest and fastest gain of 11.9 per cent in four days at the parallel market, in over three years.
This follows the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision to sell a total of $372.4 million to ease the pressure on the local currency.
Financial experts had predicted that the local currency will continue to appreciate if the status quo was maintained.
On its part, the CBN said the recent appreciation of the Naira against other currencies was the result of its market monitoring and intervention.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/03/just-in-naira-weakens-to-n458-per.html
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Earth2Metahuman: 10:00pm On Mar 02
Yeah
Ayam not understanding nigeria's economy again
It has gone beyond logic
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by madridguy(m): 10:01pm On Mar 02
Again?
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by ojun50(m): 10:14pm On Mar 02
So u people hv nt yet understand dis government of fraud
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Richie0974: 12:34am
The honeymoon for Osinbajo is over.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by chuose2: 12:35am
Rumour has it that Buhari may arrive next week.
thats why the naira has weakened.
Abi make we beg Buhari to remain for London?
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by okoisubra(m): 12:35am
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by naija1stpikin: 12:36am
i knew the magic was not going to work for long. We need long term solutions not all this short term things
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by musicwriter(m): 12:36am
The exchange rate was getting better, but suddenly they said Osinbajo wants to outshine the master. I guess that's why they want it up again.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by jerrybakermillz(m): 12:37am
K.....make una let person rest with this exchange of a thing, same una dey use am as a platform to syphone money and stash loot wey una go still die leave ....
May while in other news
Let equity be the order of the day
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by abhosts(m): 12:38am
Emelife should be Removed. He enforces new policy for 1 week then abandons it.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by seunlly(m): 12:38am
Is yemi osinbajo sleeping or he has been receiving call from buhari.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by REIIGN(m): 12:39am
And our president is busy lying "hale and hearty" in a London hospital. Wasting tax payers money treating an illness which he brought upon himself.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by ruggedtimi(m): 12:40am
Just say naira has weaken to dollar frm 455-458...no need for the big big grammar and essay.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by busky101(m): 12:41am
lol
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Jengem: 12:43am
Before?
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by LordAdam16: 12:43am
...
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by ugonna1054(m): 12:44am
Idk why people gey excited by the news of naira gaining meagre percent against the dollar......let the naira come down back to 200 (parallel market rate o), then i can begin to smile
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Dreamwaker(m): 12:44am
You have to fall to get up and rise even higher.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by WebSurfer(m): 12:44am
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by AceRoyal: 12:46am
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by strrev: 12:54am
Wey tabbaz them
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by sagio09: 12:55am
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Smhart1(f): 12:56am
ruggedtimi:oga the thing tire me
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by ALAYORMII: 12:57am
458 again
Odikata njo
Odikwa nma
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by FuckBuhari: 12:58am
Tonyebarcanista may be right
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by goslowgoslow: 1:00am
ojun50:Ode!
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Seehow: 1:02am
Some people will be smiling now,
God pass una,
Nijia go better. Acting president keep pressing forward in your good works.
|Re: Naira Weakens To N458 Per Dollar At Parallel Market by Epraize(m): 1:03am
But y?
