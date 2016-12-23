Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Queues At The ATM & Banking Hall: Share Your Experiences/Pics (6667 Views)

UBA, ACE, Ondo.



6:40am, 23/12/16.



Some people can be so annoying, after using the machine for almost 15 minutes, you see them bringing out another card.



Some are to withdraw 30k, instead of pushing 30k key or 15k twice, they will be pushing 2k and some people will be vexing from behind.



"Wetin u dey do there since na, no withdraw am finish o." 2 Likes

But how come only the masses are on queue? 2 Likes

After wasting about 2hrs, i have to go to First Bank Yaba.



These days, Bank staffs load less than 200k in the Atm. After loading, 5 customers will withdraw and the next thing is "Temporarily unable to Dispense".





The Temporary unable to dispense can be so frustrating when you've stayed on the queue for over 2hrs and it's about to get to your turn. 3 Likes





The annoying thing is that some people will start transferring money with the only atm dispensing cash instead of using the one that isn't dispensing to transfer



Lol @ pushing 2k

The annoying thing is that some people will start transferring money with the only atm dispensing cash instead of using the one that isn't dispensing to transfer

I don't stress myself in joining the queue, I just walk to any cute boy, tap him gently nd whisper

amnesty7:

But how come only the masses are on queue?

It's always like that, some people will just call the bank the bank manager to bring the bags to their homes.

sinaj:

Lol @ pushing 2k



The annoying thing is that some people will start transferring money with the only atm dispensing cash instead of using the one that isn't dispensing to transfer



I don't stress myself in joining the queue, I just walk to any cute boy, tap him gently nd whisper

Lol.....But sometimes, people on queue will react.

Apparently no be only MMM they freeze for December.

Did you know only 30% of your deposit is insured by NDIC, you may now shout "Bank has crash" 6 Likes 1 Share

Explorers:





lol u don't have to make them notice, that's why I typed whisper

sinaj:

lol u don't have to make them notice, that's why I typed whisper And what happens after you whisper, you give him your atm card to withdraw for you?



And what happens after you whisper, you give him your atm card to withdraw for you?

Girls who ask me to help them withdraw, I make it my business to check their account balance first. I hate it when the atm machine reads "insufficient fund".

JoeBlocks:

And what happens after you whisper, you give him your atm card to withdraw for you?



Girls who ask me to help them withdraw, I make it my business to check their account balance first. I hate it when the atm machine reads "insufficient fund". u r kwazy



Insufficient fund ni insufficient fund kor lol



u r kwazy

Insufficient fund ni insufficient fund kor lol

I take his fone nd return it with my card underneath

sinaj:

u r kwazy



Insufficient fund ni insufficient fund kor lol



I take his fone nd return it with my card underneath



LOL. Like he will allow you take his phone. Didn't know you're already considering saying yes to the 'cute boy' oh.

Explorers:

After wasting about 2hrs, i have to go to First Bank Yaba.



These days, Bank staffs load less than 200k in the Atm. After loading, 5 customers will withdraw and the next thing is "Temporarily unable to Dispense".

I left Ondo town just yesterday, the ATM thingy can be very annoying and made me dislike staying in the town. Everyday one will be hunting for cash like GUS 11, GTBank appears to be the most consistent bank in the whole town followed by First Bank and UBA, all other banks do not even bother to load their ATM again.



I left Ondo town just yesterday, the ATM thingy can be very annoying and made me dislike staying in the town. Everyday one will be hunting for cash like GUS 11, GTBank appears to be the most consistent bank in the whole town followed by First Bank and UBA, all other banks do not even bother to load their ATM again.

I wonder if the situation is same everywhere.

Horlawoomey:





I left Ondo town just yesterday, the ATM thingy can be very annoying and made me dislike staying in the town. Everyday one will be hunting for cash like GUS 11, GTBank appears to be the most consistent bank in the whole town followed by First Bank and UBA, all other banks do not even bother to load their ATM again.



I wonder if the situation is same everywhere.

Getting worse, neighbor left GT last night around 9pm without getting a kobo after staying for like 3hrs.

Even peeps without ATM cards will come and start telling stories now.....



Well come to AAUA.... Access, Skye or Zenith.... the ATM stand or Banking hall..... u will see a mammoth Q. and feel they are giving out the cash for free.... u can queue for hours. 1 Like

Yesterday went to withdraw at gtb, I stood on the queue for almost an hour in the sun, just three people to get to my turn the atm stopped dispensing, so we joined the other queue, while I was on that queue, the other atm stopped dispensing, leaving just one, four people to my turn, the last atm stopped dispensing, I then decided to go to unity bank, on getting there, none of their atm was dispensing, I then headed for first bank, the crowd there was too much,from there I headed zenith,where I was finally able to make withdrawal 1 Like

oh

Bizarre ,,,,,,,,, I saw queue outside most bank I pass through but I simply went inside to cash at the desk......quite easy just 50 naira deduction

have noticed unusually large queues at most bank ATM machines recently here in port Harcourt does anyone know why ?

I just came to read

The same thing happening to MMM now is what the banks are facing, The GH is more than PH this Christmas season. Simple as that. And no one is saying banks have crash.

Explorers:

After wasting about 2hrs, i have to go to First Bank Yaba.



These days, Bank staffs load less than 200k in the Atm. After loading, 5 customers will withdraw and the next thing is "Temporarily unable to Dispense".





The Temporary unable to dispense can be so frustrating when you've stayed on the queue for over 2hrs and it's about to get to your turn. Nothing like staffs.



Nobody can load less than 200k in an ATM, that's not even up to a bundle of N500 or N1000. Or did you see them loading it?



Several issues makeup for ATM errors. You guys should embrace alternative means of payment. They have been preaching cashless policy, internet/mobile banking in Nigeria, una no gree. Everybody likes coming inside the bank.



The bankers are trying their best, sadly the crowd is overwhelming.



Nigerians are not coordinated too.

Nothing like staffs.

Nobody can load less than 200k in an ATM, that's not even up to a bundle of N500 or N1000. Or did you see them loading it?

Several issues makeup for ATM errors. You guys should embrace alternative means of payment. They have been preaching cashless policy, internet/mobile banking in Nigeria, una no gree. Everybody likes coming inside the bank.

The bankers are trying their best, sadly the crowd is overwhelming.

Nigerians are not coordinated too.

Stand on a queue, no way. Who do you people think you're doing?

by by

.... Seems uba has general issue . Here in abeokuta they dont have cash at all in a whole branch not even 1k at the atm....

Did my withdrawal on Monday.

Nigerians say there's no money, yet inside the banking hall and Atm queue you will see people, and I wonder what they are withdrawing, if it's their sin or what. 6 Likes

I remember the time I was on the queue at the ATM. Then the ekiti man in front of me pressed 15k but the machine brought out 14k. The man quickly held my shirt and shouted " aburo mi you're my witness oo" 15 Likes 3 Shares

sinaj:

Lol @ pushing 2k



The annoying thing is that some people will start transferring money with the only atm dispensing cash instead of using the one that isn't dispensing to transfer



uniport girls Lol we dey see una

zenith bank in casso close to kola bustop in alagbado was realy bad this morning only two atm machine was working .. ....and almost 100 people in the quen want to use the atm... so crazy... i spend 3 hours there imagine :' make i spend wisely january long :' make i spend wisely january long

Lol, Recession Things, I Needed Money Urgently To Take Care Of Some Needs One Evening, I Went To An ATM Machine At Ascon In Badagry, But There Was No Money, It Was Around 7pm That Day, I Had No Option But To Go To The Badagry Market Where There Are About 4 Banks, On Getting There, I Went To UBA, But There Was No Money, People Were Shouting At One Of The Bank Staffs, Asking Him To Tell The Bank To Put More Money, I Just Left The Bank And Went To FCMB, On Getting There, Only 1 ATM Had Money In It And It Swallowed One Womans Card, I Begin Dey Reason Say Na From Village Dem Dey Follow Me, Finally, I Went To Zenith, The Que There Was As If People Were Queing To Remove Buhari As President, The Bank Had 4 ATM's, But Only 1 Had Money, Na So 1 Woman Begin Dey Comot Money She No Want Stop, Sotey People Begin Dey Shout, Madam Remain Money For Us O, No Finish Am O, Etc, Lol, At Last Sha, I Withdrew And Left, Got Home Around 9:30pm 2 Likes 1 Share

PaperLace:



Nothing like staffs.

Nobody can load less than 200k in an ATM, that's not even up to a bundle of N500 or N1000.

Several issues makeup for ATM errors. You guys should embrace alternative means of payment.

The bankers are trying their best, sadly the crowd is overwhelming.