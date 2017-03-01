



‎The very colourful and well attended glamorous fashion celebrated beauty pageant which attracted the high and mighty in the region was held at Maimi Florida, United States of America. The soft spoken hardworking young lady will reign with pride as the crowned Ms International World Classic 2017/2018



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/african-pride-young-nigerian-beauty.html?m=0 Young Nigerian Beauty Queen and Miss Nigeria International, Miss Mercy Atang made Africa proud when she emerged Ms International World Classic first runner among over 40 ‎in a keenly contested pageant show. The Unizik Undergraduate who reigned as Face Of Democracy Southern Nigeria in 2014 dazzled on the world stage as she was flying the Nigerian Flag with a head held high.‎The very colourful and well attended glamorous fashion celebrated beauty pageant which attracted the high and mighty in the region was held at Maimi Florida, United States of America. The soft spoken hardworking young lady will reign with pride as the crowned Ms International World Classic 2017/2018