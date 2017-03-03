₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by SchoolParrotNg(m): 11:17pm On Mar 02
In a bid to attend to candidates questions and inquiries
the Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] through
her official twitter handle has decided to go on live to
attend to students questions on 3rd March, 2017.
Below is the exact tweet made available:
"By 10am tomorrow 3rd March,2017. We will be Live here to take questions from prospective candidates for #UTME2017 for 2hrs. Get your questions ready".
All students who are on twitter are advised to follow up
the exam body via @JAMBHQ and send in tweets use the #UTME2017.
All questions and answers will be attended to as declared
by the exam body.
Very important!
www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-jamb-to-hold-twitter-live.html
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Blitz888(m): 11:20pm On Mar 02
Me think 2hrs is not enough...
JAMB should have a toll free dedicated customer service line that is open 247... JAMB's annual revenue is in multi million naira so that will not be asking too much...
FTC.... Where the money wey @Seun dey give FTC na?
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Phunmmielurlar(f): 11:20pm On Mar 02
Unbelievable!.... second 2 comment,closest av evr bin since I registered!
D feelin is awesome,wondering hw FTC will feel lyk!....we'll get dier!
Na jamb sabi...
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by SetrakusRa(m): 11:20pm On Mar 02
Nice development..
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by jamex93(m): 11:22pm On Mar 02
please what is the fate of DE applicants?
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Arewa12: 11:22pm On Mar 02
Issoke
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by alldbest: 11:23pm On Mar 02
Why are these people complicating things for these young people who want seek higher education? Now even the registration itself now demands more technicalities and preparation than the exam itself! Must one suffer before attempting to get what they want in this country?
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Mopolchi: 11:23pm On Mar 02
Okay make I go find ogbonge jamb questions for dem.
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by zeenab(f): 11:24pm On Mar 02
fingers crossed
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Jerryman94(m): 11:25pm On Mar 02
Interesting... That would answer the questions begging for answers all these while... I will definitely make myself available
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Zita55(f): 11:25pm On Mar 02
Hmmmm ..okay
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by sinaj(f): 11:25pm On Mar 02
What about those that don't have phone or those that are not on twitter
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Alasi20(m): 11:28pm On Mar 02
For Real. .. . ... ...?
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:28pm On Mar 02
live chat questions goes thus
1: how much is the form?
2: where can i buy the form?
3: how many years does it cover?
4: When will the form be released?
5: can me and my brother use 1 form?
6: can i take my exams on my phone since its CBT?
7: Whats the duration?
8: If i dont score up to 100, can i get admitted into Unilorin or kwasu? preferably Unilag or Uni Ibadan?
9: Is their any government sponsored form and how can i get it?
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Destinylink(m): 11:31pm On Mar 02
It's a good development.
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by prettyboi1989(m): 11:32pm On Mar 02
will this be possible under 140 characters?
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by ToriBlue(f): 11:32pm On Mar 02
This Jamb board can disturb for Africa!
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by cashkid: 11:33pm On Mar 02
alldbest:
Oga which one be suffering here now? i tire for some people oooo, is this not a good avenue for prospective candidates to ask questions or are you saying using twitter is complicated? Watching BBA on thier phones and following on twitter demands no technicalities i guess......Na wa oooo
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by chibatov(m): 11:34pm On Mar 02
this people wise so
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Omotayor123(f): 11:35pm On Mar 02
eh eh eh !!! They are turning this Jamb to something else ooo
Nice Development though, I hope they won't "Jamb" candidates this year
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by ULSHERLAN(m): 11:37pm On Mar 02
jamex93:
Ask em tomorrow
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by sheykruz1(m): 11:37pm On Mar 02
Oh, cool beans! Hahaha... Will try as much as possible not to miss that!
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Knownpal(m): 11:53pm On Mar 02
jamex93:
DE students are registering alongside the UTME students. This year it will be at the same time, there's no point separating them before.
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by jamex93(m): 11:58pm On Mar 02
Knownpal:
Really?
Please educate me more
|Re: UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 by Laveda(f): 12:06am
I'd like to see how it goes anyway
