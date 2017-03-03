Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UTME 2017: JAMB To Hold Twitter Live Chat Tomorrow 3rd March, 2017 (1964 Views)

the Joint Admission Matriculation Board [JAMB] through

her official twitter handle has decided to go on live to

attend to students questions on 3rd March, 2017.





Below is the exact tweet made available:



"By 10am tomorrow 3rd March,2017. We will be Live here to take questions from prospective candidates for #UTME2017 for 2hrs. Get your questions ready".







All students who are on twitter are advised to follow up

the exam body via





All questions and answers will be attended to as declared

by the exam body.



Very important!



www.schoolparrot.com.ng/2017/03/utme-2017-jamb-to-hold-twitter-live.html







Me think 2hrs is not enough...



JAMB should have a toll free dedicated customer service line that is open 247... JAMB's annual revenue is in multi million naira so that will not be asking too much...



FTC.... Where the money wey @Seun dey give FTC na? 1 Like

Unbelievable!.... second 2 comment,closest av evr bin since I registered!



D feelin is awesome,wondering hw FTC will feel lyk!....we'll get dier!



Na jamb sabi... 1 Like 2 Shares

Nice development..

please what is the fate of DE applicants?

Issoke

Why are these people complicating things for these young people who want seek higher education? Now even the registration itself now demands more technicalities and preparation than the exam itself! Must one suffer before attempting to get what they want in this country? 2 Likes

Okay make I go find ogbonge jamb questions for dem.

fingers crossed

Interesting... That would answer the questions begging for answers all these while... I will definitely make myself available

Hmmmm ..okay

What about those that don't have phone or those that are not on twitter

For Real. .. . ... ...?

live chat questions goes thus

1: how much is the form?

2: where can i buy the form?

3: how many years does it cover?

4: When will the form be released?

5: can me and my brother use 1 form?

6: can i take my exams on my phone since its CBT?

7: Whats the duration?

8: If i dont score up to 100, can i get admitted into Unilorin or kwasu? preferably Unilag or Uni Ibadan?

9: Is their any government sponsored form and how can i get it? 1 Like 1 Share

It's a good development.

will this be possible under 140 characters?

This Jamb board can disturb for Africa!

alldbest:

Why are these people complicating things for these young people who want seek higher education? Now even the registration itself now demands more technicalities and preparation than the exam itself! Must one suffer before attempting to get what they want in this country?

Oga which one be suffering here now? i tire for some people oooo, is this not a good avenue for prospective candidates to ask questions or are you saying using twitter is complicated? Watching BBA on thier phones and following on twitter demands no technicalities i guess......Na wa oooo Oga which one be suffering here now? i tire for some people oooo, is this not a good avenue for prospective candidates to ask questions or are you saying using twitter is complicated? Watching BBA on thier phones and following on twitter demands no technicalities i guess......Na wa oooo

this people wise so





Nice Development though, I hope they won't "Jamb" candidates this year eh eh eh !!! They are turning this Jamb to something else oooNice Development though, I hope they won't "Jamb" candidates this year

jamex93:

please what is the fate of DE applicants?

Ask em tomorrow Ask em tomorrow

Oh, cool beans! Hahaha... Will try as much as possible not to miss that!

jamex93:

please what is the fate of DE applicants?



DE students are registering alongside the UTME students. This year it will be at the same time, there's no point separating them before. DE students are registering alongside the UTME students. This year it will be at the same time, there's no point separating them before.

Knownpal:







DE students are registering alongside the UTME students. This year it will be at the same time, there's no point separating them before.

Really?





Please educate me more Really?Please educate me more