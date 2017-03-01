₦airaland Forum

Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by theinfong(m): 6:18am
Just when Kemen thought his nightly cuddling with TBoss was leading him somewhere or anywhere close to her heart, he probably will start having a re-think after last night’s episode. Oh my! TBoss doesn’t joke! She is truly a boss of her own, no wonder the ‘Boss’ is attached to her name.

She really came out on Kemen and she didn’t spare a word, on how he kissed, his tongue, looks etc, it was so humiliating as other housemates looked and listened in silence except a few who were trting to cut her off, maybe realising that Kemen was feeling embarrassed.

Wondering how Kemen would feel and if he even fell asleep last night, maybe now, he will desist from going to meet her in her bed. But one thing is for sure, he will certainly be gossiping with other housemates about her, in the coming hour.. Kemen looked so sad, dissatisfied and broken hearing all these from TBoss..

Kemen is truly the most insulted BBNaija housemate in and out of the house sha, if it’s not viewers insulting the size of his lips, it is TBoss and co bashing him for one thing or the other..

http://www.theinfong.com/2017/03/bbnaijas-tboss-insults-kemen-his-appearance-in-front-of-housemates-see-how-he-reacted-video/

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Cutehector(m): 6:23am
So this is d rubbish u dragged me into this thread to watch abi... Wasted my data

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by segebase(m): 6:41am
FP tinz..loading
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Nixiepie(f): 6:49am
She is only being truthful grin I like tboss,she say things the way they are ,no sugar coating

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by herroyalcuteness(f): 6:55am
BBN wahala....
who BBN don help?

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by eightsin(m): 7:08am
Kemen pepper dat Tboss puni
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Damibiz(m): 7:19am
May T BOSS park well jare....who she be self,she is well too abusive for my liking....no worry Eviction go soon catch up with her......with heavy IRON for nose like pig

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by JSmart4u(m): 7:52am
That girl is too proud. She deserves a slap via wifi

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by mykelmeezy(m): 8:10am
spread mat

*pizza and vodka*

with chicken


hits blunt

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by sexyglow(f): 8:11am
Tboss doesn't like Kemen at all she has once told him that his mouth looks like a plunger grin grin

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by tribalistseun: 8:22am
eightsin:
Kemen pepper dat Tboss puni
for where? If I hear. Tboss go vomit if pig like kemen touch am. A classic chick that kemen can't even believe will be close to him in a lifetime

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by tribalistseun: 8:23am
Damibiz:
May T BOSS park well jare....who she be self,she is well too abusive for my liking....no worry Eviction go soon catch up with her......with heavy IRON for nose like pig
ordinary sense you no get. I just watched the video above, what she said is true. When Simi came to the house, kemen asked her for peck instead he licked Simi's cheeks with his tongue and saliva. So how is that an insult to nairaland

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by adorablepepple(f): 9:02am
undecided, useless show

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by finalboss(m): 9:03am
i dnt like the show either
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by shamecurls(m): 9:04am




Lobatan!



Kemen has finally been humiliated by what he loves most in the house.


After being an house boy for Tboss cry cry cry

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by finalboss(m): 9:04am
adorablepepple:
undecided, useless show
lols
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Alexander001(m): 9:04am
just because a mosquito bit you, all you could do was to kill it... Did you ever ask yourself, what if it was an orphan? Or a motherless baby mosquito that desperately needs to feed? Or a poor mosquito that has been ignored by the rich in the land of the mosquitoes? Or a maid mosquito that has been chased away by its madam.. What if the mosquito has been kidnapped for a long time nko? Or a mosquito that had a recent breakup and is heartbroken. Have you ever taught about that?! No......you only think of yourself! It's not good woh!

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by shotin(m): 9:06am
finalboss:
i dnt like the show either
Good morning oga final boss
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:06am
Dıs ones na learners.,I mıss gıfty ..d Header abı na headıe...
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by finalboss(m): 9:06am
shotin:
Good morning oga final boss

whats up bro...

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Olamyyde(m): 9:06am
t-bus ko t-train ni

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by pyyxxaro: 9:06am
Sorry

How did I get here cry
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Selena06(f): 9:07am
finalboss:


whats up bro...
I am still on your case dear.
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Lordsocrates: 9:07am
Tbus has bleeped her life all up...in the house, you don't make enemies, now she is no longer showing off as very proud, but has now turned all Kemen fans against herself... Should Kemen be evicted, his fans will have something to hate on..and as Nigerians we know that having sumfn to hate on could be a lifeline to a lit of folks out there.

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by finalboss(m): 9:08am
Selena06:
I am still on your case dear.
aww, selena good morning
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by shotin(m): 9:09am
finalboss:


whats up bro...
I hope u get my msg in d other topic... about the school fees... God bless you... Thanks...
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by Damilare5882(m): 9:10am
sexyglow:
Tboss doesn't like Kemen at all she has once told him that his mouth looks like a plunger grin grin
grin grin grin...you be idiot aswear ....must you use that pic ...I laughed nd almost got sacked after reading your comment

Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by omofunaab(m): 9:10am
Na God go punish the organizers of this stupid show
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by sod09(m): 9:10am
i felt for kemen yesterday ,its was really hard for him especially coming from his crush. but he came back and fought like a man...
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by finalboss(m): 9:11am
shotin:
I hope u get my msg in d other topic... about the school fees... God bless you... Thanks...

i will check soon, thanks sir
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by ilorizico(m): 9:11am
Dis life luks funny
Re: Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates by idbami2(m): 9:13am
Ah. Se na him create himself ni? undecided
Kemen, no mind am. No cry, ehn? Na so girls dey do..

