Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Tboss Insults Kemen Over His Kissing Pattern, Looks, In Front Of Housemates (9232 Views)

A Fan Writes And Dedicates Song To 2face – You Wont Believe How He Reacted / Lady Claims Davido Has A Smal Deek - See How He Reacted / Queen Jennifer-Obi Dazzles At Her First Public Appearance In Abuja (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Just when Kemen thought his nightly cuddling with TBoss was leading him somewhere or anywhere close to her heart, he probably will start having a re-think after last night’s episode. Oh my! TBoss doesn’t joke! She is truly a boss of her own, no wonder the ‘Boss’ is attached to her name.



She really came out on Kemen and she didn’t spare a word, on how he kissed, his tongue, looks etc, it was so humiliating as other housemates looked and listened in silence except a few who were trting to cut her off, maybe realising that Kemen was feeling embarrassed.



Wondering how Kemen would feel and if he even fell asleep last night, maybe now, he will desist from going to meet her in her bed. But one thing is for sure, he will certainly be gossiping with other housemates about her, in the coming hour.. Kemen looked so sad, dissatisfied and broken hearing all these from TBoss..



Kemen is truly the most insulted BBNaija housemate in and out of the house sha, if it’s not viewers insulting the size of his lips, it is TBoss and co bashing him for one thing or the other..



http://www.theinfong.com/2017/03/bbnaijas-tboss-insults-kemen-his-appearance-in-front-of-housemates-see-how-he-reacted-video/ 1 Share

So this is d rubbish u dragged me into this thread to watch abi... Wasted my data 5 Likes

FP tinz..loading

I like tboss,she say things the way they are ,no sugar coating She is only being truthfulI like tboss,she say things the way they are ,no sugar coating 11 Likes

BBN wahala....

who BBN don help? 1 Like

Kemen pepper dat Tboss puni

May T BOSS park well jare....who she be self,she is well too abusive for my liking....no worry Eviction go soon catch up with her......with heavy IRON for nose like pig 7 Likes

That girl is too proud. She deserves a slap via wifi 1 Like

spread mat



*pizza and vodka*



with chicken





hits blunt 1 Like

Tboss doesn't like Kemen at all she has once told him that his mouth looks like a plunger 16 Likes 1 Share

eightsin:

Kemen pepper dat Tboss puni for where? If I hear. Tboss go vomit if pig like kemen touch am. A classic chick that kemen can't even believe will be close to him in a lifetime for where? If I hear. Tboss go vomit if pig like kemen touch am. A classic chick that kemen can't even believe will be close to him in a lifetime 5 Likes

Damibiz:

May T BOSS park well jare....who she be self,she is well too abusive for my liking....no worry Eviction go soon catch up with her......with heavy IRON for nose like pig ordinary sense you no get. I just watched the video above, what she said is true. When Simi came to the house, kemen asked her for peck instead he licked Simi's cheeks with his tongue and saliva. So how is that an insult to nairaland ordinary sense you no get. I just watched the video above, what she said is true. When Simi came to the house, kemen asked her for peck instead he licked Simi's cheeks with his tongue and saliva. So how is that an insult to nairaland 9 Likes

, useless show , useless show 1 Like

i dnt like the show either









Lobatan!







Kemen has finally been humiliated by what he loves most in the house.





After being an house boy for Tboss 8 Likes

adorablepepple:

, useless show lols lols

just because a mosquito bit you, all you could do was to kill it... Did you ever ask yourself, what if it was an orphan? Or a motherless baby mosquito that desperately needs to feed? Or a poor mosquito that has been ignored by the rich in the land of the mosquitoes? Or a maid mosquito that has been chased away by its madam.. What if the mosquito has been kidnapped for a long time nko? Or a mosquito that had a recent breakup and is heartbroken. Have you ever taught about that?! No......you only think of yourself! It's not good woh! 4 Likes

finalboss:

i dnt like the show either Good morning oga final boss Good morning oga final boss

Dıs ones na learners.,I mıss gıfty ..d Header abı na headıe...

shotin:

Good morning oga final boss

whats up bro... whats up bro... 1 Like

t-bus ko t-train ni 2 Likes





How did I get here SorryHow did I get here

finalboss:





whats up bro... I am still on your case dear. I am still on your case dear.

Tbus has bleeped her life all up...in the house, you don't make enemies, now she is no longer showing off as very proud, but has now turned all Kemen fans against herself... Should Kemen be evicted, his fans will have something to hate on..and as Nigerians we know that having sumfn to hate on could be a lifeline to a lit of folks out there. 2 Likes

Selena06:

I am still on your case dear. aww, selena good morning aww, selena good morning

finalboss:





whats up bro... I hope u get my msg in d other topic... about the school fees... God bless you... Thanks... I hope u get my msg in d other topic... about the school fees... God bless you... Thanks...

sexyglow:

Tboss doesn't like Kemen at all she has once told him that his mouth looks like a plunger ...you be idiot aswear ....must you use that pic ...I laughed nd almost got sacked after reading your comment ...you be idiot aswear ....must you use that pic ...I laughed nd almost got sacked after reading your comment 3 Likes

Na God go punish the organizers of this stupid show

i felt for kemen yesterday ,its was really hard for him especially coming from his crush. but he came back and fought like a man...

shotin:

I hope u get my msg in d other topic... about the school fees... God bless you... Thanks...

i will check soon, thanks sir i will check soon, thanks sir

Dis life luks funny