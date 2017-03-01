₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by shumuel(m): 11:21am
How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills.
Here is a very simple approach to increasing your vocabulary skills.
Learning 10 new words a day for 365 days total to 3650 new words a year, with such an amount of new words you cleary would increase your vocabulary.
How To Find New Words To Learn
1. A Dictionary should be your first point of call.
2. Newpapers and Blogs would also help in your search.
3. Novels and books, where else can one find new words if not books.
4. Nairaland Threads has an enormous amount of new words, trust me on that, reading most threads rather than skipping to the comments is a no no if you are trying to increase your knowledge on words, you definitely would had miss a lot of new words by doing so, try to read threads to the finish and you wont regret it.
Note: Pen down the new words immidiately and search a dictionary for the meaning of the words or google search for better understanding, google gives a better explanation and also the right usage of words in a sentence.
You can add more to further educate ourselves.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Ratiolak(m): 12:14pm
Awesome! Thanks for sharing.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Mavin1(m): 12:14pm
Educative, meanwhile this dude above me don thief my FTC!
|Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Lovegisty: 12:15pm
Wow... Thanks for the Info!!!! Good one!
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Ratiolak(m): 12:15pm
Mavin1:If i hear!
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Jaytecq(m): 12:15pm
just carry d new edition of dico here and there.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by buoye1(m): 12:15pm
Wow... I will always use my dictionary
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by mcmurphy132: 12:16pm
Nice one
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by ayatt(m): 12:16pm
thanks op
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by rosalieene(f): 12:17pm
hmmmm
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Jeffrey12(m): 12:17pm
nice one op. very educative
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by ameezy(m): 12:17pm
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by abbeyty(m): 12:17pm
i beg show me how to increase my bank balance not this
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by LordXaaan: 12:17pm
Even if buhari does this for 10years, he will still not be able to pronounce FIVE correctly.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by chinex276(m): 12:17pm
op should also tell us how to improve our local language. it has been relegated to d background
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by ifenes(m): 12:17pm
How can I improve my Yoruba? I would rather speak bad English and excellent Yoruba.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Stancity(m): 12:17pm
Unfortunately most people wont buy the idea.. They prefer to watch Nude related posts and showcase their Tribal and Religious stupidity..
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Backinfront(m): 12:17pm
K
how do I improve my igbo?
K
how do I improve my igbo?
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by oluwamae(f): 12:18pm
nice article
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Fuadeiza(m): 12:18pm
I do learn new words, most especially when watching movies and i check the meaning almost immediately... But coz of the kinda friends i move with i dont get to use those words and as time goes on i forget does words...
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by bush112(m): 12:18pm
i
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by lonelydora(m): 12:19pm
3650 words per year when I'm not Hon. Patrick Obaighbon(spell check) or writing IELTS or GRE.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by izuch(m): 12:19pm
Its good to have command of the English language
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Keneking: 12:20pm
Ok
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Mavin1(m): 12:20pm
Ratiolak:
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Anderlis(m): 12:20pm
Most times we know the right words to use but it tend to skip our mind when speaking or writing.
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by AlexCk: 12:21pm
Nice one Op
But not all blogs oo,
Some blogs eh, if u see some spellings, omo fear go grip u. Very painful, i mean excruciating, 'mentally' . .
Also, some movies too help,
Na for Sherlock Holmes i learn the word, 'discombobulated'. I was like, if i use this word for some people, them go think say na Curse o, lol
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Kennyodinye: 12:21pm
ifenes:Spotted
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by Timiblanko(m): 12:23pm
It is easier said than done
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by zicoraads(m): 12:25pm
Fuadeiza:Kind of friends? What type of friends?
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by petkoffdrake2(m): 12:27pm
Educative. This typa thread should be encouraged to penetrate front pay-ge so I'll enjoy wasting my day-ta
Re: How To Increase Your Vocabulary Skills by idbami2(m): 12:28pm
Na all the words yyou go cme remember?
The best thing is to keep watchin' British and American series, with subtitles..
