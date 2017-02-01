₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by ChrisAirforce1(m): 12:17pm
16-Year-Old Nollywood upcoming star Regina Daniels got the abuses of her laugh as she shows off her pierced nose and leg beads on Instagram.
Do you think her new swag was OK for her age or she should tone it down a little.
See fans reactions below.
[b]Source: Instagram[/b]https://www.instagram.com/p/BRKu-fpFwR8/?taken-by=regina.daniels&hl=en
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by ChrisAirforce1(m): 12:17pm
See comments
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by space007(m): 12:21pm
Gosh! She doesn't look like that innocent Regina anymore, moma talk to her o
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by decatalyst(m): 12:23pm
They pack everything for body but nothing in the skul
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by ChrisAirforce1(m): 12:25pm
Some even said she no go school
But how is it anyone's business.
Haters Everywhere.
Cc Lalasticlala, Seun
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Kobicove(m): 12:44pm
Her life, her business
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by dacblogger(f): 12:45pm
There is time for everything,dnt be in a hurry 2 grow up....i don talk my own finish
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by dacblogger(f): 12:47pm
.
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by coolesmile: 12:50pm
Who be Regina Daniels again
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Kennyodinye: 12:52pm
Onye Bu Iha
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:52pm
See fresh laps
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Richie0974: 12:53pm
What were they expecting when adults are following a 16year old. It's like seeing a 16 year old as your role model, the child then starts seeing herself as a grown up.
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Kennyodinye: 12:53pm
decatalyst:U Wey Pack Everything For Brain How Much You Get...Iranu
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Donjazzy12(m): 12:53pm
ChrisAirforce1:She is a lesbian
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by space007(m): 12:53pm
coolesmile:you don't know her? Shr plays in Liverpool academy.
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Nairadays: 12:53pm
Can the industry make her focus on her studies again so?
Do you think they're disadvantages to child acting?
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by tribalistseun: 12:54pm
She's team Tboss. Vote for Tboss she's now a movement in Africa. Smart and beautiful
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by ucsparks: 12:55pm
she's beautiful,,, i wanna devour her
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by kerryjossy(f): 12:55pm
Its her life; she is living it the way she likes. Buh she should remember that she is a role model to a child/teenager somewhere. Good name they say is better than wealth.
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Mouthgag: 12:55pm
Una dey waste una time
Pikin wey don tear eyes
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Moisugarr: 12:56pm
The lashes are so poorly done...
The hair need a change
Also, she needs a new wardrobe that would really suit her
She needs a whole new makeover
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by yinkard4me(m): 12:56pm
I keep wondering, all this girls without ring on there finger but have it hanging on dia nose..
Are they smelling marriage?
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Adaowerri111: 12:56pm
She's got prospect
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by MilesLamar(m): 12:56pm
this one pass 16
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Bossontop(m): 12:56pm
Pls ooo person fit tell me who she be again sef??
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by adioolayi(m): 12:57pm
She will most likely dropout of school.
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by pyyxxaro: 12:57pm
I blame Tekno for exposing his cucumber to her
Now see what she has turned intoo
See crowd when de view
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Vickiweezy(m): 12:57pm
16 or no 16, that punanii is ripe.
Why I go write punanii, the thing go turn kitten?
NL take time oo
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by sugarbelly: 12:57pm
lol
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by densiks(m): 12:57pm
Olosho alert!!
In my opinion,she's 70 percent gone and it's only a reflection of the moral standards of the times.
You may not be surprised how many old men are buying her candies.
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by imitateMe(m): 12:58pm
Walking in the footsteps of her predecessors--Cossy and others..
She is only learning by imitation.
For a 16 year-old, her a$$ is dope
|Re: Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her by Tracygold(f): 12:58pm
abeg make i ask ooooo, who discovered mungo park.
