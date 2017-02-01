Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels' Nose Ring And Leg Chain Anger Her Fans As They Abuse Her (7482 Views)

Regina Daniels' Skimpy Outfit Gets Her Blasted By Fans / Regina Daniels: 8 Things You Might Not Know About The 16-Year-Old Actress / Regina Daniels And Her Mother, Rita Daniels Strike A Pose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Do you think her new swag was OK for her age or she should tone it down a little.





See fans reactions below.





[b]Source: Instagram[/b] 16-Year-Old Nollywood upcoming star Regina Daniels got the abuses of her laugh as she shows off her pierced nose and leg beads on Instagram.Do you think her new swag was OK for her age or she should tone it down a little.See fans reactions below.[b]Source: Instagram[/b] https://www.instagram.com/p/BRKu-fpFwR8/?taken-by=regina.daniels&hl=en 1 Like

See comments

Gosh! She doesn't look like that innocent Regina anymore, moma talk to her o 1 Like

They pack everything for body but nothing in the skul 8 Likes

Some even said she no go school



But how is it anyone's business.



Haters Everywhere.



Cc Lalasticlala, Seun 2 Likes

Her life, her business 2 Likes

There is time for everything,dnt be in a hurry 2 grow up....i don talk my own finish

.

Who be Regina Daniels again 5 Likes

Onye Bu Iha

See fresh laps See fresh laps 3 Likes 1 Share

What were they expecting when adults are following a 16year old. It's like seeing a 16 year old as your role model, the child then starts seeing herself as a grown up. 10 Likes

decatalyst:

They pack everything for body but nothing in the skul U Wey Pack Everything For Brain How Much You Get...Iranu U Wey Pack Everything For Brain How Much You Get...Iranu 3 Likes

ChrisAirforce1:

16-Year-Old Nollywood upcoming star Regina Daniels got the abuses of her laugh as she shows off her pierced nose and leg beads on Instagram.



Do you think her new swag was OK for her age or she should tone it down a little.





See fans reactions below.





[b]Source: Instagram[/b]https://www.instagram.com/p/BRKu-fpFwR8/?taken-by=regina.daniels&hl=en





She is a lesbian She is a lesbian 3 Likes

coolesmile:

Who be Regina Daniels again you don't know her? Shr plays in Liverpool academy. you don't know her? Shr plays in Liverpool academy. 1 Like

Can the industry make her focus on her studies again so?



Do you think they're disadvantages to child acting?

She's team Tboss. Vote for Tboss she's now a movement in Africa. Smart and beautiful

she's beautiful,,, i wanna devour her 1 Like

Its her life; she is living it the way she likes. Buh she should remember that she is a role model to a child/teenager somewhere. Good name they say is better than wealth.













Pikin wey don tear eyes Una dey waste una timePikin wey don tear eyes 5 Likes 1 Share

The lashes are so poorly done...

The hair need a change

Also, she needs a new wardrobe that would really suit her

She needs a whole new makeover 1 Like

I keep wondering, all this girls without ring on there finger but have it hanging on dia nose..

Are they smelling marriage? 4 Likes

She's got prospect 1 Like

this one pass 16 1 Like



Pls ooo person fit tell me who she be again sef?? Pls ooo person fit tell me who she be again sef??

She will most likely dropout of school. 1 Like





Now see what she has turned intoo



See crowd when de view I blame Tekno for exposing his cucumber to herNow see what she has turned intooSee crowd when de view

ripe.









Why I go write punanii, the thing go turn kitten?

NL take time oo 16 or no 16, that punanii isWhy I go write punanii, the thing go turn kitten?NL take time oo 3 Likes 1 Share

lol

Olosho alert!!

In my opinion,she's 70 percent gone and it's only a reflection of the moral standards of the times.

You may not be surprised how many old men are buying her candies. 3 Likes



She is only learning by imitation.

For a 16 year-old, her a$$ is dope Walking in the footsteps of her predecessors--Cossy and others..She is only learning by imitation.For a 16 year-old, her a$$ is dope