|Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Ajibo111(m): 4:27pm
Fast risen 16yr old actress Regina Daniels took her Facebook page today to post her picture revealing her plans to stop indecent dressing, nose ring, leg chain and heavy make_up
Remember earlier when she was been criticized by her fans on her picture where she was wearing nose ring and leg chain.
see what she said below:
Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/regiinadaniels/photos/a.1076660785812005.1073741828.1076637705814313/1078056925672391/?type=3&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial_freefb&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1078056925672391%3Atl_objid.1078056925672391%3Athid.1076637705814313%3A306061129499414%3A69%3A0%3A1491029999%3A-5759928434186936178
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by ademasta(m): 4:28pm
Good for her
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Ajibo111(m): 4:29pm
good
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Homeboiy: 4:34pm
chai mehn
see sweet girl
cant close my eye again sef
6 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Rokia2(f): 4:39pm
Good on her.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by HsLBroker(m): 4:42pm
Rokia2:
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by PenisCaP: 4:53pm
Choi this gal if i catch u eeeh
Ur name will not be Regina again
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by moblix: 5:06pm
U tell us wen u been start d indecent dressing, nose ring, leg chain and heavy make_up,y telling us now.go ask ur other celebrities how e take dey affect their life after marriage.I believe tonto go lecture u well on dat
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Ra88: 5:08pm
I pity you
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by CaroLyner(f): 5:16pm
That's a fake facebook page.
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Ajibo111(m): 5:24pm
CaroLyner:
https://mobile.facebook.com/regiinadaniels/photos/a.1076660785812005.1073741828.1076637705814313/1078056925672391/?type=3&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial_freefb&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1078056925672391%3Atl_objid.1078056925672391%3Athid.1076637705814313%3A306061129499414%3A69%3A0%3A1491029999%3A-5759928434186936178
thomas
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Idydarling(f): 6:27pm
the criticisms have finally gotten to her..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by deb303(f): 6:32pm
guess some good talks has been given to her
5 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Johnpaul609(m): 6:38pm
Who e epp
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by sugarbelly4: 6:38pm
Seen
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by deebrain(m): 6:39pm
OK.
Please when are they showing wrestling today?
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Israeljones(m): 6:39pm
pardon my manners this chic is not fine at all,, just fine complexion..
14 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by idbami2(m): 6:39pm
Na my prayer work..
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Divay22(f): 6:40pm
I'll appreciate that
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Memphis357(m): 6:40pm
Upcoming olosho!!
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by VickyRotex(f): 6:40pm
Talawon?
Here in Mozambique, we dont know her.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by goodoo: 6:41pm
Dem no dey tell mad person sey rain dey fall,who tell am make she off.
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Pranxta(m): 6:41pm
Come on shutup there,
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by EmmaLege: 6:41pm
Better
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Arsenalholic(m): 6:42pm
PenisCaP:Keep that preek in check -- the lass is only
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Bossforeva: 6:42pm
Ok. Before Daniella Okeke mentions one fair nollywood actress that wears nose rings
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by faithugo64(f): 6:44pm
Sweet its too early to decide
You still a teenager
Wana see you this way when you hit 20 - 25
Makeup SMH
Making girls look double their real age since 1904
3 Likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by ToriBlue(f): 6:44pm
She is not on Facebook, according to her instagram account.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by cocaineaddict(m): 6:45pm
ashaw0 na ashaw0. If you like dress like a nun, mama G or deeperlife. Who she wan deceive.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by amdoyin82(m): 6:45pm
E concern me? If she like make she waka Unclad. Na her problem.
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by amazon14: 6:48pm
PenisCaP:
Abi? Her name go change to mama Regina with this us useless moniker idiiat
|Re: Regina Daniels Dumps Her Nose Ring, Leg Chain & Heavy Makeup by Juliaann(f): 6:48pm
That's a fake account
2 Likes
