Fast risen 16yr old actress Regina Daniels took her Facebook page today to post her picture revealing her plans to stop indecent dressing, nose ring, leg chain and heavy make_up

Remember earlier when she was been criticized by her fans on her picture where she was wearing nose ring and leg chain.

see what she said below:



Good for her 1 Like

see sweet girl

cant close my eye again sef 6 Likes

Rokia2:

Choi this gal if i catch u eeeh

Ur name will not be Regina again 1 Like

U tell us wen u been start d indecent dressing, nose ring, leg chain and heavy make_up,y telling us now.go ask ur other celebrities how e take dey affect their life after marriage.I believe tonto go lecture u well on dat 11 Likes 1 Share

That's a fake facebook page. 5 Likes

CaroLyner:

the criticisms have finally gotten to her.. 1 Like 1 Share

guess some good talks has been given to her 5 Likes

Who e epp 1 Like

Please when are they showing wrestling today? 2 Likes

pardon my manners this chic is not fine at all,, just fine complexion.. 14 Likes

Upcoming olosho!! 2 Likes





Here in Mozambique, we dont know her. Talawon?Here in Mozambique, we dont know her. 1 Like

Dem no dey tell mad person sey rain dey fall,who tell am make she off.

PenisCaP:

Ok. Before Daniella Okeke mentions one fair nollywood actress that wears nose rings

Sweet its too early to decide



You still a teenager





Wana see you this way when you hit 20 - 25





Makeup SMH





Making girls look double their real age since 1904 3 Likes

She is not on Facebook, according to her instagram account. 1 Like

ashaw0 na ashaw0. If you like dress like a nun, mama G or deeperlife. Who she wan deceive. 1 Like

PenisCaP:

