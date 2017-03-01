Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas (11708 Views)

https://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/nigerian-begins-visa-on-arrival-voa-issuance-.html As shared on twitter by Kayode Ogundamisi

But seriously osinbajo is really leading this country in the right direction and the best part of it is, he's not making noise about it. 52 Likes 2 Shares

lofty900:

Nigerian visa no get value jor

He get.



Na we no value am.



It is difficult to get Nigeria Visa by a lot of countries.



I cnt tell u how many business meetings we cancelled last year because our partners could not secure a Nigeria Visa.



Nice move if properly implemented.



That's good o 2 Likes

Nice move 4 Likes

Cool development 1 Like

Well thats a good development 4 Likes

akinlex:

As shared on twitter by Kayode Ogundamisi



https://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/nigerian-begins-visa-on-arrival-voa-issuance-.html

I'm ngl this guy (Acting Pres) is really active

This is a good development and a step in the right direction. #Easeofdoingbusinessloading. 12 Likes

OSIBANJO IS WORKING





PLS GRANT TWO YEARS VISA TO citizens of USA, so they can continue to return the favour 15 Likes

Bishop1monte:

That's all...... 2 Likes

and give one to buhari 3 Likes 1 Share

Good idea atleast we have taken another step forward. God bless 9ja. 3 Likes

This is a great move! It is the little things like this that build investors confidence. 5 Likes

I don't understand this news.



Is it just a Nigerian issuing the visa or is it the Nigerian government that is issuing the visa?



The English used in the post is confusing 3 Likes

lofty900:

Nigerian visa no get value jor you must be joking because you are nigerian. this is one of the most difficult VISA to get in the world. you must be joking because you are nigerian. this is one of the most difficult VISA to get in the world. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ease of doing business. Ag President at work, just wish he is substantive, I know he would av sacked some mumu ministers, like foreign affairs n d one in trade n investment. 2 Likes 1 Share

AntiWailer:





He get.



Na we no value am.



It is difficult to get Nigeria Visa by a lot of countries.



I cnt tell u how many business meetings we cancelled last year because our partners could not secure a Nigeria Visa.



Nice move if properly implemented.



When they come, they will source for Naira to spend in Nigeria. When we go , we source for dollars to spend over there. U get sense jare. U get sense jare. 11 Likes 1 Share

lofty900:

Nigerian visa no get value jor

Nigerian visas is as difficult as any visa you know. Because you are a Nigerian you think is a common thing. Some international flights lands two times daily in Lagos and Abuja. Do you think there passengers are Nigerians only? You are naive about travel and tour. Just shut up. Nigerian visas is as difficult as any visa you know. Because you are a Nigerian you think is a common thing. Some international flights lands two times daily in Lagos and Abuja. Do you think there passengers are Nigerians only? You are naive about travel and tour. Just shut up. 13 Likes

proudly Nigerian. Barka jummah. 5 Likes