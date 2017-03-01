₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by akinlex(m): 2:36pm
As shared on twitter by Kayode Ogundamisi
https://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/nigerian-begins-visa-on-arrival-voa-issuance-.html
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by lofty900(m): 2:39pm
But seriously osinbajo is really leading this country in the right direction and the best part of it is, he's not making noise about it.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by kaykay1980: 2:41pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by AntiWailer: 2:44pm
lofty900:
He get.
Na we no value am.
It is difficult to get Nigeria Visa by a lot of countries.
I cnt tell u how many business meetings we cancelled last year because our partners could not secure a Nigeria Visa.
Nice move if properly implemented.
When they come, they will source for Naira to spend in Nigeria. When we go , we source for dollars to spend over there.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by singwa: 2:44pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by Elvis2kay: 2:44pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by erosimo(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by Danny287(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by UD101(m): 2:45pm
akinlex:8TC
Getting there
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by Keneking: 2:45pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by AnonyNymous(m): 2:45pm
I'm ngl this guy (Acting Pres) is really active
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by Alitair(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by kellykessy: 2:45pm
This is a good development and a step in the right direction. #Easeofdoingbusinessloading.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by Bishop1monte(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by librangyps(f): 2:46pm
OSIBANJO IS WORKING
PLS GRANT TWO YEARS VISA TO citizens of USA, so they can continue to return the favour
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by opegold11: 2:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by amiibaby(f): 2:47pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by scholes23(m): 2:47pm
E nor make sense joor
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by yoged(m): 2:47pm
Bishop1monte:what are u talking about. Is your brain hallucinating? Back to the topic. Nice move by Osinbajo
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by Hoddor: 2:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by GreenMavro: 2:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by holuwatobhy(m): 2:48pm
and give one to buhari
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by DjAduba(m): 2:49pm
Good idea atleast we have taken another step forward. God bless 9ja.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by freeborn76(m): 2:49pm
This is a great move! It is the little things like this that build investors confidence.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by eleojo23: 2:50pm
I don't understand this news.
Is it just a Nigerian issuing the visa or is it the Nigerian government that is issuing the visa?
The English used in the post is confusing
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by ehispapa(m): 2:50pm
lofty900:you must be joking because you are nigerian. this is one of the most difficult VISA to get in the world.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by shaddoww: 2:51pm
Ease of doing business. Ag President at work, just wish he is substantive, I know he would av sacked some mumu ministers, like foreign affairs n d one in trade n investment.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by iamawara(m): 2:51pm
Who visa epp when I still never enter airport ever in my life
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by HarkymTheOracle(m): 2:52pm
AntiWailer:U get sense jare.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by emi14: 2:52pm
lofty900:
Nigerian visas is as difficult as any visa you know. Because you are a Nigerian you think is a common thing. Some international flights lands two times daily in Lagos and Abuja. Do you think there passengers are Nigerians only? You are naive about travel and tour. Just shut up.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by NabeelAbu: 2:53pm
proudly Nigerian. Barka jummah.
|Re: Nigerian Begins Visa On Arrival (voa) Issuance For Business Visas, Tourist Visas by teevodaprinz(m): 2:54pm
That's nice this will ease transactions... And also help business associates
