|When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Chuknovski: 3:03pm
found this from the archives, guys will you rock this haircut, babes will you fancy this on your guy
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by DonCortino: 3:04pm
Hmm
Butterfly hair cut.
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:04pm
TrapHedges
1 Like
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Mavin1(m): 3:08pm
Meanwhile...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by EasyMind(m): 3:10pm
This one na Head Cut not Hair Cut
3 Likes
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by yusasiv(m): 3:10pm
Ose Sango
5 Likes
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Shamstiel: 3:11pm
Odourfurious
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by TrapHedges(m): 3:26pm
QueenSuccubus:was prolly d in thin den
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 3:53pm
this one weak me..
lalasticlala is the barber right?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Rayhandrinni(m): 4:54pm
what in the flying space fucc is that?
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Timhim(m): 5:10pm
Lol..... Girls go laugh you die.
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Brown14(m): 5:25pm
Like dis?
7 Likes
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by SafeDavid(m): 5:33pm
Not bad...
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by NemzySeries(m): 5:49pm
hahahahahahahahaha..... see haircut like personal assistant to d devil own ......make d oba of benin, alaafin of oyo & ooni of ife no see dis 1 oooo bkos certainly d'll b taking d whole gaurds on barbers tour
1 Like
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by skillful01: 5:51pm
Barber give me back my hair.
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Kvistpublishing: 6:10pm
CARRY GO BY OLAMIDE BADOO. TRACK TO BADT
DOWNLOAD AND LISTEN NOW, AS E DEY HOT
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by sod09(m): 6:11pm
wat d hell....
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Millz404(m): 6:11pm
I forgot what i wanted to type....
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by space007(m): 6:11pm
avater and baphomet all together
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by GoodyOG: 6:11pm
ff
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Factfinder1(f): 6:11pm
If you are cute and you cut any of this hair styles pm me
2 Likes
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 6:11pm
When you and ur barber both belong to the devil
1 Like
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by rozayx5(m): 6:11pm
looks afonjastic
2 Likes
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by VeeGeeCee(f): 6:11pm
Op, it will fit you die.
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 6:12pm
this is the real African batman
1 Like
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 6:12pm
No be who get hair go rock am? For one who is bald, na skin sure pass
1 Like
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Josephamstrong1(m): 6:12pm
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 6:12pm
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by idbami2(m): 6:12pm
Ah. Na hairstyle bi this?
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by GiaGunn(f): 6:12pm
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by Hysmady(m): 6:13pm
We blacks have most talented barbers
1 Like
|Re: When Your Barber Is A Magician (Photo) by KayTash(m): 6:15pm
I don't fancy such.
