|Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by dre11(m): 4:55pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/brother-battles-married-sister-landed-property-citing-igbo-tradition/
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by plusfield: 4:59pm
That's rubbish. She is not inheriting any land, this is a land she bought with her money so that argument does not stand. This is a clear case of greed by the brother, he lives in UK and yet wants to quite an outdated tradition to covet what he did not work for.
The woman and her husband should get an injunction restraining him from coming near her property.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Lavenda26: 5:00pm
I want to assume this is jus a story and it is not real.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by madridguy(m): 5:06pm
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Pidgin2(f): 5:14pm
Lol, if I was gift I will definitely know what to do
The God of Elijah shall surely send down fire
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by delishpot: 5:14pm
That brother would be one of the people who hates to hear women's right or feminism. They enjoy seeing their women live like destitutes.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by thorpido(m): 5:18pm
For this new age wey we dey?She bought the land with her own money,isn't it?
Hmmm,ka Chineke Mezie okwu.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by carzola(m): 5:35pm
This are the people with
A backward mentality that
Want a country for themselves
Imagine how Biafra would be
With primitive minds like this.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by kennygee(f): 7:14pm
Money can tear apart the most close knitted family.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by martineverest(m): 7:14pm
just imagine.....family members fighting dirty over property they will still leave behind after death.
Why would brothers and sisters be fighting over property they never worked for?
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Pavore9: 7:14pm
The brother is sick. Is the said land inherited?
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by pesty100(m): 7:14pm
This guy will lose because of equity
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Afam4eva(m): 7:15pm
If you see the way someone who was born in the US will love Igbo culture because he wants to get something. The same person will put the same Igbo culture down when it affects them. This is a case of being smart by half by the brother with the help of some selfish elders that he must have paid. How can you claim the property that a lady bought with her own money citing Igbo tradition. The thunder that will fire you is doing press up.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by GreenMavro: 7:15pm
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Pearly255(f): 7:15pm
.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by nkwuocha: 7:15pm
This family is simply a greedy one. This is not igbo culture. The said land belongs to the buyer. The brother is just greedy and wicked.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by sabama007(f): 7:15pm
Chineke!!!
Blood of Amadioha
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by loomer: 7:16pm
Idiot, the UK wey u lie no even make u get sense
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by gbegemaster(m): 7:16pm
GreenMavro:lol
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by OBAGADAFFI: 7:16pm
They can't try this in the SW.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by notoriousbabe: 7:16pm
Na dem
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by clevadani: 7:16pm
That brother is a greedy bastard while the people supporting such archaic tradition should return to the stone age. What nonsense.
That is pure wickedness and not tradition. If you are Igbo and in support of this, then you should know that there is something wrong with you.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by ALAYORMII: 7:16pm
Igbos can fight for land for Africa
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:17pm
recieve common sense
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by slurryeye: 7:17pm
Em
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Richy4(m): 7:17pm
That's the stupidest thing I have ever heard in my life...Assuming it was a family land, it would have been a different case...And the fellow resides in UK where they treat women like eggs... and he became something else in Nigeria..
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Alexrayz(m): 7:17pm
carzola:
They refuse to acknowledge dat nigeria is d best thing that could ever happen to dem
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by hammerF: 7:17pm
IF YOUR NOT IGBO PLS FIND UR OWN CULTURAL THREAD.
THIS IS MEANT FOR THE AFONJA THAT ALWAYS SEEMS TO GET LOST AND END UP ON IGBO MATTER.
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by Cutie09: 7:18pm
GreenMavro:
You are funny choke laughing here
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by AkinPhysicist: 7:18pm
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by profhezekiah: 7:18pm
d tradition don favour d guy
|Re: Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition by QuietHammer(m): 7:19pm
If the people involved were Yorubas, you would see them shouting Afonja upandan. Bloody fla.theads.
