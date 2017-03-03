Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Brother Battles Married Sister Over Landed Property Citing Igbo Tradition (1404 Views)

There was a serious fight between siblings (a brother simply identified as Silva and his sister, Gift born of the same parent) over the ownership of a landed property Gift bought before she got married to her husband.



The fight, which has become a serious issue in their Eziagu hometown in Enugu State, have thrown the entire family into crises and remained unresolved because of culture and tradition of Igboland.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Gift bought a parcel of land in Enugu some years ago before she got married and had her son, while Silva, who resides in United Kingdom, already has about three houses in the same Enugu City and also married with children.



However, trouble began when Gift concluded plans with the assistance of her husband to develop her land and Silva got wind of it and ordered her to stay clear from the land because the land now belong to their family.



Silva also directed his aides and security agents to ensure that Gift and her husband did not trespass on the land.



When Gift wanted to know why Silva or the family took such decision, she was told that the Igbo culture and tradition did not allow her to take any of her properties, especially land, to her husband’s house.



Her brother told her that once she’s married, the land automatically belong to their family and therefore she had no right over the property again.



When she insisted that she bought the land with her own money, Silva replied his sister that she should have as well married her husband without informing their family who married her out.



She was then told that the only condition that will make her take the possession of the land will be if she leaves her husband and return to the family.



P.M.EXPRESS investigation revealed that Silva might be right going by the Igbo culture and tradition.



According to findings, a woman does not inherit any property from the family.



Some of the Igbo leaders who did not want their names mentioned said despite civilization, there are still certain tradition and culture people still expected to respect including this particular one.



“The culture see women as those who will be married to their husbands and any property their husband have belong to them and their children,” a certain Igbo leader told P.M.EXPRESS.



It was gathered that Gift has been warned and threatened that if she near the land again, the family will see it as she has committed abomination and if anything happen to her in her husband’s house, such as death, her family will not come talk less of given her decent burial, while she will be banned from coming to the family for life.



However, P.M.EXPRESS could not reach Silva for his comment on the issue.



That's rubbish. She is not inheriting any land, this is a land she bought with her money so that argument does not stand. This is a clear case of greed by the brother, he lives in UK and yet wants to quite an outdated tradition to covet what he did not work for.

The woman and her husband should get an injunction restraining him from coming near her property. 9 Likes

I want to assume this is jus a story and it is not real. 1 Like



The God of Elijah shall surely send down fire Lol, if I was gift I will definitely know what to doThe God of Elijah shall surely send down fire 2 Likes

That brother would be one of the people who hates to hear women's right or feminism. They enjoy seeing their women live like destitutes. 2 Likes

For this new age wey we dey?She bought the land with her own money,isn't it?



Hmmm,ka Chineke Mezie okwu. 1 Like

This are the people with

A backward mentality that

Want a country for themselves

Imagine how Biafra would be

With primitive minds like this. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Money can tear apart the most close knitted family. 1 Like

just imagine.....family members fighting dirty over property they will still leave behind after death.



Why would brothers and sisters be fighting over property they never worked for?

The brother is sick. Is the said land inherited?

This guy will lose because of equity

If you see the way someone who was born in the US will love Igbo culture because he wants to get something. The same person will put the same Igbo culture down when it affects them. This is a case of being smart by half by the brother with the help of some selfish elders that he must have paid. How can you claim the property that a lady bought with her own money citing Igbo tradition. The thunder that will fire you is doing press up.

This family is simply a greedy one. This is not igbo culture. The said land belongs to the buyer. The brother is just greedy and wicked. This family is simply a greedy one. This is not igbo culture. The said land belongs to the buyer. The brother is just greedy and wicked.

They can't try this in the SW. 1 Like 1 Share

That brother is a greedy bastard while the people supporting such archaic tradition should return to the stone age. What nonsense.

That is pure wickedness and not tradition. If you are Igbo and in support of this, then you should know that there is something wrong with you.

Igbos can fight for land for Africa 1 Like 1 Share

That's the stupidest thing I have ever heard in my life...Assuming it was a family land, it would have been a different case...And the fellow resides in UK where they treat women like eggs... and he became something else in Nigeria..

carzola:

They refuse to acknowledge dat nigeria is d best thing that could ever happen to dem They refuse to acknowledge dat nigeria is d best thing that could ever happen to dem 1 Like 1 Share

IF YOUR NOT IGBO PLS FIND UR OWN CULTURAL THREAD.





THIS IS MEANT FOR THE AFONJA THAT ALWAYS SEEMS TO GET LOST AND END UP ON IGBO MATTER. 1 Like

d tradition don favour d guy