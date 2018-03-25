₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:06am
The 25-year-old man who married his biological sister in Anambra State has undergone spiritual cleansing weeks after he renounced the controversial marriage.
Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe, a mathematics teacher at a secondary school in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, married his 17-year-old biological sister, Chibuzor Ezeibekwe.
Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe had claimed he married his sister because it was a clear instruction from God.
“We didn’t just jump into this marriage thing because we can do it, God showed it to me and not only me, it was shown to other people in this family.
God asked me to marry my sister yes, and I didn’t propose to my sister.
Sometimes you may have vision, you just keep it, and in the process she got the same vision and spoke out because if she had not had the vision, I would not have been able to speak about it.
“I have tried to feel ashamed, guilty or sober since this thing happened, but no way. I feel fine and at home. I have asked God to make me feel bad and guilty if I have done evil, but I am not feeling any of such,” he had earlier said.
But speaking last week after he succumbed to pressure from his community who insisted the marriage was an abomination, Chiadi said:
“The marriage is dissolved; we are not talking about it again. We are not talking about that marriage again, let’s see what the future holds, even the Bible said we should not worry for tomorrow as tomorrow would take care of itself, so I am not bothering my heart about it.”
The Agba community in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State cancelled the controversial marriage between Chiadiakobi Ezeibekwe, and his 17-year-old sister, Chibuzor.
And yesterday, March 24th, the entire family of Lewis Ezeibekwe, on Saturday, underwent a spiritual cleansing conducted by the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ekwulobia, Rev. Fr. Ignatius Onwuatuegwu.
The priest, who read from 1 Peter 24:2 of the Bible, warned against incest.
He said:
“This issue does not concern only the family of Lewis, it concerns the entire Ekwulobia. We are in a world that has disintegrated. This cleansing is important for all of us and the entire country.
“We are here to make reparation for the sin that is already rampant in our society. I am particularly touched by this boy, Chiadi.
When I came to Ekwulobia, I met him as a boy yearning for the things of God. He was the leader of the block rosary group but here we are today. When I heard the story, I was taken aback. Only God knows what happened.”
Before the church service commenced, eight members of the Ezeibekwe family knelt down before the traditional ruler, traditional prime minister and elders of the community and apologised to the entire Agba Ekwulobia community.
Chiadikaobi also asked for forgiveness from the community for marrying his sister.
He said:
“What we did was wrong and an abomination to our community. I feel pained in my heart. I did not do it because I was hungry for a woman or attracted to my sister.
“I apologise to everyone. I am very sorry for bringing all of you out here under the sun. Please forgive us.”
Also, Chibuzor said, “I ask for forgiveness.”
Punch newspaper reports that after the cleansing rites, seven girls said to be virgins, clad in white dresses, used seven palm frond branches to sweep the Ezeibekwe compound.
https://lailasnews.com/man-who-married-sister-in-anambra-undergoes-cleansing/
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by HungerBAD: 3:07am
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by potent5(m): 3:32am
Did you say with seven virgins? Is that reward for being a pervert?
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Mutemenot: 3:41am
Human trying to be spiritual all the time
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Crankshaft: 4:38am
Mad people everywhere..........
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by adeniyi3971(m): 5:29am
sounds like some people's religious practice !! I no tok ooo
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by kinggenesis(m): 5:30am
Why engage the innocent virgins when able men are ready to do the needful?
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by eyinjuege: 5:35am
potent5:
The 7 virgins were asked to sweep the compound, and nothing weird as insinuated by the title. Its just clickbait
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Nutase: 6:11am
Comedians
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Penalty82(m): 8:12am
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by yesloaded: 3:05pm
My Anambra brother sef
My Anambra brother sef
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:06pm
WHAT SHALL WE CALL THIS?!
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by BlackDBagba: 3:07pm
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by mcemmy0z: 3:07pm
Africans and backwardness
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by rawpadgin(m): 3:08pm
Special reward for incest
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Ralphdan(m): 3:08pm
7virgins?
Why am I not from that part of Anambra?
Common!
If I marry my daughter nko?
14virgins?
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by nairavsdollars(f): 3:08pm
Rubbish and you cast the headline as if he will have sex with the seven virgins
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by AnodaIT(m): 3:08pm
Where are the 7 virgins, is he being compensated?
Where dem even find 7 (seven) virgins?
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by ZombieTAMER: 3:08pm
adeniyi3971:
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by lawalosky(m): 3:09pm
its spiritual konji...
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Awoo88: 3:09pm
God save that idiot and her sister. Village elders for kill talk say na village diety dey warri dem.
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by obailala(m): 3:10pm
Madness comes in different forms. But due to our indulgence in religion and spirituality, people tend to confuse symptoms of madness.
Anyway, regarding the cleansing exercise, are they even sure the 7 chosen girls were truly virgins?
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by adar4222(m): 3:11pm
Did he has the canal knowledge of her? Am curious!
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by BabatCargo(m): 3:11pm
What is left to hear in Earth again
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by sandland: 3:11pm
Too many mad people.
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by BlackAdam55(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:11pm
Happy Palm Sunday to everyone
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by ogaontop(m): 3:11pm
This is gonzo journalism!
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by callthefred: 3:12pm
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by EmmyDJourno: 3:12pm
See ehhhen, this is no tribal comment, but the Igbos and by extension the Catholic Church should be proud of the actions taken
The young man sounds intelligent, he would find his way in life
The person who came up with this headline should also be proud of themself
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by Vision2045(m): 3:13pm
The strugle for Traffic is real hence use of Fable headlines
Just as they say the final reward of Teachers is in Heaven, the Final reward of Most bloggers is in the other side of Heaven.
|Re: Man Who Married Sister In Anambra Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing With 7 Virgins by LibertyRep: 3:13pm
Sensational report.
The seven Virgins only cleaned the compound and nothing else.
Why report it as if some other duties were performed by the innocent girls
