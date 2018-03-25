



Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe, a mathematics teacher at a secondary school in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, married his 17-year-old biological sister, Chibuzor Ezeibekwe.

Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe had claimed he married his sister because it was a clear instruction from God.



“We didn’t just jump into this marriage thing because we can do it, God showed it to me and not only me, it was shown to other people in this family.



God asked me to marry my sister yes, and I didn’t propose to my sister.



Sometimes you may have vision, you just keep it, and in the process she got the same vision and spoke out because if she had not had the vision, I would not have been able to speak about it.



“I have tried to feel ashamed, guilty or sober since this thing happened, but no way. I feel fine and at home. I have asked God to make me feel bad and guilty if I have done evil, but I am not feeling any of such,” he had earlier said.



But speaking last week after he succumbed to pressure from his community who insisted the marriage was an abomination, Chiadi said:



“The marriage is dissolved; we are not talking about it again. We are not talking about that marriage again, let’s see what the future holds, even the Bible said we should not worry for tomorrow as tomorrow would take care of itself, so I am not bothering my heart about it.”



The Agba community in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State cancelled the controversial marriage between Chiadiakobi Ezeibekwe, and his 17-year-old sister, Chibuzor.



And yesterday, March 24th, the entire family of Lewis Ezeibekwe, on Saturday, underwent a spiritual cleansing conducted by the Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ekwulobia, Rev. Fr. Ignatius Onwuatuegwu.



The priest, who read from 1 Peter 24:2 of the Bible, warned against incest.



He said:



“This issue does not concern only the family of Lewis, it concerns the entire Ekwulobia. We are in a world that has disintegrated. This cleansing is important for all of us and the entire country.



“We are here to make reparation for the sin that is already rampant in our society. I am particularly touched by this boy, Chiadi.



When I came to Ekwulobia, I met him as a boy yearning for the things of God. He was the leader of the block rosary group but here we are today. When I heard the story, I was taken aback. Only God knows what happened.”



Before the church service commenced, eight members of the Ezeibekwe family knelt down before the traditional ruler, traditional prime minister and elders of the community and apologised to the entire Agba Ekwulobia community.



Chiadikaobi also asked for forgiveness from the community for marrying his sister.



He said:



“What we did was wrong and an abomination to our community. I feel pained in my heart. I did not do it because I was hungry for a woman or attracted to my sister.



“I apologise to everyone. I am very sorry for bringing all of you out here under the sun. Please forgive us.”



Also, Chibuzor said, “I ask for forgiveness.”



Punch newspaper reports that after the cleansing rites, seven girls said to be virgins, clad in white dresses, used seven palm frond branches to sweep the Ezeibekwe compound.



https://lailasnews.com/man-who-married-sister-in-anambra-undergoes-cleansing/



