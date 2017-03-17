₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:01pm
Mazi Kingsley Mathew Essien, a 17-year-old boy who was killed on 20th of January 2017 during a solidarity rally for Donald Trump in Igwuocha , Rivers state. The member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) -was laid to rest today at his village in Ikono L.G.A, Akwa Ibom state... May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/17-year-old-ipob-member-killed-during.html
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:01pm
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Kondomatic(m): 6:04pm
RIP young hero.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 6:07pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by omenkaLives: 6:08pm
Not been around much today, but the forum has been quite boring though.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by IpobExposed: 6:10pm
He joined the Biafra terrorist organization now he has been killed
If you can just spend 15 minutes to watch this video you will know evil things about Kanu.
Please watch this video and know the truth please
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHZVm_a4Wk8
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ufuosman: 6:11pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:13pm
rip to the dead
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ShootToKill: 6:15pm
A heart-wrenching RIP to Matthew Essien my blood Biafran brother from Akwa-cross!
Rest on soldier! You didn't die silently under a brown roof like an unknown cowardly dog. While you rest be assured that the struggle goes on, for as long the enemy wants.
I'll will join you one day, as death is our ultimate future.
21 gun salute!
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:18pm
Biafra is a failed cause.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Allsouls: 6:19pm
IpobExposed:
Na your papa blokos be the chief terrorist, idiot.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:20pm
Their mumu knows no bound. Is Trump the President of Biafra? them celebrate trump pass their own kanu wey dey inside cage
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:20pm
ShootToKill:dying like animals is not heroic. It's dumb.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ShootToKill: 6:23pm
xstry:
Brown-toothed, towel-headed Abooki go and blow yourself to smithreen. It's your calling.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Allsouls: 6:24pm
We promise you brother that we will do every thing humanly possible to ensure that what you believed in & died for happened that is restoring Biafra.
RIP till we meet to part no more.
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Innovator90: 6:24pm
xstry:
IpobExposed:
Afonjas....they are shocked to see an Akwa-Cross sacrificing himself like their Igbo brothers for the cause of Biafraa restoration.
My brother, be rest assured Biafraa will be restored on your behalf. Its already a done deal! We will never forgive Afonjas that rejoice on our deaths!
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:26pm
ShootToKill:Is Trump the president of Biafra?
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:27pm
Innovator90:restoration ko dying like animals
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ShootToKill: 6:28pm
Innovator90:
The zoogerian mor0ns that were arguing with me and praying for Akwa-cross to hate Biafra and unite with their muslim zoogerians skulls are nowhere to be found, they are watching like this...
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Innovator90: 6:31pm
xstry:
Akwa-Cross people...keep record of this!
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by ShootToKill: 6:32pm
xstry:
Is it the business of Towel-headed muslim abooki zombies who IPOB decides to ally with?
Ok... to make your muslim abooki skull happy. I will join to pray to Allakubaru and pedophile Mohammed (Piss be upon him) to make Trump hate Biafra and love your mohammedan zoogerian skull. Insha Allahun!
Happy now?
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:33pm
Innovator90:nonsense. stupid move depleting your already low population in the name of getting Biafra
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by xstry(m): 6:36pm
ShootToKill:Chest beating iPod youth
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by mightyhazel: 6:39pm
Too bad!
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by gartamanta: 6:51pm
Very painful.
A brother from Akwa- Cross lost to the bullets of the terrorist Army of the zoo.
RIP bro, we shall get there some day and when we do, we shall not forget
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by thuggCheetah(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by IpobExposed: 6:55pm
Allsouls:
2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or wish harm to Nairaland members OR THEIR TRIBES.
Mynd44 OAM4J
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by voicelez: 7:00pm
something tells me that Afonjas will miss us that's why they don't want us to go
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Vickiweezy(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by holatimmy(f): 7:02pm
RIP nwa'm
But why?...rallying for Donald Trump
What will you tell God now
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by idbami2(m): 7:02pm
See as him die fr nthin'. Prsn wey just dey start life..
|Re: Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS by Zico5(m): 7:03pm
Ok
