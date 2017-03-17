Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Burial Of 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Solidarity Rally. PICS (2971 Views)

Source; Mazi Kingsley Mathew Essien, a 17-year-old boy who was killed on 20th of January 2017 during a solidarity rally for Donald Trump in Igwuocha , Rivers state. The member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) -was laid to rest today at his village in Ikono L.G.A, Akwa Ibom state... May his soul rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/17-year-old-ipob-member-killed-during.html 3 Likes

RIP young hero. 7 Likes

Not been around much today, but the forum has been quite boring though. 3 Likes 1 Share

He joined the Biafra terrorist organization now he has been killed





If you can just spend 15 minutes to watch this video you will know evil things about Kanu.

Please watch this video and know the truth please







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHZVm_a4Wk8 If you can just spend 15 minutes to watch this video you will know evil things about Kanu.Please watch this video and know the truth please 6 Likes 1 Share

RIP

rip to the dead

A heart-wrenching RIP to Matthew Essien my blood Biafran brother from Akwa-cross!



Rest on soldier! You didn't die silently under a brown roof like an unknown cowardly dog. While you rest be assured that the struggle goes on, for as long the enemy wants.



I'll will join you one day, as death is our ultimate future.



21 gun salute! 16 Likes

Biafra is a failed cause. 1 Like 1 Share

IpobExposed:

He joined the Biafra terrorist organization now he has been killed

Na your papa blokos be the chief terrorist, idiot. Na your papa blokos be the chief terrorist, idiot. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Their mumu knows no bound. Is Trump the President of Biafra? them celebrate trump pass their own kanu wey dey inside cage 5 Likes

ShootToKill:

Mattew Essien my blood Biafran brother from Akwa-cross!



Rest on soldier! You didn't die silently under a brown roof like an unknown dog.



I'll will join you one day, as death is our ultimate future.



21 gun salute! dying like animals is not heroic. It's dumb. dying like animals is not heroic. It's dumb. 7 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

chest beater

Brown-toothed, towel-headed Abooki go and blow yourself to smithreen. It's your calling. Brown-toothed, towel-headed Abooki go and blow yourself to smithreen. It's your calling. 5 Likes

We promise you brother that we will do every thing humanly possible to ensure that what you believed in & died for happened that is restoring Biafra.

RIP till we meet to part no more. 7 Likes

xstry:

Biafra is a failed cause.

IpobExposed:

He joined the Biafra terrorist organization now he has been killed

Afonjas....they are shocked to see an Akwa-Cross sacrificing himself like their Igbo brothers for the cause of Biafraa restoration.



My brother, be rest assured Biafraa will be restored on your behalf. Its already a done deal! We will never forgive Afonjas that rejoice on our deaths! Afonjas....they are shocked to see an Akwa-Cross sacrificing himself like their Igbo brothers for the cause of Biafraa restoration.My brother, be rest assured Biafraa will be restored on your behalf. Its already a done deal! We will never forgive Afonjas that rejoice on our deaths! 16 Likes 2 Shares

ShootToKill:





Brown-toothed, towel-headed Abooki go and blow yourself to smithreen. It's your calling. Is Trump the president of Biafra? Is Trump the president of Biafra? 1 Like

Innovator90:









Afonjas....they are shocked to see an Akwa-Cross sacrificing himself like their Igbo brothers for the cause of Biafraa restoration.



My brother, be rest assured Biafraa will be restored on your behalf. Its already a done deal! We will never forgive Afonjas that rejoice on our deaths! restoration ko dying like animals restoration ko dying like animals 4 Likes

Innovator90:









Afonjas....they are shocked to see an Akwa-Cross sacrificing himself like their Igbo brothers for the cause of Biafraa restoration.

The zoogerian mor0ns that were arguing with me and praying for Akwa-cross to hate Biafra and unite with their muslim zoogerians skulls are nowhere to be found, they are watching like this... The zoogerian mor0ns that were arguing with me and praying for Akwa-cross to hate Biafra and unite with their muslim zoogerians skulls are nowhere to be found, they are watching like this... 5 Likes

xstry:

restoration ko dying like animals

Akwa-Cross people...keep record of this! Akwa-Cross people...keep record of this! 2 Likes

xstry:

Is Trump the president of Biafra?

Is it the business of Towel-headed muslim abooki zombies who IPOB decides to ally with?



Ok... to make your muslim abooki skull happy. I will join to pray to Allakubaru and pedophile Mohammed (Piss be upon him) to make Trump hate Biafra and love your mohammedan zoogerian skull. Insha Allahun!



Happy now?



Is it the business of Towel-headed muslim abooki zombies who IPOB decides to ally with?Ok... to make your muslim abooki skull happy. I will join to pray to Allakubaru and pedophile Mohammed (Piss be upon him) to make Trump hate Biafra and love your mohammedan zoogerian skull. Insha Allahun!Happy now? 4 Likes

Innovator90:





Akwa-Cross people...keep record of this! nonsense. stupid move depleting your already low population in the name of getting Biafra nonsense. stupid move depleting your already low population in the name of getting Biafra 5 Likes

ShootToKill:





Is it the business of Towel-headed muslim abooki zombies who IPOB decides to ally with?



Ok... to make your muslim abooki skull happy. I will join to pray to Allakubaru and pedophile Mohammed (Piss be upon him) to make Trump hate Biafra and love your mohammedan zoogerian skull. Insha Allahun!



Happy now?



Chest beating iPod youth Chest beating iPod youth 3 Likes

Too bad! 1 Like

Very painful.



A brother from Akwa- Cross lost to the bullets of the terrorist Army of the zoo.





RIP bro, we shall get there some day and when we do, we shall not forget 3 Likes

Allsouls:





Na your papa blokos be the chief terrorist, idiot.



something tells me that Afonjas will miss us that's why they don't want us to go 2 Likes 1 Share





But why?...rallying for Donald Trump

What will you tell God now RIP nwa'mBut why?...rallying for Donald TrumpWhat will you tell God now

See as him die fr nthin'. Prsn wey just dey start life..