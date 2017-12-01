Source - INOUT9JA.COM



NO fewer than 32 operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, are currently in detention, sources reported.



A source told sources that the arrested officers were moved to Abuja from different state commands during the weekend.



“The suspects, who are all male, are now being held at various detention cells of the Federal SARS at Guzape District, Abuja,” the source said.



“Since their arrival in Abuja, their family members and lawyers have not been allowed to see them based on an order from above,” it added.



The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who reportedly ordered their arrests, is said to have assembled a team of top Police investigators to look into their cases.



Sources learned that they are being investigated for cases ranging from extortion, robbery, rape, among others. The commands where the suspects were serving have been directed to report to Abuja with proofs and exhibit needed in the course of investigation.



The source said Lagos Command has the highest number of suspects, next to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.



“Their immediate orderly room trial and punitive measures will also become part of the ongoing moves to stem the tide of alleged impunity being campaigned against the Police institution,” the source said.



“At a recent meeting with the Police management team, the IG decided to apply prompt punishment for any SARS officer found wanting here in Abuja instead of their commands, where such cases are not properly handled.”



Police keep mum Yusuf Kolo, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of SARS at the force headquarters, refused to speak on the arrest when contacted by sources



Kolo said his job is “purely operational and investigative in nature.” However, Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests, but did not disclose the number of operatives in detention.



“I am aware of their investigation, but I don’t know the number of people involved,” he told sources. There is currently a nationwide campaign to scrap the outfit based on alleged excesses of its personnel.



