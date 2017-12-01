₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Oluwolex2000(m): 9:05am
NO fewer than 32 operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, are currently in detention, sources reported.
A source told sources that the arrested officers were moved to Abuja from different state commands during the weekend.
“The suspects, who are all male, are now being held at various detention cells of the Federal SARS at Guzape District, Abuja,” the source said.
“Since their arrival in Abuja, their family members and lawyers have not been allowed to see them based on an order from above,” it added.
The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who reportedly ordered their arrests, is said to have assembled a team of top Police investigators to look into their cases.
Sources learned that they are being investigated for cases ranging from extortion, robbery, rape, among others. The commands where the suspects were serving have been directed to report to Abuja with proofs and exhibit needed in the course of investigation.
The source said Lagos Command has the highest number of suspects, next to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.
“Their immediate orderly room trial and punitive measures will also become part of the ongoing moves to stem the tide of alleged impunity being campaigned against the Police institution,” the source said.
“At a recent meeting with the Police management team, the IG decided to apply prompt punishment for any SARS officer found wanting here in Abuja instead of their commands, where such cases are not properly handled.”
Police keep mum Yusuf Kolo, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of SARS at the force headquarters, refused to speak on the arrest when contacted by sources
Kolo said his job is “purely operational and investigative in nature.” However, Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests, but did not disclose the number of operatives in detention.
“I am aware of their investigation, but I don’t know the number of people involved,” he told sources. There is currently a nationwide campaign to scrap the outfit based on alleged excesses of its personnel.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Evablizin(f): 9:08am
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by biacan(f): 9:09am
Kill them all
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by biacan(f): 9:09am
kill them all
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by biacan(f): 9:10am
Evablizin:You're such a lucky girl keep it up
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Blakjewelry(m): 9:12am
and a thousand is out there causing mahem
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by osemoses1234(m): 9:17am
Nah so so story story everywhere...
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Evablizin(f): 9:17am
cc Mynd44, cc Lalasticlala.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by maxiuc(m): 12:01pm
Let the voice be heard on high
Endsars today
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by miqos02(m): 12:01pm
Hmm
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by JimloveTM(m): 12:01pm
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by NwaAmaikpe: 12:02pm
That's a gross violation of their fundamental human rights.
Why hold them against their will and still prevent them from being contacted by their family members?
The IGP should be ashamed of himself for openly proving that the Nigeria Police has no regards for human rights.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by itiswellandwell: 12:02pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by basictutor: 12:02pm
Abeg just hang them by their scrotums
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by krattoss(m): 12:02pm
Free them
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by CirocBoi(m): 12:03pm
Useless sars
Make them torture them o....
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Mexzy4sho(m): 12:03pm
Let this be a lesson for them all
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by davillian(m): 12:03pm
If Yomi SARS is not among them ehn I won't believe this.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by trustyshoess(f): 12:04pm
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Pidginwhisper: 12:04pm
They'll be freed in few days tym. This one na just to massage the members of the public ego
Abi una don forget apo6 officer wey dem just call back
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Alao046(m): 12:04pm
Kill them all
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by eyinoluwa1(m): 12:04pm
media mouth action!!!!
believe those guys at your own peril
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by 1miccza: 12:05pm
Who says the masses can not fight back.. The social media sure has some strength too...
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by crownedprinz(m): 12:05pm
The power of Social Media....
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by three: 12:05pm
Hmm...
The aim of the protest is to save Nigerian lives.
It appears to be bearing fruit due to the effort of many of you out there.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by ULSHERLAN(m): 12:05pm
We all know how these cases are swept under the carpet. A public trial should be done if the NPF wants us to believe this publicity stunt
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by thesicilian: 12:06pm
[quote]
“Since their arrival in Abuja, their family members and lawyers have not been allowed to see them based on an order from above,”
[quote]
The government has become the evil it is trying to fight. Why arrest people when you don't have a case against them yet? I was under the impression that when one becomes a suspect or is accused of inappropriate behavior, you do your investigation, gather evidence and then call in the person for questioning or detention, while being mindful of the fact that the suspect is always innocent until proven guilty, and has a right to his lawyer at all times?
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Mrkumareze(m): 12:06pm
Make them come Benin and asaba pick them, them plenty for here. To catch is not difficult, just get one flashy spider, drive pass them.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by olamil34(m): 12:06pm
It's about time
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by saraki4Pres2019: 12:06pm
Their faces and other necessary information or I don't believe it.
|Re: 32 SARS Operatives In Detention In Abuja by Lomprico2: 12:06pm
Lies!
#endSARS
