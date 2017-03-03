₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:15pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/03/4-persons-lose-their-lives-in-fatal-road-accident-in-ibadan-graphic-photos/
A Facebook user, Daniels, shared this tragic post. He writes,
"You were celebrating a new month yesterday , some people were on their way to the grave. 4 guys lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Ibadan. Type RIP to the dead. May God watch over us for the remaining part of 2017. Don't ignore."
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by xstry(m): 6:16pm
Subhanallah
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:21pm
What is really happening
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:30pm
Everyone will die, but may we not die ghastly, gruesomely or painfully. Amen.
RIP to the dead
10 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:15pm
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by osjoshua(m): 8:23pm
RIP
besides.. how can a country be without a President going to 3 months now
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by helphelp: 8:24pm
Terrible one...
R.I.P
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by ELgordo(m): 8:24pm
Sad do sad Jesus is coming soon
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by MidasTouche01(m): 8:24pm
Ibadan sef
Why is that man in blue holding the second man's neck
Trying to finish him off or what?
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by mykh01(m): 8:25pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by seunO4: 8:25pm
We all should keep praying for God's kingdom to come so there could be an end to this menace..
R.I.P to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by holatimmy(f): 8:26pm
I can only but say RIP to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Dmec(m): 8:26pm
God have mercy on us.... Amen
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Innodon(m): 8:26pm
Very pathetic
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Timbercrush: 8:26pm
helphelp:RIP
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Gingerr(f): 8:27pm
Olorun a je Ki odun jina sira. May we not die untimely....Rest in Peace
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:27pm
Mehn, I should have used that discretion
Condolences to the bereaved families
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by mankan2k7(m): 8:27pm
This life is just a mystery
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by mekuso89(m): 8:29pm
Nigeria is under serious Attack
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by slurryeye: 8:29pm
When are we going to start respecting human lifes in Nigeria?
Bad roads
Faulty vehicle
Untrained drivers
Lack of bad driving enforcement
Overspeeding
All these factors are ingredients of road accidents, you can have them and expect accidents not to happen
RIP to the deads
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 8:30pm
Were they coming from a SEAMAN party?
RIP
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Dildo(m): 8:31pm
They would have survived the accident had it been those people standing quickly rush them to the hospital.But they were all standing and refuse to do anything.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by sojayy(m): 8:33pm
pyyxxaro:what a dopey question! Rip to d dead.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:33pm
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by helphelp: 8:36pm
Timbercrush:
Why you dey quote me dey type R. I. P
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Kessykelly: 8:36pm
Viewers Discretion Advised.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Kessykelly: 8:37pm
tyokunbo:Viewers discretion advised
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by PDJT: 8:37pm
Third world country, I mean Zoo!
Which doctor confirmed those men, dead?
And why are they being watched like television and treated without any dignity?
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:39pm
This is serious. May God accept their soul and comfort the bereaved families.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by izzou(m): 8:39pm
helphelp:
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by ellizy(m): 8:44pm
Rip. May their souls rest in peace
