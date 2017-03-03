₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,307 members, 3,397,949 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 09:58 PM

Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) (14912 Views)

Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes In Kyrgyzstan Killing 37 People - Graphic Photos / Dangote Cement Truck In Onitsha Kills Several People (Graphic Pics) / Accident At Kaduna Toll Gate Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 6:15pm
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/03/4-persons-lose-their-lives-in-fatal-road-accident-in-ibadan-graphic-photos/

A Facebook user, Daniels, shared this tragic post. He writes,

"You were celebrating a new month yesterday , some people were on their way to the grave. 4 guys lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Ibadan. Type RIP to the dead. May God watch over us for the remaining part of 2017. Don't ignore."

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by xstry(m): 6:16pm
Subhanallah shocked

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:21pm
What is really happening sad
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:30pm
Everyone will die, but may we not die ghastly, gruesomely or painfully. Amen.


RIP to the dead

10 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:15pm
cry cry cry
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by osjoshua(m): 8:23pm
RIP

besides.. how can a country be without a President going to 3 months now

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by helphelp: 8:24pm
Terrible one...

R.I.P
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by ELgordo(m): 8:24pm
Sad do sad Jesus is coming soon
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by MidasTouche01(m): 8:24pm
Ibadan sef undecided

Why is that man in blue holding the second man's neck


Trying to finish him off or what?
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by mykh01(m): 8:25pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by seunO4: 8:25pm
We all should keep praying for God's kingdom to come so there could be an end to this menace..

R.I.P to the dead
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by holatimmy(f): 8:26pm
I can only but say RIP to the dead
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Dmec(m): 8:26pm
God have mercy on us.... Amen

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Innodon(m): 8:26pm
Very pathetic

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Timbercrush: 8:26pm
helphelp:
Terrible one...

R.I.P
RIP
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Gingerr(f): 8:27pm
Olorun a je Ki odun jina sira. May we not die untimely....Rest in Peace sad

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:27pm
Mehn, I should have used that discretion


Condolences to the bereaved families
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by mankan2k7(m): 8:27pm
This life is just a mystery
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by mekuso89(m): 8:29pm
Nigeria is under serious Attack
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by slurryeye: 8:29pm
When are we going to start respecting human lifes in Nigeria?
Bad roads
Faulty vehicle
Untrained drivers
Lack of bad driving enforcement
Overspeeding
All these factors are ingredients of road accidents, you can have them and expect accidents not to happen

RIP to the deads
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 8:30pm
angry

Were they coming from a SEAMAN party? shocked shocked

RIP
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Dildo(m): 8:31pm
They would have survived the accident had it been those people standing quickly rush them to the hospital.But they were all standing and refuse to do anything.
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by sojayy(m): 8:33pm
pyyxxaro:
What is really happening sad
what a dopey question! Rip to d dead.

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:33pm
angry angry sad sad
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by helphelp: 8:36pm
Timbercrush:
RIP

Why you dey quote me dey type R. I. P

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Kessykelly: 8:36pm
Viewers Discretion Advised.
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Kessykelly: 8:37pm
tyokunbo:
Source:http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/03/4-persons-lose-their-lives-in-fatal-road-accident-in-ibadan-graphic-photos/

A Facebook user, Daniels, shared this tragic post. He writes,

"You were celebrating a new month yesterday , some people were on their way to the grave. 4 guys lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Ibadan. Type RIP to the dead. May God watch over us for the remaining part of 2017. Don't ignore."

Viewers discretion advised
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by PDJT: 8:37pm
Third world country, I mean Zoo!
Which doctor confirmed those men, dead?
And why are they being watched like television and treated without any dignity?
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:39pm
This is serious. May God accept their soul and comfort the bereaved families.
Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by izzou(m): 8:39pm
helphelp:


Why you dey quote me dey type R. I. P

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident In Ibadan Kills 4 People (Graphic Photos) by ellizy(m): 8:44pm
Rip. May their souls rest in peace

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why Does Everybody In Nigeria Want To Travel Out? / Angola Visa Requirements And Site Link / best schegen Country For A Nigerian To Hustle

Viewing this topic: syphs(m), agunwaanthony(m), ajalawole(m), jnrremedy(m), chiefengr, AAU88, Precious91(m), Ghokes(m), Ujunkem(f), heddiebanks(m), mustybay(m), seunlly(m), TRUEPATRIOTLOVE, fadasam, Tegraeagles, yomifola(m), Kherry, gamaliel121(m), undeniableGrace(m), Oscar4real(m), topearos(m), Kesmakveli(m), akinluyi02(m), Akkord4gov, austin360, Ope101, tico1212(m), PqsMike, Amustical(m), haywhycrown(m), wewe1(m), carbony4red(m), missiret(f), myvic70(m), Slahygo(m), vicoloni(m), Yabsun(m), Femzy900(m), Emmyviva, eminent007(m), shedgoz(m), emmaak2(m), oladiplenty7, MrCGPA(m), lavenjcrown, delikay4luv, Phelix111, KingSamie123(m), figure007, davidque007(m), Theyveedo(m), saitechh(m) and 104 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.