The actress has since deleted the picture from her page after she was called out.





Oge Okoye was called out after claiming Kenya Moore's Dogs were hers.The actress has since deleted the picture from her page after she was called out.

Even the dogs are staring at her and asking "why you dey lie?"



See international disgrace.



She even gave them name sef.



Haba. 43 Likes 3 Shares

Wow. And the lie is for what? Mtchew. 19 Likes 3 Shares

shame 2 Likes







Ps-Lmao @ "she is even verified", all ye 'verified "African" celebrities' on Instagram, Oge don because of ordinary "nkita" picture turn una to "laughing stock" see as Oge just fall our hand "Globally"!!! Kai!!! This thing nah "national" shame, DSS suppose invite her for questioning.....Ps-Lmao @ "she is even verified", all ye 'verified "African" celebrities' on Instagram, Oge don because of ordinary "nkita" picture turn una to "laughing stock" 47 Likes 5 Shares

bursted

Celebrities and fake life sha.



Smh! 18 Likes 1 Share

cnt sum1 play with u pple agn, she was rehearsing for April Fool Day coming soon 10 Likes

Wannabe

Celebrities and fake lives. 1 Like

Celebrities and their fake lives.



They'll be claiming on top of the world! 1 Like





Ogechukwu oya come and defend yourself. BustedOgechukwu oya come and defend yourself. 1 Like

fighting for dog

abeg make una no kill person 3 Likes 1 Share

Yawa

Abeg who get that Lil Wayne photooo 1 Like 1 Share

This is d lowest of lows 7 Likes

Chai 1 Like

.... See how ugly the dogs looks....

See how shame catch me for her 8 Likes

Eyah celebrities yeyebrities with their fake lives

See failing hand oooooo 4 Likes

Shame!!!! To u oge

Na them them...



NCAN....reporting live from Ilupeju, Lagos 2 Likes

Why are some of these so called celebrities so fake and shameless??!! 4 Likes







Liepods disgracing Nigeria since independent Ose! (soap)... Only ajonja's will understandLiepods disgracing Nigeria since independent 2 Likes

Followed by local insults Followed by local insults 3 Likes

Lol... I kant take it anymore 1 Like

Wahala dey o........ Na so then go dey brag wetin dey

no get... 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a joke i swear 1 Like

Oge !!! Oge!!! Oge!!! How many times i call you?