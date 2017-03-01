₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by pittoilet(f): 7:07pm
We don't know what iyanya is up to this time around as he leaves all his fans in shock
At the moment of posting this, no photos were found on his instagram page
Cc lalasticlala, mynd44
http://looknaija.blogspot.com/2017/03/iyanya-shocked-fans-deletes-all-instagram-photos.html
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by strrev: 7:44pm
Yay! At least garri price go reduce
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by wildchild1: 7:44pm
I almost made it
Bet the poster above me won't lemme
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by astereex(m): 7:44pm
Of course.. Why are u surprised?
Is it ur pictures?
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by veekid(m): 7:44pm
wetin come concern life?
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by martineverest(m): 7:44pm
another fake celeb living fake and impoverished lifestyle.
I hope he hasnt gone gaga
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by WebSurfer(m): 7:44pm
Abeg wetin we go do
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by FriendChoice(m): 7:44pm
Rubbish when they have nothing sensible to move 2 Front Page.
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by emeijeh(m): 7:44pm
Wetin he see?
God abeg make MMM website no blank like dis one tomorrow oo
18b naira still dey there o
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by lonelydora(m): 7:44pm
Iyanya is "up to something"
3 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by Banwod1st(m): 7:44pm
So
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by TRADEMARK(m): 7:45pm
Don jazzy chased away the arrogant idiot
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by SIRPRESH(m): 7:45pm
Ehya
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by joey150(m): 7:45pm
Leaves all his fans in shock
Wtf mehn÷
Everything is news....i wonder who moderates this forum
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by ednut1(m): 7:45pm
who cares . all dis wannabe bloggers u go sleep on celebs profiles screenshot am. yet put link to ur blog. shoir
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by distilledwalex(m): 7:46pm
Early sign of depression
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by bedspread: 7:47pm
But.... e no concern Me na??
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by Liturgy(m): 7:47pm
Good for him
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by nonoski: 7:47pm
Y
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by AkinPhysicist: 7:49pm
12 Likes
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by BlackAfrican: 7:49pm
More meaningful threads are wasting away inside the forum and one Oshogbo weed smoking mod is moving junks to FP. I weep for Nairaland
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by Pavore9: 7:50pm
What is the big deal about that.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by ngmgeek(m): 7:50pm
Let's hope he doesn't delete his life too
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by Shortyy(f): 7:52pm
So fvcking what?
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by visijo(m): 7:52pm
wetin concern us?? Abi buhari get quanta with am??
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by bedspread: 7:52pm
BlackAfrican:I REALLY WEEP FOR NAIRALAND!!! NAIRA HAS REALLY DERAILED
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by castrokins(m): 7:52pm
So By This News, Nigeria Is Out Of Recession?
Or Has Nnamdi Kanu Been Released?
Abi Buhari Has Returned From His London Vacation?
1 Like
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by AlphaStyles(m): 7:54pm
iyanya why
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by CCDav1: 7:54pm
pittoilet:
Who cares.. Meanwhile will his post,picture reduce the price of garri in the market? Will it add any value to life than all the fictional lyf they've bn living?... iyanya Post Ni inyanya Post Ko.. Mkpo aseba.oo
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by helphelp: 7:55pm
Shebi na im use im hand post before...
As e don use same hand delete am, wetin konsin us
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by ToriBlue(f): 7:56pm
He get time.
|Re: Iyanya Deletes All His Instagram Photos by 100Cents: 7:56pm
Don Jazzy added 3 new artists this week.
Who knows ?
2 Likes
