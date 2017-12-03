₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Mandynews(f): 2:13am
Popular American rapper Snoop Dogg shares the photo of Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, human rights activist, and political maverick. Fela Anikulapo Kuti
The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page and posted the photo with the caption “Mood”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcNyQY5jwFh
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/03/american-rapper-snoop-dogg-shares-photo-of-fela-kuti-on-his-instagram-page/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by biacan(f): 2:14am
Fela is a legend rest on
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by ngmgeek(m): 2:17am
Fearless man. A real torn in the flesh of politicians then. RIP Abami Eda!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by daewoorazer(m): 2:19am
Nigga identifies with nigga... Keep it real
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Daniel2060(m): 2:40am
Minding my manners...
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Oye0404(m): 3:57am
They kinda look alike o, who knows baba fela had spread his tentacles towards DAT side, just thinking out loud though.
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by chrisbaby24(m): 5:32am
Ok...
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by wagazala: 6:57am
Game recognise game.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Ghnaija(m): 7:03am
Cool
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by viki84(m): 7:34am
Fela Had Something In Common With Snoop. They Were Both Activists
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Alwaysking: 7:38am
BABA 70
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by columbus007(m): 7:54am
A thread for the skunk smokers.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Christane(m): 8:36am
naso fela popular .
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Boyooosa(m): 8:36am
Great.
I think they have many things in common:
Black,
Height
Free life as in free will
Women
Weed
Music
Then, philosophy.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by NwaAmaikpe: 8:37am
Weed smokers will go to hell.
Every one of them.
Well except the 'Apostle'.
He will go to hell for a different reason.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by kay29000(m): 8:37am
Lol! Why is Fela in that position? Funny pic.First time I am seeing this pic of Fela.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Horlawoomey(m): 8:37am
Fela is an icon
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by alexistaiwo: 8:37am
I am not in the least surprised.
Snoop Dogg is also a walking chimney same as our very own legend Fela Kuti
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by oldfoolnigger(m): 8:37am
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by AHCB: 8:37am
They both have something in common: weed.
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by money121(m): 8:37am
Ok
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by dederocs(m): 8:37am
Not just his music, what he stood for... Respect
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by mayskit4luv(m): 8:37am
Good
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by donstan18(m): 8:38am
kay29000:.
Are you laughing right now?
2 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by oliidell(m): 8:38am
When Fela named himself Anikulapo, many thought he meant it literally.
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by stanisbaratheon: 8:38am
viki84:
Smoking weed, that I know.
2 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by blaze1916(m): 8:38am
Him try well well... Partners in igbo
1 Like
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by checkedout: 8:38am
biacan:
Yea, even upon all the torture the man no run
Unlike someone wey I no won mention
4 Likes
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Joephat(m): 8:38am
That's fake snoop
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by Macgreat(m): 8:39am
|Re: Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page by firstolalekan(m): 8:39am
Fela is always seen as an icon to weed lovers and fuckaholics....
Yeye
