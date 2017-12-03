Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page (7253 Views)

The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page and posted the photo with the caption “Mood”



https://www.instagram.com/p/BcNyQY5jwFh



Fela is a legend rest on 12 Likes 1 Share

Fearless man. A real torn in the flesh of politicians then. RIP Abami Eda! 6 Likes 2 Shares



Minding my manners... 13 Likes 2 Shares

They kinda look alike o, who knows baba fela had spread his tentacles towards DAT side, just thinking out loud though. 1 Like

Game recognise game.

Fela Had Something In Common With Snoop. They Were Both Activists

BABA 70 2 Likes 1 Share

A thread for the skunk smokers. 10 Likes 1 Share

naso fela popular .

I think they have many things in common:

Black,

Height

Free life as in free will

Women

Weed

Music

Then, philosophy.







Weed smokers will go to hell.

Every one of them.





Well except the 'Apostle'.

He will go to hell for a different reason. Weed smokers will go to hell.Every one of them.Well except the 'Apostle'.He will go to hell for a different reason. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Lol! Why is Fela in that position? Funny pic.First time I am seeing this pic of Fela.

Fela is an icon

I am not in the least surprised.





Snoop Dogg is also a walking chimney same as our very own legend Fela Kuti 1 Like

They both have something in common: weed. 1 Like

Not just his music, what he stood for... Respect

kay29000:

Lol .









Are you laughing right now? Are you laughing right now? 2 Likes

When Fela named himself Anikulapo, many thought he meant it literally.

viki84:

Fela Had Something In Common With Snoop. They Were Both Activists



Smoking weed, that I know. Smoking weed, that I know. 2 Likes

Him try well well... Partners in igbo 1 Like

biacan:

Fela is a legend rest on

Yea, even upon all the torture the man no run



Unlike someone wey I no won mention Yea, even upon all the torture the man no runUnlike someone wey I no won mention 4 Likes

