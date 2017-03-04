Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing (11840 Views)

This is an almost identical twin of the two-door coupe we reviewed HERE. However, the cabriolet comes with blue, black or brown retractable roof which can fold up and down in 20 seconds while driving at speeds up to 30 mph.

The new E-Class Cabriolet is longer and wider than the outgoing model.. thereby getting more interior cabin space. For the first time, it’ll be getting an all-wheel drive as well as the usual rear-wheel drive. We are yet to get more information about this ride but we know that it is getting a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, which produces 329 hp in the Coupe amongst other engines.



It will also come with several features that currently exists in the sedan and coupe.. like the Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension, 12.3-inch display screen, LED ambient lighting with as many as 64 different color options and many more.



Do you prefer this to the coupe and sedan? As for me, I will settle for the coupe.



This one screams "upcame" artiste/ 'young boy touch money', I'd prefer a more "papas" version of this but if someone sows this into my ministry, am so getting a tattoo, buying a 'do-rag", big chains and timberland boots 3 Likes



This looks like something a college rich kid would drive and i'm sure a lot of girls would fancy it.

#My2Cents. I believe if one is going for a luxury brand like a Merc, it must be top of the range. That's why the coupe's don't cut it for me.This looks like something a college rich kid would drive and i'm sure a lot of girls would fancy it.#My2Cents. 1 Like

Kill me!



Mercedes kill me oo.



Una no dey tire? 23 Likes 1 Share

Oluwao, little wonder the rich don't want to die.... This is what Papa was referring to as "Heaven on Earth". 3 Likes

Mercedes no dey carry last. Hope say na for shikini money,

Very good. This 1 fine wella. I go buy am fr Nkiruka. Op, na hw much, abeg?

Dope asss ride!! Me likey

I have a dream that this very particular car would become Nigerian Taxi and KabuKabu 2 Likes

Urm, I can't find the gear

Nairalanders always gushing over cars that 99.9% of them will NEVER be able to afford

I think I should fry beans...

sonofspada:

Kill me!



Mercedes kill me oo.



Una no dey tire?

No die first.



You go first get money buy am before you die.



Lol No die first.You go first get money buy am before you die.Lol

park the Benz and stack the cash. I'm getting mine soon. 1 Like

Toyota Solara with "Benz" price. 4 Likes



MMM can't stop me! I must make am!MMM can't stop me! 1 Like

I don see am...now wot!!! Silly post

whips all i see is whipswhips

Congratulations. U just activated another 1 million more yahoo boys and girls

If person buy dis motor, e go drive am go heaven

jerrybakermillz:

I nearly fainted the day I saw this car in phase 1. Lasgidi we dey try Joh. 3 Likes 1 Share

my brother any one I see, coupe or sedan they are all good my brother any one I see, coupe or sedan they are all good

teebaxy:

Oluwao, little wonder the rich don't want to die.... This is what Papa was referring to as "Heaven on Earth". lol, hope of glory ni



ThAts the 1% for u. lol, hope of glory niThAts the 1% for u.





I'm very sure a Nigerian already owns one.Abi I lie