|Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by AutoJoshNG: 7:35pm On Mar 03
You’ve probably seen the Sedan, Estate and Coupe. We’d like you to meet the one that completes the E-Class family tree… It’s the all new Mercedes Benz E-Class Cabriolet. Benz has put in a lot of work to revamp the entire E class line up within a year.
This is an almost identical twin of the two-door coupe we reviewed HERE. However, the cabriolet comes with blue, black or brown retractable roof which can fold up and down in 20 seconds while driving at speeds up to 30 mph.
The new E-Class Cabriolet is longer and wider than the outgoing model.. thereby getting more interior cabin space. For the first time, it’ll be getting an all-wheel drive as well as the usual rear-wheel drive. We are yet to get more information about this ride but we know that it is getting a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, which produces 329 hp in the Coupe amongst other engines.
It will also come with several features that currently exists in the sedan and coupe.. like the Air Body Control multi-chamber air suspension, 12.3-inch display screen, LED ambient lighting with as many as 64 different color options and many more.
Do you prefer this to the coupe and sedan? As for me, I will settle for the coupe.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by AutoJoshNG: 7:37pm On Mar 03
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by soberdrunk(m): 7:37pm On Mar 03
This one screams "upcame" artiste/ 'young boy touch money', I'd prefer a more "papas" version of this but if someone sows this into my ministry, am so getting a tattoo, buying a 'do-rag", big chains and timberland boots
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by SafeDavid(m): 7:38pm On Mar 03
I believe if one is going for a luxury brand like a Merc, it must be top of the range. That's why the coupe's don't cut it for me.
This looks like something a college rich kid would drive and i'm sure a lot of girls would fancy it.
#My2Cents.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by AutoJoshNG: 7:41pm On Mar 03
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by sonofspada(m): 8:34pm On Mar 03
Kill me!
Mercedes kill me oo.
Una no dey tire?
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by teebaxy(m): 10:08pm On Mar 03
Oluwao, little wonder the rich don't want to die.... This is what Papa was referring to as "Heaven on Earth".
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm On Mar 03
Mercedes no dey carry last. Hope say na for shikini money,
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by idbami2(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
Very good. This 1 fine wella. I go buy am fr Nkiruka. Op, na hw much, abeg?
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by REIIGN(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by tillaman(m): 10:10pm On Mar 03
Dope asss ride!! Me likey
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by nursemyke: 10:11pm On Mar 03
I have a dream that this very particular car would become Nigerian Taxi and KabuKabu
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by Cutehector(m): 10:11pm On Mar 03
Urm, I can't find the gear
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:11pm On Mar 03
Nairalanders always gushing over cars that 99.9% of them will NEVER be able to afford
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by chinex276(m): 10:11pm On Mar 03
I think I should fry beans...
meanwhile...
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by kennygee(f): 10:11pm On Mar 03
sonofspada:
No die first.
You go first get money buy am before you die.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by Caustics: 10:11pm On Mar 03
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by chyckxx(m): 10:11pm On Mar 03
park the Benz and stack the cash. I'm getting mine soon.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by snika: 10:11pm On Mar 03
Toyota Solara with "Benz" price.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by Houseofglam7: 10:11pm On Mar 03
I must make am!
MMM can't stop me!
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by younggerrard(m): 10:12pm On Mar 03
I don see am...now wot!!! Silly post
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:13pm On Mar 03
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by destinysaid(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
AutoJoshNG:.com/ng
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by rozayx5(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
all i see is whips
whips
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by sleeknick(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
Congratulations. U just activated another 1 million more yahoo boys and girls
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by scholes23(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
If person buy dis motor, e go drive am go heaven
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by destinysaid(m): 10:14pm On Mar 03
jerrybakermillz:Kedu
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by AzizG550(m): 10:15pm On Mar 03
I nearly fainted the day I saw this car in phase 1. Lasgidi we dey try Joh.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by Hades2016(m): 10:16pm On Mar 03
AutoJoshNG:my brother any one I see, coupe or sedan they are all good
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by destinysaid(m): 10:16pm On Mar 03
teebaxy:lol, hope of glory ni
ThAts the 1% for u.
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by Fabulocity(f): 10:17pm On Mar 03
I'm very sure a Nigerian already owns one.
Abi I lie
|Re: Meet The New Mercedes E-class Cabriolet – Amazing by rattlesnake(m): 10:17pm On Mar 03
E CLASS KABIYESI
